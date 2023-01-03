US
NFL star Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest

By Jessie Yeung, Aya Elamroussi, Rob Picheta, Christian Edwards and Seán Federico O'Murchú, CNN

Updated 6:29 a.m. ET, January 3, 2023
1 hr 15 min ago

The next 12 to 24 hours are critical for Damar Hamlin’s recovery, doctor says

From CNN's Aya Elamroussi

Damar Hamlin’s recovery could depend on how long he was in cardiac arrest after he collapsed mid-game Monday night, Dr. Anthony Cardillo, an emergency room specialist, told CNN early Tuesday morning.

The primary concern is the length of time that he was not having cardiac activity,” Cardillo said. “Every second counts.”

Hamlin was playing safety for the Buffalo Bills on Monday night when he suddenly collapsed after a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up immediately after the tackle and then fell on his back seconds later.

CPR was administered almost immediately after he collapsed, and medical personnel were able to revive his heartbeat while he was still at the field.

The Bills later said he suffered a cardiac arrest and was in critical condition as of early Tuesday morning at a Cincinnati hospital. Cardiac arrest happens when the heart suddenly stops pumping blood to the body’s organs.

“If you get hit at a very exact moment, it’s within milliseconds … that’s when you’re in cardiac arrest.”

As Hamlin continued to receive treatment Tuesday, Cardillo explained that medical staff will likely slowly start weaning Hamlin off the ventilator over the next 12 to 24 hours to determine whether he can breathe on his own.

We know that he's a young 24, healthy, conditioned athlete. He's in the greatest possible situation to come back to a normal life at this point, but our prayers are with him to make sure he does recover like that,” Cardillo said.

CNN's Christian Edwards contributed reporting.

2 hr 55 min ago

Damar Hamlin's collapse was "horrifying," says reporter who was at the stadium

From CNN's Aya Elamroussi

Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) reacts to the injury of Damar Hamlin during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on January 2. (Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)

Kelsey Conway, a reporter who covers the Bengals for the Cincinnati Enquirer, said the scene on the field was "horrifying" after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed Monday night.

“It seemed to be very bad when they weren't moving,” Conway told CNN’s John Berman early Tuesday, referring to medical personnel who were attending to Hamlin.

Conway said based on games she has covered, medical personnel try to move players off the field as quickly as possible. But that wasn’t the case with Hamlin as responders struggled to get him into the ambulance.

“It was just a really tragic, horrifying scene,” Conway said.

As she sat in the stadium's press box, she could not determine what was happening to Hamlin as medical staff rushed to provide aid.

“It was really unclear what exactly was going on. We knew it had something to do with the heart,” Conway said, adding that visiting Bills players and their head coach were in tears.
“You knew something tragic happened, but you just didn’t know,” she said.

Later, the Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and remained in critical condition early Tuesday. Hamlin fell on his back Monday night just moments after standing up from an open field tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Conway said the NFL’s Emergency Action Plan was activated in response to Hamlin’s collapse. The plan included an ambulance, a nearby highest Level 1 trauma center and airway traffic control, she said.

“They never want things like this to happen, but they are prepared for situations like this. And they were able to get him to better care as quickly as they could,” Conway said. “He had a police escort take him in the ambulance. So, he got there pretty quickly.”

3 hr 11 min ago

Damar Hamlin's toy drive fundraiser tops $3 million in donations

From CNN's Chris Boyette and Nouran Salahieh

An online toy drive fundraiser started by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin topped $3 million in donations in the hours after the NFL star collapsed on the field during a game Monday night.

The 24-year-old is in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest following a tackle during the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. CPR was administered on the field before he was driven out of the stadium in an ambulance to a Cincinnati hospital.

As fans awaited news on Hamlin’s condition, donations poured in to a GoFundMe fundraiser he started in 2020 to raise money to purchase toys for children, writing at the time, “As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me. I created The Chasing M’s Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact.”

The fundraiser topped $74,000 just one hour after Hamlin’s collapse and quickly grew to $2,033,270 just before 1 a.m. ET Tuesday, then soared to more than $3 million just an hour and 20 minutes later with more than 119,000 donations.

3 hr 21 min ago

Former NFL player Donté Stallworth: "It's going to be tough" for players to return to the field

Former NFL player Donté Stallworth told CNN the teams affected Monday have a tough week coming as they try to rally for their next games while reeling from the shock of witnessing Damar Hamlin's collapse.

Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin is in critical condition in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest when he collapsed mid-game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"It's going to be difficult," Stallworth said. "The only thing that I can even remotely compare it to is when I was a member of the New Orleans Saints in 2005, and Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans and hit the Gulf Coast. We did not want to play ... we just weren't in the right mindset, a lot of the guys wanted to make sure that their families were OK, they wanted to make sure the people in New Orleans were OK."

Although the game Monday was important for "playoff indications," the players are likely "more concerned about Damar than anything else," Stallworth added.

"For the guys getting back on the field, it's going to be tough because that is all they are thinking about," he said.

