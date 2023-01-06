US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

House speaker vote deadlock

live news

Live

Damar Hamlin making progress

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

Stocks rise ahead of jobs report

Live Updates

The latest on NFL star Damar Hamlin's condition

By Leinz Vales, Adrienne Vogt and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 8:21 a.m. ET, January 6, 2023
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Bills quarterback Josh Allen emotional in thanking medical staff for rushing to Hamlin's aid

The Buffalo Bills' star quarterback Josh Allen grew emotional Thursday when thanking the medical staff for their swift response to Damar Hamlin's collapse and for "saving his life."

Allen, speaking at a news conference in Orchard Park, New York, paused to collect himself as he walked through the experience.

"You lose sleep, you hurt for your brother," he said. "A lot of shared grief."

"But (getting) updates, and positive updates, eases so much of that pain and that tension that you feel," the quarterback said.

"The scene just replays over and over in your head," Allen said, when asked to reflect on his thoughts during the on-field medical response. "It's hard to answer that question and actually describe how I felt, how my teammates felt in that moment."

Allen credited head coach Sean McDermott for a "perfect" response in the locker room and in support of his players in the days since Hamlin's collapse.

21 min ago

What we learned from Damar Hamlin's doctors on Thursday

There has been a "remarkable improvement" in the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, his team said Thursday, with doctors saying the player's "neurological condition and function is intact."

Here are the major takeaways from yesterday's news conference at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin has been treated since he collapsed Monday night:

  • Hamlin has made "substantial progress": The player is demonstrating signs of "good neurologic recovery as well as overall clinical improvement," UC Health Dr. William Knight told reporters.
  • It's still a long road to recovery: Doctors emphasized multiple times that Hamlin has a "ways to go." He'll need to start breathing on his own, and taking him off a ventilator will be a cautious, gradual process. UC Health Dr. Timothy Pritts said it's too soon to say for sure whether he'll make a full recovery.
  • Hamlin is interacting with family: Loved ones at Hamlin's bedside have been able to hold his hand and communicate with him through written messages, though the player isn't speaking. Doctors said he even asked if the Bills had won the game.
  • The cause of his cardiac arrest is not yet clear: The doctors said tests are still underway to determine what caused the medical emergency and that there are no "definitive answers" at this time.
  • An outpouring of support: Doctors thanked community members for holding vigils, sending food to the hospital and lighting Cincinnati in the Bills' red and blue.