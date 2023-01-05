Hamlin is on a ventilator and can't speak, but he is writing

Football fans pray outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin receives care January 2 in Cincinnati. (Cara Owsley/USA Today Network/Reuters)

The medical team at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center has been moved by the outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, a doctor said Thursday.

"It's been very powerful," said Dr. William Knight, who serves as the lead physician and professor of emergency medicine at UC Health.

"We have been surrounded by a great ... team. Dr. (Timothy) Pritts and I have been able to get to know this amazing family and this amazing organization, in a matter of 48 hours having friends and having family," Knight said.

Fans hold a candlelight vigil for Damar Hamlin on January 3 outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati. (Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

"But then looking outside, I mean all I have to do is look over my left shoulder, and I see vigils and posters and well-wishers, and the food that has showed up at the hospital for the support for the family, and for the emergency department and for the surgical ICU team," the doctor continued.

"It doesn't take long to look outside and to see the lights, the blue and the red around the city of Cincinnati, the support from local restaurants, the support from the fans and just people who are concerned," the doctor said.

Asked if Hamlin was aware of the outpouring of support, both doctors speaking to the media replied in unison: "He's learning it today."