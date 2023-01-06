NFL announces series of actions to support Hamlin

The NFL on Friday announced a series of actions aimed at supporting Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
According to the NFL, each team across the league will have the opportunity to participate in the following actions during week 18:
Pregame shirts. All players will have the option of wearing T-shirts that read "Love for Damar 3" as they warm-up for games.
Moment of support. All 32 clubs are encouraged to read a public address distributed by the NFL before the national anthem "as a unified show of support for Damar, the first responders and medical caregivers," the NFL said. In the address, fans will be prompted to cheer for Hamlin and his family in a "moment of support."
Field paint. Both home and away clubs will have the opportunity to outline the number 3, which is Hamlin's jersey number for the Bills, for each of their football field's 30-yard line in the color of the Bills' red or blue team color, the NFL said.
3 hr 24 min ago
Buffalo Bills place Damar Hamlin on injured reserve list
From CNN's Jacob Lev
The Buffalo Bills have placed safety Damar Hamlin on the injured reserve list, the team announced Friday.
The move effectively ends Hamlin's season after he suffered a cardiac arrest during the team's Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Being placed on the injured reserve list means a player cannot play for at least four games.
The Bills also announced on Friday they have activated cornerback Christian Benford.
4 hr 26 min ago
NFL's Roger Goodell is "grateful for and humbled" by all who helped Damar Hamlin
From CNN's David Close
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, speaking for the first time since Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin was injured on Monday night, said Hamlin's improving health has "lifted not only my spirits but the spirits of the entire league."
Goodell was an unannounced speaker at a media availability with the NFL's Competition Committee on Friday to discuss the league owners approving an unprecedented post-season plan following the cancellation of Monday night's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game.
“I am grateful for and humbled by all who played a role as Damar (Hamlin) continues on his road to recovery," Goodell said. "Extraordinary situations bring out the extraordinary people."
“I know this was a trying week for everyone including those on this Zoom [call]. Thank you for doing what you do as we head into our last weekend of the regular season," Goodell said in closing remarks to reporters on Friday.
5 hr 11 min ago
NFL owners approve unique neutral site playoff arrangement due to Bills-Bengals cancellation
From CNN's David Close
The NFL owners have approved an unprecedented postseason plan following the cancellation of Monday night's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game.
The league held a special virtual meeting with all 32 team owners or their designee on Friday to determine possible playoff scenarios now that two teams, the Bills and Bengals, will have played fewer regular season games than the rest of the league.
The NFL owners approved the unique plan to host the AFC Championship game at a neutral site if the participating teams played an unequal number of games and both teams could have been a potential top seed if the Bills-Bengals game had been played to its conclusion.
The owners also approved a plan to use a coin flip to determine the home field for a possible Wild Card round game between the Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.
The scenarios vote needed at least 24 of the 32 owners to approve the resolutions to pass.
4 hr 52 min ago
Buffalo Bills player Dion Dawkins says hearing Hamlin speak "was all we needed"
From CNN's Kevin Dotson
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins could barely contain his excitement when he was asked what it was like for the team to see Damar Hamlin again on a video call Friday morning.
“We got our boy, man!!! That’s all that matters! We got our boy!” an excited Dawkins said Friday afternoon in a call with reporters. “The excitement was beautiful, it was amazing. It has given us so much energy, so much bright, high spirits, whatever you want to call it, it has given it to us to see that boy’s face. To see him smile, to see him go like this (flexes biceps) in the camera, it was everything."
“And then to hear him talk to us, it was everything, and that’s what we needed. Literally, that’s all we needed.”
Dawkins described the past week’s emotions as “a rollercoaster, but a rollercoaster that’s never been ridden.”
"You really go from the saddest you can really feel to the happiest you can feel in a short, drastic time," Dawkins said. "The saddest is the saddest of the sad where you really don't know what to do."
“It’s far from over, but the good thing about it is it’s a positive energy for whatever rollercoaster you want to call it," he continued. "We’re on a positive ride right now, where we got to see our guy, and we got to see #3 (Hamlin) smile and that’s literally all we wanted, you know? He’s here with us, and that’s all we can ask for is that he’s taking steps forward."
“It’s still very emotional for a lot of guys, and we’re happy, we’re blessed and extremely thankful," Dawkins added.
When asked about Hamlin's toy drive foundation going over $7 million in donations, Dawkins responded with an emphatic: "It's super lit!"
Editor's note: This post has been updated with the correct byline.
5 hr 43 min ago
"What would you want someone to do for your son?" Bills GM describes staying in Cincinnati with Hamlin
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane, who remained in Cincinnati until Tuesday night with Damar Hamlin, said he had simple reasoning for staying behind.
