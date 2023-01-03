The next 12 to 24 hours are critical for Damar Hamlin’s recovery, doctor says

Damar Hamlin’s recovery could depend on how long he was in cardiac arrest after he collapsed mid-game Monday night, Dr. Anthony Cardillo, an emergency room specialist, told CNN early Tuesday morning.

The primary concern is the length of time that he was not having cardiac activity,” Cardillo said. “Every second counts.”

Hamlin was playing safety for the Buffalo Bills on Monday night when he suddenly collapsed after a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up immediately after the tackle and then fell on his back seconds later.

CPR was administered almost immediately after he collapsed, and medical personnel were able to revive his heartbeat while he was still at the field.

The Bills later said he suffered a cardiac arrest and was in critical condition as of early Tuesday morning at a Cincinnati hospital. Cardiac arrest happens when the heart suddenly stops pumping blood to the body’s organs.

“If you get hit at a very exact moment, it’s within milliseconds … that’s when you’re in cardiac arrest.”

As Hamlin continued to receive treatment Tuesday, Cardillo explained that medical staff will likely slowly start weaning Hamlin off the ventilator over the next 12 to 24 hours to determine whether he can breathe on his own.

We know that he's a young 24, healthy, conditioned athlete. He's in the greatest possible situation to come back to a normal life at this point, but our prayers are with him to make sure he does recover like that,” Cardillo said.

CNN's Christian Edwards contributed reporting.