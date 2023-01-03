LeBron James and NFL stars send well wishes and prayers for Damar Hamlin

More major athletes and NFL stars have offered their well wishes for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital.

"Praying for you kid," tweeted basketball icon LeBron James.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson tweeted that he was "praying for health and safety."

Similar messages came from Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, and free agent Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cincinnati Bengals, who had been playing the Bills before Hamlin's collapse, tweeted that it was "sending our thoughts and prayers to Damar."