Contact sport: Stallworth said he hadn't been afraid of physical contact on the field as a player — but that changed once he retired.

"Now I watch the games and I just kind of shriek at every little hit I see," he said. "My mindset is completely different now that I've been removed from the game nine, 10 years. I'm looking at these guys and I'm looking at where they are going to be 10, 15, 30 years down the road as opposed to what's going to happen the next play."

3 hr 35 min ago

It's been nearly 6 hours since Damar Hamlin collapsed. Here's what we know

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills tackles Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills tackles Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, is in critical condition after collapsing on the field on Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Here's what we know:

What happened: Moments after getting up from an open field tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, Hamlin fell on his back.

Within 10 seconds, Bills team trainers were treating the player. An ambulance was brought onto the field in under five minutes, footage shows, and Hamlin received CPR, according to an ESPN broadcast. He was then taken to hospital.

Hamlin's status: The player suffered a cardiac arrest following the hit from the tackle, and his heartbeat was restored on the field, the Bills said in a statement on Twitter early Tuesday.

Hamlin was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment, where he is now sedated, the Bills added.

The game: Play was suspended at 5:58 of the first quarter, then the game was officially postponed. The NFL said more details on next steps would come at an "appropriate time," adding that Hamlin's wellbeing was the priority.

The team: Some of Hamlin’s teammates stayed in Cincinnati while the rest of the team travels back to Buffalo Tuesday morning. Buffalo is in New York state, near the US-Canada border.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs arrived at the hospital where Hamlin was being treated late Monday night, ESPN’s broadcast showed.

A bit about Hamlin: The 24-year-old Pennsylvania native joined the Bills in 2021 as a sixth-round draft pick from the University of Pittsburgh. He has played every game this season.

According to his Pittsburgh Panthers player bio, he was redshirted — meaning he sat out games while remaining on the team — in 2016 due to injury. The NFL site added that he also missed time due to injuries in 2017 and 2019.

3 hr 50 min ago

Former NFL star Ephraim Salaam: Players' reaction to Hamlin's collapse was crucial in postponing the game

From CNN's Aya Elamroussi

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown #79 reacts as teammate Damar Hamlin is examined.
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown #79 reacts as teammate Damar Hamlin is examined. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Former NFL player Ephraim Salaam said he believes the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was postponed Monday largely because players on both teams were emotionally distraught by Damar Hamlin's collapse.

“You could see that they were visibly bothered by what was going on on both teams. And I believe it was that reaction from the players that spurred others to realize that this game couldn’t possibly go on,” Salaam told CNN’s John Berman early Tuesday.
“The type of trauma and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) that comes with watching one of your brothers go down like this and fight for his life live on television. Those are the types of things that you just can't shake off in 20 minutes and get back to playing.”

Photos from the game show players on the field crying and taking a knee in prayer for Hamlin after his sudden collapse at the Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Salaam noted the game’s postponement speaks to the importance of players’ physical and mental health.

“It is not just about the physical injuries we witness. It is about the mental health. Dealing with the trauma after witnessing something like the Hamlin injury,” Salaam said.

Hamlin, a 24-year-old safety for the Bills, suffered a cardiac arrest moments after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He remains in critical condition as of early Tuesday morning at a Cincinnati hospital.

4 hr 36 min ago

BREAKING: Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and is in critical condition, Buffalo Bills say

Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, and remains in critical condition, the Buffalo Bills said in a statement on Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday.

"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals," the statement said. "His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."
5 hr 9 min ago

NFL did the right thing postponing game, sportscaster Bob Costas says

From CNN's Aya Elamroussi

Bob Costas, a CNN contributor and former NBC sportscaster, agreed with the NFL’s move to postpone Monday night’s game following Damar Hamlin’s sudden collapse on the field.

“It was the right thing to do, all things considered,” Costas said of the rescheduling. “This game has playoffs implications.”

The game could potentially be canceled altogether or be played later, which may cause a scheduling problem in regard to the other games, Costas explained.

Costas noted the scheduling issue is insignificant given Hamlin’s current critical condition.

Hamlin, 24, was playing as a safety for the Buffalo Bills on Monday night when he collapsed on his back during the first quarter seconds after an open field tackle of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. 

After the game was postponed, Costas explained that if the game is not replayed, some attendees’ tickets may be refunded.

Costas noted that the game’s suspension was for both humane reasons as well as optics.

5 hr 15 min ago

Athletes and politicians send prayers to Damar Hamlin

Politicians and prominent American figures are joining the chorus of well wishers sending prayers to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after his collapse mid-game Monday night.

“Praying for Damar Hamlin," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown wrote on Twitter.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also shared a message, saying: "We join everyone in Cincinnati and across this country in praying for this young athlete."

Bernice King, daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted: "My heart goes out to his family and teammates. The response of both teams reminds us that we are so connected as human beings. We matter to each other."

Many major athletes have also spoken out, with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell saying Monday night that "all of us in the locker room" were praying for Hamlin.