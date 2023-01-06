The Buffalo Bills' star quarterback Josh Allen grew emotional Thursday when thanking the medical staff for their swift response to Damar Hamlin's collapse and for "saving his life."

Allen, speaking at a news conference in Orchard Park, New York, paused to collect himself as he walked through the experience.

"You lose sleep, you hurt for your brother," he said. "A lot of shared grief."

"But (getting) updates, and positive updates, eases so much of that pain and that tension that you feel," the quarterback said.

"The scene just replays over and over in your head," Allen said, when asked to reflect on his thoughts during the on-field medical response. "It's hard to answer that question and actually describe how I felt, how my teammates felt in that moment."

Allen credited head coach Sean McDermott for a "perfect" response in the locker room and in support of his players in the days since Hamlin's collapse.