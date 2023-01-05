Damar Hamlin asked who won the game between Bills and Bengals, doctor says

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, left, and Jordan Poyer run onto the field before the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2 in Cincinnati. (Joshua A. Bickel/AP)

UC Health doctors said Damar Hamlin has even asked who had won the game between his Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals in which he suffered cardiac arrest.

Hamlin has not spoken yet, said Dr. Timothy Pritts, so Hamlin's communication has all been through writing.

"We are in the situation where we wanted to allow him to gradually wake up as the rest of his body was healing and last night, he was able to emerge and follow commands and even ask who had won the game," he said.

"When he asked, 'did we win?,' the answer is, yes, you know, Damar, you won. You've won the game of life and that's probably the important thing out of this, and we really need to keep him in the center of everything else that's going on, and we really want to ensure a good outcome for him," he said.