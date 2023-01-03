Team trainers got to Damar Hamlin within 10 seconds after he collapsed

Bills safety Damar Hamlin (Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images/FILE)

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night after making a tackle in the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin fell on his back just moments after getting up from an open field tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Hamlin is examined on the field. (Jeff Dean/AP)

After being administered CPR on the field, Hamlin was driven out of the stadium in an ambulance, according to the ESPN broadcast.

The game was suspended at 5:58 of the first quarter after coaches from both teams met on the field.

The game was then suspended by the NFL.

CNN has reached out to the NFL and the Bills for comment on the situation.