Hamlin is on a ventilator and can't speak, but he is writing

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still on a ventilator, his doctors said on Thursday. Hamlin is able to communicate in writing, but is not speaking.
“He is unable to speak with us yet as he still has a breathing tube in and we're still assisting him with ventilation,” Dr. Timothy Pritts of UC Health said.
When he began to wake up, the first question he wrote on a clipboard was, “Did we win?”
UC Health Dr. William Knight said the immediate response following Hamlin’s collapse made a difference in how he is recovering.
“The fact that he had highly trained professionals from the Buffalo Bills in addition to having paramedics, emergency physicians, respiratory therapists, all right at his bedside in less than a minute from the collapse — that speaks to that ability that demonstrates that he had good perfusion to his brain that led to no identifiable neurologic deficit,” Knight said.