“What would you want someone to do for your son?” said Beane, who has two boys himself.
Beane said he and head coach Sean McDermott decided Monday night that the general manager would stay in Cincinnati while McDermott would stay with the team.
Beane said the coach wanted to stay with Hamlin as well, but the two leaders had only minutes to decide and opted to divide up leadership duties. McDermott needed to lead the coaches and team because they didn’t know how long the hospitalization would last, the general manager explained.
Beane said he learned more about Hamlin through time spent with his family and friends, especially the safety's parents.
“Mario and Nina (Hamlin), just being near them these last few days, they should put a handbook together on how to deal with a life-threatening situation with your child,” Beane said Friday. “I was in awe just watching their strength through such difficult up and down moments, and it was a pleasure to be a part and to see how they handled it. I don’t believe I would have handled it with the same strength if that was my son.”
He also said he was impressed with the medical team, including their bedside manner — providing hugs and also having tears in their eyes.
Beane, who is now back in Orchard Park, New York, said he was sad he wouldn’t be there when Hamlin walks out of the hospital.
He later added that he will “forever remember this team” and that he’s not sure if he’ll ever be more proud of a team than this one.
7 hr 50 min ago
Bills general manager praises league-wide support for Damar Hamlin: "The NFL is a true family"
From CNN's Kevin Dotson
Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane voiced his appreciation Friday for the support from across the NFL community over the past week in the wake of the life-threatening injury to safety Damar Hamlin.
"I think, as I mentioned earlier, it says a lot about our league that we're all competitive and we're all trying to win every single thing, trying to win the draft, trying to win games, and ultimately trying to a championship fighting against each other,” Beane said. “This week every team changed their logo on their social media page to pray for Damar, I don't think I've ever seen that."
"And, yeah we go to battle, but in the end life is the number-one battle, and to see that unity from players, coaches, GMs, owners, fans is unheard of. But I think it's a good light, it sheds a great light on the NFL. The NFL is truly a family," he added.
Beane also gave a preview of the team’s plans for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.
“As far as this weekend, we’re working on things. We definitely have the (jersey) patch, and try and honor some of the people that helped keep Damar alive and their roles. We do have some various things, we’re still talking through the exactly run of show, but I think it’s going to be a nice deal,” he said, making a reference to the Bills wearing jerseys with patches of Hamlin's number on them.
8 hr 10 min ago
NFL outlines plan for league-wide gestures in support of Damar Hamlin this weekend
As Damar Hamlin continues his recovery in a Cincinnati hospital, the NFL's final slate of regular season games will take place Saturday and Sunday.
CNN reported Thursday that the league had plans to recognize Hamlin's situation on and off the field this weekend, and the NFL outlined those gestures in a news release Friday.
They will include:
Pre-game moments of support: The NFL shared a public address announcement that each home stadium will be encouraged to read prior to the national anthem "as a unified show of support for Damar, the first responders and medical caregivers."
Field painting: All clubs, both home and away, can outline Hamlin's No. 3 in each 30-yard line marker on the field, using either Buffalo Bills red or blue.
Pre-game shirts: During warm-ups, all players throughout the league will have the option to wear black t-shirts displaying "Love for Damar 3." The Bills will wear a similar shirt but in the team's royal blue, and Bills football personnel will don hats embroidered with a No. 3.
Jersey patches: Patches with Hamlin's No. 3 will be worn by the Buffalo Bills during Week 18 action.
The Bills shared a photo of their No. 3 patches on Twitter shortly after the NFL released its plans:
8 hr 16 min ago
Bills leaders praise unsung heroes of Hamlin response
From CNN's Kevin Dotson
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane praised the team’s medical staff and gave an update on their roles in caring for Damar Hamlin on Friday.
McDermott said Beane and head athletic trainer Nate Breske have returned to the team from Cincinnati, while assistant athletic trainer Tabani Richards remains with Hamlin at the hospital.
“The Bills medical team, the guys who have been mentioned led by Nate Breske, Denny (Kellington) is obviously trending on Twitter, which is good for him,” Beane said, with a chuckle. “Tabani is back there, and all those guys, our docs did a great job."
“One person that probably hasn’t been mentioned is Kori (Reblin), one of our equipment guys who had to get there and get his facemask off so they could work on him, and not easy when you see the situation Damar’s in," Beane told reporters.
Speaking about Kellington’s sudden celebrity status after he performed life-saving CPR on Hamlin, McDermott said he heard a show host on a country music radio station talking about the Bills assistant trainer during his commute Friday morning. He said he shared a laugh with Kellington about that at the team facility.