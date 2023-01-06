Bills say Hamlin's breathing tube was removed and he's been able to talk with family and doctors
The Buffalo Bills tweeted that Damar Hamlin's breathing tube was removed overnight, according to doctors, and he's been able to talk with his family and health care providers.
"He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the team said.
The Bills said that Hamlin joined a team meeting via FaceTime and was able talk to players and coaches. “Love you boys,” he told the team.
4 hr 58 min ago
Damar Hamlin asked who won the game between Bills and Bengals, doctor says
University of Cincinatti Health doctors said Damar Hamlin has even asked who had won the game between his Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals in which he suffered cardiac arrest.
Hamlin has not spoken yet, said Dr. Timothy Pritts, so Hamlin's communication has all been through writing.
"We are in the situation where we wanted to allow him to gradually wake up as the rest of his body was healing and last night, he was able to emerge and follow commands and even ask who had won the game," he said.
"When he asked, 'did we win?,' the answer is, yes, you know, Damar, you won. You've won the game of life and that's probably the important thing out of this, and we really need to keep him in the center of everything else that's going on, and we really want to ensure a good outcome for him," he said.
5 hr 38 min ago
Buffalo Bills player describes what it'll be like to play this weekend
From CNN's Jill Martin
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins told CNN on Friday that the team getting to hear from Damar Hamlin’s father on a video call earlier this week “took a whole bunch of weight off our shoulders.”
“Seeing his father’s expression on his face, it was just honestly all we needed to see to take a giant step forward,” Dawkins told CNN’s Don Lemon.
Dawkins was asked if he thought the Bills would be ready to play this weekend. Here's what he said:
“It’ll be so hard to speak for everybody, but I know that in the position that they have put us in, and from the messages that we’re getting back, and the responses that we’re getting from Cincinnati and his family, it’s putting us in a great arrow of direction ... That’s honestly all we can ask for is just to be faced in the right direction and to just do it with high hopes. … (Head coach Sean) McDermott and the staff here, they’ve been doing such a great job of respecting the individual’s personal battles because we’re all going through personal battles with this situation.”
5 hr 50 min ago
NFL developing plans to recognize Hamlin prior to each NFL game this weekend
From CNN’s Oliver Darcy
The NFL is working on plans to recognize Damar Hamlinahead of every NFL game scheduled for this upcoming weekend, two people familiar with the matter told CNN.
Those plans have not yet been finalized to honor the Buffalo Billssafety after he suffered a cardiac arrest duringthe"Monday Night Football” matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
4 hr 52 min ago
Bills quarterback Josh Allen emotional in thanking medical staff for rushing to Hamlin's aid
The Buffalo Bills' star quarterback Josh Allen grew emotional Thursday when thanking the medical staff for their swift response to Damar Hamlin's collapse and for "saving his life."
Allen, speaking at a news conference in Orchard Park, New York, paused to collect himself as he walked through the experience.
"You lose sleep, you hurt for your brother," he said. "A lot of shared grief."
"But (getting) updates, and positive updates, eases so much of that pain and that tension that you feel," the quarterback said.
"The scene just replays over and over in your head," Allen said, when asked to reflect on his thoughts during the on-field medical response. "It's hard to answer that question and actually describe how I felt, how my teammates felt in that moment."
Allen credited head coach Sean McDermott for a "perfect" response in the locker room and in support of his players in the days since Hamlin's collapse.
6 hr 36 min ago
What we learned from Damar Hamlin's doctors on Thursday
There has been a "remarkable improvement" in the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, his team said Thursday, with doctors saying the player's "neurological condition and function is intact."
Here are the major takeaways from yesterday's news conference at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin has been treated since he collapsed Monday night:
Hamlin has made "substantial progress": The player is demonstrating signs of "good neurologic recovery as well as overall clinical improvement," UC Health Dr. William Knight told reporters.
It's still a long road to recovery: Doctors emphasized multiple times that Hamlin has a "ways to go." He'll need to start breathing on his own, and taking him off a ventilator will be a cautious, gradual process. UC Health Dr. Timothy Pritts said it's too soon to say for sure whether he'll make a full recovery.