Damar Hamlin's Christmas toy fundraising drive has raised more than $2 million

As fans wait for news on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game, a GoFundMe appeal he started to buy toys for children has raised more than $2 million as of early Tuesday morning.
The fundraiser has roughly 83,200 donations to date.
GoFundMe tweeted a link to the fundraiser on Monday night, saying: “Following his injury on the field tonight, fans across the country are showing their support for him and his family by donating to his fundraiser.”
Hamlin created the fundraiser in 2020, saying at the time, “As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me.”