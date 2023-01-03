LeBron James and NFL stars send well wishes and prayers for Damar Hamlin

“There didn't seem to be any direct hit to the head or neck area. His head didn't even look like it got jostled all that much. So, I can't assume what type of injury this might be,” Wire told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday.
Hamlin fell on his back on the field just moments after standing up following an open field tackle of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Wire, who played nine seasons in the NFL and currently serves as a CNN sports anchor, said the collapse was shocking.
“Never seen a response from a hit like that,” he said.
Visibly emotional, Wire noted that sympathies should be sent to Hamlin’s family and his loved ones.
“I'm trying to keep my composure for you because I think it's important that we send prayers, think about Damar, think about his family,” Wire told Cooper.
Wire also praised the NFL’s move to suspend the game after Hamlin's collapse.
“I'm so proud that the NFL has suspended the game because I think maybe 10 years ago, that might not have happened,” he said. “The importance placed on players' safety nowadays, they stopped the game. I think that's progress.”
1 hr 40 min ago
Here's how things unfolded at the Paycor Stadium
Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed mid-game.
Here's a timeline of events:
At 8:55 p.m. E.T., Hamlin made an open field tackle on a Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, with both players falling to ground. Hamlin rose to his feet for several seconds but then fell backwards to the ground. An ambulance was brought onto the field, and Hamlin was administered CPR.
At 9:18 p.m. the game was temporarily suspended, at 5:58 of the first quarter.
At 9:25 p.m., the ambulance carrying Hamlin left the stadium.
At 10:01 p.m., the game was officially postponed. In a statement, the NFL confirmed Hamlin was in critical condition at a local hospital.
1 hr 55 min ago
Team trainers got to Damar Hamlin within 10 seconds after he collapsed
Buffalo Bills team trainers got to Damar Hamlin within 10 seconds after he collapsed on the field mid-game, and an ambulance was on the field less than five minutes afterward, video footage shows.
Hamlin received immediate medical attention by "team and independent medical staff and local paramedics," the NFL said in a statement.
Hamlin is in critical condition in the hospital, with the game officially postponed.
1 hr 50 min ago
Sports community united in concern after collapse of Damar Hamlin during Monday night game
From CNN's Wayne Sterling
The US sports community was united in expressing concern Monday night after the collapse of Damar Hamlin during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.
"The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being."
Hamlin's alma mater, the University of Pittsburgh, said:
"Damar Hamlin is the best of us. We love you, 3. Praying for you."
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, said:
"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. "Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. "The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game."