NFL star Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing mid-game

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 12:40 AM ET, Tue January 3, 2023
1 hr 55 min ago

Team trainers got to Damar Hamlin within 10 seconds after he collapsed

Buffalo Bills team trainers got to Damar Hamlin within 10 seconds after he collapsed on the field mid-game, and an ambulance was on the field less than five minutes afterward, video footage shows.

Hamlin received immediate medical attention by "team and independent medical staff and local paramedics," the NFL said in a statement.

Hamlin is in critical condition in the hospital, with the game officially postponed.

1 hr 50 min ago

Sports community united in concern after collapse of Damar Hamlin during Monday night game

From CNN's Wayne Sterling

The US sports community was united in expressing concern Monday night after the collapse of Damar Hamlin during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Buffalo Bills said:

"The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar."

The Cincinnati Bengals said:

"Sending our thoughts and prayers to Damar."

The NFL Players Association said:

"The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being."

Hamlin's alma mater, the University of Pittsburgh, said:

"Damar Hamlin is the best of us. We love you, 3. Praying for you."

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, said:

"Praying hard.. please be okay man. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"

JJ Watt, Arizona Cardinals defensive end, said:

"The game is not important. Damar Hamlin’s life is important. Please be ok. Please."

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals quarterback, said:

"Prayers up for Damar Hamlin and his family. This game should’ve been called, nobody is concerned about football right now…"

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos quarterback, said:

"Wow. I am praying for you @HamlinIsland. Praying for health and safety."
2 hr 18 min ago

NFL's statement on Hamlin's collapse during game

Players react as teammate Damar Hamlin is examined.
The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game was postponed after Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement late Monday.

According to the NFL:

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.
"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.
"The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game."
2 hr 24 min ago

Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter

From CNN's Homero De la Fuente

Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night after making a tackle in the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin fell on his back just moments after getting up from an open field tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Hamlin is examined on the field.
After being administered CPR on the field, Hamlin was driven out of the stadium in an ambulance, according to the ESPN broadcast.

The game was suspended at 5:58 of the first quarter after coaches from both teams met on the field.

The game was then suspended by the NFL.

CNN has reached out to the NFL and the Bills for comment on the situation.