US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN

January 5, 2023 The latest updates on NFL star Damar Hamlin's condition

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Leinz Vales and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 10:03 p.m. ET, January 5, 2023
23 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
16 hr 7 min ago

Hamlin is on a ventilator and can't speak, but he is writing

From CNN's Carma Hassan

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still on a ventilator, his doctors said on Thursday. Hamlin is able to communicate in writing, but is not speaking.

“He is unable to speak with us yet as he still has a breathing tube in and we're still assisting him with ventilation,” Dr. Timothy Pritts of UC Health said.

When he began to wake up, the first question he wrote on a clipboard was, “Did we win?” 

UC Health Dr. William Knight said the immediate response following Hamlin’s collapse made a difference in how he is recovering.

“The fact that he had highly trained professionals from the Buffalo Bills in addition to having paramedics, emergency physicians, respiratory therapists, all right at his bedside in less than a minute from the collapse — that speaks to that ability that demonstrates that he had good perfusion to his brain that led to no identifiable neurologic deficit,” Knight said. 
16 hr 4 min ago

"It's been very powerful." Doctor says he can feel the community rallying around his staff

Football fans pray outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin receives care January 2 in Cincinnati.
Football fans pray outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin receives care January 2 in Cincinnati. (Cara Owsley/USA Today Network/Reuters)

The medical team at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center has been moved by the outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, a doctor said Thursday.

"It's been very powerful," said Dr. William Knight, who serves as the lead physician and professor of emergency medicine at UC Health.

"We have been surrounded by a great ... team. Dr. (Timothy) Pritts and I have been able to get to know this amazing family and this amazing organization, in a matter of 48 hours having friends and having family," Knight said.

Fans hold a candlelight vigil for Damar Hamlin on January 3 outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati.
Fans hold a candlelight vigil for Damar Hamlin on January 3 outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati. (Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

"But then looking outside, I mean all I have to do is look over my left shoulder, and I see vigils and posters and well-wishers, and the food that has showed up at the hospital for the support for the family, and for the emergency department and for the surgical ICU team," the doctor continued.

"It doesn't take long to look outside and to see the lights, the blue and the red around the city of Cincinnati, the support from local restaurants, the support from the fans and just people who are concerned," the doctor said.

Asked if Hamlin was aware of the outpouring of support, both doctors speaking to the media replied in unison: "He's learning it today."

16 hr 9 min ago

CNN's Sanjay Gupta explains what you need to know about Damar Hamlin's health and recovery

Doctors at the University of Cicinnati Medical Center shared a lot of information on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's condition.

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains what it all means:

  • The key message: The doctors have described "a substantial amount of improvement" since it's only been two and a half days since Hamlin collapsed on field during a game on Monday night, Gupta says. "Not only in terms of his overall status, but also ... his neurological status in particular."
  • What to consider: "One of the things that you worry about when somebody has cardiac arrest is that there simply wasn't enough oxygenated blood getting to the body, including the brain. And as a result, you don't really know sometimes until someone actually has woken up from sedation and tested the way he was," Gupta explained.
  • Positive points in Hamlin's health status: "Being able to communicate. He can't talk — he still has a breathing tube in — but was able to communicate, shake his head, nod his head, things like that. And he's also moving his hands and feet," Gupta noted, adding that's important, "because you worry about spinal cord injuries as well. Those things appear to be doing well. He does not appear to have any deficit there."
  • But doctors still describe him as "critically ill": "That's important to remember. I mean it's only been two and a half days. There may be sort of periods of a little bit of roller coaster still in terms of recovery is what you sometimes see with critically ill patients. It may not be a linear track towards improvement," Gupta noted.
16 hr 10 min ago

Damar Hamlin has "ways to go," physician says

Physicians for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said Thursday that he has "ways to go" after he suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field on Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"We want to see him continue to breathe more on his own, and we want to get him breathing completely on his own. That will be the next big milestone for him," said Dr. William Knight, director of emergency medicine, during a virtual news conference.

Asked if the 24-year-old football player would be able to fully recover, Pritts said that it's too early to predict.

"The focus right now in terms of helping him to recover, liberate (from the ventilator) and continue to get stronger and rehabilitate, but it is entirely too early to project into the future," said Dr. Timothy Pritts of UC health.

