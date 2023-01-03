Damar Hamlin's Christmas toy fundraising drive has raised more than $2 million

Former NFL player Coy Wire said he felt physically ill when he saw Damar Hamlin collapse on the field Monday night.

“Nausea was going to my guts. My heart is still racing. It hits home for me. I played six of my seasons in Buffalo as a safety, same position as Damar,” Wire told CNN’s Laura Coates on Monday night.

Wire, who played 10 seasons in the NFL and is currently a CNN sports anchor, recalled similar instances he witnessed throughout his career where players were injured.

"The thing I think we need to take away from this is: One, it's a reminder of how precious life is," he said.

"Two, it’s a reminder that there is progress being made. All the talks about players’ safety. All the lives that have been lost. All the lives that have been altered from players who have played this game. Perhaps they are not in vain."

Health impact: The NFL has faced intense scrutiny over the way it handles players’ health, especially for its concussion protocols. The sport’s potential danger to players’ physical health has led to a participation decline among children whose parents are concerned about head injuries and the long-term effects of the intense physical contact.

Wire added that NFL’s pause of the game Monday night shows there has been a change, which could lead to a “trickle-down effect.”