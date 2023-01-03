Damar Hamlin's mom was at the game Monday night between the Bills and Bengals, family friend says
Damar Hamlin's mom was at the game Monday night between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, family friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN Tuesday.
"He has a strong family. He has the ideal support system. They're optimistic," Rooney said during an appearance on CNN This morning. "Damar is someone that you would trust and believe to come out on top of anything that he is faced with.”
"They know Damar. I know Damar. We're confident that no matter what he's facing, he is going to come out on top," Rooney said.
Rooney went on to say that Hamlin is "more than an athlete."
"He's in the NFL because he wants to be a role model,” Rooney said. "Part of what drives Damar is to be an example for the other young people in his community."
He said Hamlin is someone who "truly embodies" what it is to be somebody "you want to look up to."
"I mean, toy drives, back-to-school drives, just giving people time out of his day. Damar is the ideal professional athlete," Rooney said.
Former NFL player Donté Stallworth: It's a different NFL today than it was 5 or 10 years ago
Former National Football League player Donté Stallworth noted the difference in the league's attitude to player's safety as witnessed in its reaction to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin's collapse at Monday night's game.
“There’s been instances where players have been carted off, players have been taken off by ambulance and within five or 10 minutes the game has resumed," Stallworth told CNN on Tuesday morning. "We’ve never seen a game postponed because of an injury. Usually, games are postponed because of weather or some other kind of event that is not an injury."
"What we saw yesterday ... that’s a different NFL today than it was five, 10, 15 years ago,” he added.
Indianapolis Colts player: "The dream comes with great sacrifice" but it shouldn't be "anyone's life"
Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod Jr. said playing in the National Football League is a dream and it takes sacrifice, but the price shouldn't be someone's life.
"For us, the dream is real," he told CNN on Tuesday morning. "Even though we understand the dream comes with great sacrifice, we never want that sacrifice to be paid from the expense of anyone's life."
This comes after 24-year-old Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. He is currently in critical condition, his team says.
"As players, injuries are always our deepest fear. ... But often, you know, we tend to try to remove any of those thoughts the moment we hit the field," he said, adding that it's common to see injuries like ligament tears, muscle strains, broken bones and concussions among others. "We've become very numb to it, unfortunately."
However, Hamlin's collapse was unprecedented, he said. "What we saw last night was something that we've never have seen before. In my 11 years in the NFL, I never experienced anything like that, and that brings the reality [of] the sport to life."
He wished Hamlin, his family and his teammates well and added that he thinks the NFL handled the incident well.
"I think they did a very good job. They put the concern of their players first," McLeod Jr. said. "[The teams] were not in the state of mind to be able to finish that game."
Friend of Damar Hamlin: "He's a fighter"
Jordon Rooney, a friend and marketing representative of Damar Hamlin, said he's confident in Hamlin's ability to bounce back after collapsing on the field from cardiac arrest during a game on Monday.
"He's a fighter all the time; I mean if there's anyone that you know I have confidence in making it out of anything, it's him. He is someone who always figures out a way to come out on top," Rooney told CNN's Adrienne Broaddus Tuesday.
"There's a lot, first as his friend – just wanting to make sure he's OK, and then you know as someone who's supporting the family, wanting to protect them and wanting to own the narrative around Damar – I think it's important for people to know who Damar is," Rooney said.
In his last conversation with Hamlin, Rooney said they were talking about his charitable contributions to the community.
"Our last conversation, it was talking about his toy drive. We had two toy drives – so talking about the success of it, he was excited," Rooney said. He also called Hamlin "strategic" and "personable."
Rooney said while he understands the fans desire to know more about Hamlin's status, he's asking for patience.
"Be patient right now," Rooney said. "This is a human being who has a family and ... his wellbeing is what's most important."
Rooney said he's not in an official capacity to speak on Hamlin's current medical condition.
"To be honest, I can't speak on the medical stuff – like I'm just not well-versed enough to be able to give an expert opinion there," Rooney said.
Despite the uncertainty of Hamlin's condition, Rooney said he's already looking forward to seeing Hamlin again.
"I'm excited for him to bounce back from this, because Damar is someone who, he will use things like this, adversity, and he'll make sure he inspires plenty of other people along the way," he said.
In an earlier interview, Rooney said he met Hamlin when the player interned for him and the two have been good friends ever since.
"I actually know Damar because him being a division one football player, reached out to me to be an intern for me. Which is something that's pretty unique and the reason why is cause he's always interested in being an entrepreneur and wanted to build his own brand," Rooney told ABC's Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America." "He interned for me and then we just became super, super close so now, you know, we're partners in a business together. We collaborate on a lot of things and we're really good friends."
The difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, his team said. It’s not clear what caused his cardiac arrest.
Cardiac arrest results from electrical disturbances that cause the heart to suddenly stop beating properly.
In cardiac arrest, death can result quickly if steps aren’t taken immediately. “Cardiac arrest may be reversed if CPR is performed and a defibrillator shocks the heart and restores a normal heart rhythm within a few minutes,” according to the American Heart Association.
More than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside a hospital in the United States each year, the AHA said.
A sudden, unexpected loss of heart function also results in a sudden loss of breathing and consciousness.
Cardiac arrest is not the same as a heart attack, although almost any known heart condition, including heart attack, can cause cardiac arrest.
Unlike cardiac arrest, a heart attack is a circulation problem. When circulation is blocked or cut off in some way and blood is no longer supplied to the heart muscle, this can damage that muscle – it’s commonly described as a heart attack; doctors may refer to it as “myocardial infarction.”
Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing mid-game. Here's what we know
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, is in critical condition after collapsing on the field on Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Here's what we know:
What happened: Moments after getting up from an open field tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, Hamlin fell on his back.
Within 10 seconds, Bills team trainers were treating the player. An ambulance was brought onto the field in under five minutes, footage shows, and Hamlin received CPR, according to an ESPN broadcast. He was then taken to hospital.
Hamlin's status: The player suffered a cardiac arrest following the hit from the tackle, and his heartbeat was restored on the field, the Bills said in a statement on Twitter early Tuesday.
Hamlin was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment, where he is now sedated, the Bills added.
The game: Play was suspended at 5:58 of the first quarter, then the game was officially postponed. The NFL said more details on next steps would come at an "appropriate time," adding that Hamlin's wellbeing was the priority.
The team: Some of Hamlin’s teammates stayed in Cincinnati while the rest of the team travels back to Buffalo Tuesday morning. Buffalo is in New York state, near the US-Canada border.
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs arrived at the hospital where Hamlin was being treated late Monday night, ESPN’s broadcast showed.
A bit about Hamlin: The 24-year-old Pennsylvania native joined the Bills in 2021 as a sixth-round draft pick from the University of Pittsburgh. He has played every game this season.
According to his Pittsburgh Panthers player bio, he was redshirted — meaning he sat out games while remaining on the team — in 2016 due to injury. The NFL site added that he also missed time due to injuries in 2017 and 2019.
Decision not to resume play shows shift in approach to player safety, says Coy Wire
CNN Sports Anchor Coy Wire talked early Tuesday about the unsettling emotions last night’s events had sparked within him, given the similarities between his NFL career and Damar Hamlin’s. Wire played six seasons for the Bills between 2002 and 2007.
“Seeing those images scratched open a lot of mental wounds for me personally. I played six of my NFL seasons there, in Buffalo, in that stadium. I played the same position. I played safety there. I’ve experienced injury, loss of consciousness … I’ve been in situations where an ambulance has come on the field, so it resonates,” Wire told CNN This Morning.
Wire expressed his sympathies with Hamlin’s family and team, but also paused to praise the decision not to resume play after the tragic incident.
This was a big step to do this. It’s showing that there has been a paradigm shift, and that player safety is truly important, more important than the game that we play.”
Wire recalled two instances when former teammates of his – including former Bills player Kevin Everett – were paralyzed after suffering a trauma during the game.
“In both of those games, ambulances came to the field, there were players huddled, there were tears, there was crying – just like we saw last night. But those games went on. The one last night did not. I think that’s a huge statement that’s being made.”
Wire said he hopes that this “paradigm shift” continues, and begins to “echo down through the collegiate and high school and youth levels.”
Tee Higgins among NFL players to send well-wishes to Damar Hamlin
Tee Higgins, the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver who Damar Hamlin tackled seconds before collapsing, has joined dozens of NFL players in publicly sending thoughts and prayers to the Buffalo Bills safety.
"I’m praying that you pull through bro," Higgins tweeted after the game between the teams was postponed.
A number of Bills and Bengals players sent similar messages, after coming together on the field to pray as an ambulance carried Hamlin to hospital.
"I wanna send a prayer to Damar and his family," Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase wrote. Bills quarterback Josh Allen added: "Please pray for our brother."
Hamlin "is a kind caring extremely hard worker," Bills offensive lineman Rodger Saffold said. "He is loyal honest and can always put a smile on your face."
Teams and individuals around the league followed suit. "Heart is extremely heavy right now ... Life is too important. Cherish every moment," Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield wrote on Twitter.
"This game should’ve been called, nobody is concerned about football right now," Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wrote after the injury. The game was initially suspended, and then postponed, following the play on which Hamlin was hurt.
Jessica Pegula, an American tennis player and the daughter of the Bills' owners, also commented on Hamlin after playing in the United Cup in Australia.
“It's just terrible. There's really no words," Pegula told Reuters. "I'm glad they stopped the game. It brings you back to there's a lot of bigger things that are more important than sports and games. It was pretty scary."
The next 12 to 24 hours are critical for Damar Hamlin’s recovery, doctor says
From CNN's Aya Elamroussi
Damar Hamlin’s recovery could depend on how long he was in cardiac arrest after he collapsed mid-game Monday night, Dr. Anthony Cardillo, an emergency room specialist, told CNN early Tuesday morning.
The primary concern is the length of time that he was not having cardiac activity,” Cardillo said. “Every second counts.”
Hamlin was playing safety for the Buffalo Bills on Monday night when he suddenly collapsed after a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up immediately after the tackle and then fell on his back seconds later.
CPR was administered almost immediately after he collapsed, and medical personnel were able to revive his heartbeat while he was still at the field.
The Bills later said he suffered a cardiac arrest and was in critical condition as of early Tuesday morning at a Cincinnati hospital. Cardiac arrest happens when the heart suddenly stops pumping blood to the body’s organs.
“If you get hit at a very exact moment, it’s within milliseconds … that’s when you’re in cardiac arrest.”
As Hamlin continued to receive treatment Tuesday, Cardillo explained that medical staff will likely slowly start weaning Hamlin off the ventilator over the next 12 to 24 hours to determine whether he can breathe on his own.
We know that he's a young 24, healthy, conditioned athlete. He's in the greatest possible situation to come back to a normal life at this point, but our prayers are with him to make sure he does recover like that,” Cardillo said.