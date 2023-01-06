Bills say Hamlin's breathing tube was removed and he's been able to talk with family and doctors

Damar Hamlin walks off the field during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 9, 2022 in New York. (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills tweeted that Damar Hamlin's breathing tube was removed overnight, according to doctors, and he's been able to talk with his family and health care providers.

"He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the team said.

The Bills said that Hamlin joined a team meeting via FaceTime and was able talk to players and coaches. “Love you boys,” he told the team.