16 hr 25 min ago

Damar Hamlin asked who won the game between Bills and Bengals, doctor says

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, left, and Jordan Poyer run onto the field before the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2 in Cincinnati.
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, left, and Jordan Poyer run onto the field before the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2 in Cincinnati. (Joshua A. Bickel/AP)

UC Health doctors said Damar Hamlin has even asked who had won the game between his Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals in which he suffered cardiac arrest.

Hamlin has not spoken yet, said Dr. Timothy Pritts, so Hamlin's communication has all been through writing.

"We are in the situation where we wanted to allow him to gradually wake up as the rest of his body was healing and last night, he was able to emerge and follow commands and even ask who had won the game," he said.

"When he asked, 'did we win?,' the answer is, yes, you know, Damar, you won. You've won the game of life and that's probably the important thing out of this, and we really need to keep him in the center of everything else that's going on, and we really want to ensure a good outcome for him," he said.

16 hr 29 min ago

Hospital officials credit Bills staff for quick recognition and resuscitating Hamlin on the field

Dr. William Knight, left, and Dr. Timothy Pritts from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center share an update on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin via videoconference Thursday afternoon.
Dr. William Knight, left, and Dr. Timothy Pritts from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center share an update on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin via videoconference Thursday afternoon. (UC Health)

Officials at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center outlined the emergency response from the time Damar Hamlin collapsed during the Buffalo Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The hospital's director of emergency medicine, Dr. William Knight, said a "significant number of care team" was present at the game and were "involved in helping with Mr. Hamlin on the field on Monday night."

That included four of the hospital's emergency physicians in various roles, along with medical staff from both teams.

Knight credited the Buffalo Bills medical staff for quickly recognizing the safety had suffered a cardiac arrest, saying "that allowed for a very immediate resuscitation on the field."

"He was promptly resuscitated. It did require CPR and defibrillation," Knight said during a news conference Thursday.

At that point, he was rushed to the hospital.

"He was managed and resuscitated and worked up in the emergency department, had some additional tests in the ED and in the hospital, and then has been managed in the surgical ICU," Knight said.

15 hr 17 min ago

Doctor says tests are still ongoing to determine cause of Hamlin's cardiac arrest

From CNN's Carma Hassan and Adrienne Vogt

When asked about a specific cause of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, a University of Cincinnati doctor said tests are still underway to determine it.

"The answer to that is that that workup is ongoing. We do not have definitive answers as to the etiology of the arrest, and tests will continues to progress," said Dr. William Knight, lead physician and professor of emergency medicine at UC Health.

Knight said they aren’t ruling out commotio cordis, but it is too soon to tell without further testing.

Commotio cordis — when severe trauma to the chest disrupts the heart’s electrical charge and causes dangerous fibrillations – is an “incredibly rare event that happens. It's also a diagnosis of exclusion in our world, which basically means we have to rule out many other more common or more deadly or more fixable type conditions before we can settle in on an ultimate diagnosis such as that,” said Knight.

“Is it on the list of considerations? It is, but he has many other things that we need to work through before a final etiology or cause for this arrest can be definitively defined,” Knight added.

Due to privacy concerns, Hamlin’s doctors repeatedly declined to answer specific questions about results of tests Hamlin is undergoing.

Doctors said review is still pending, and they weren’t able to provide detailed answers about how long Hamlin received CPR, Hamlin’s current oxygen level, whether an echocardiogram done, whether Hamlin has seen a specialist about underlying rhythmic or genetic causes, or whether there was damage to other organs such as the kidneys or liver.

15 hr 8 min ago

"His neurological condition and function is intact." Damar Hamlin is making substantial progress, doctor says

The University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin lies in critical condition, is seen January 3 in Cincinnati.
The University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin lies in critical condition, is seen January 3 in Cincinnati. (Megan Jelinger/Reuters)

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been making "substantial progress" and there has been improvement in his condition, said Dr. Timothy Pritts, division chief of general surgery at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"There's been substantial improvement in his condition over the past 24 hours," Pritts said. "We had significant concern about him after the injury and after the event that happened on the field, but he's making substantial progress."
"As of this morning, he is beginning to awaken, and it appears that his neurological condition and function is intact," he added.

“He continues to be critically ill and continues to undergo intensive care in our surgical and trauma ICU,” Pritts added.

Hamlin's road to recovery has been "long and difficult," said Dr. William Knight, a lead physician and professor of emergency medicine.

"He has been very sick and has made a fairly remarkable recovery and improvement," he said. "He is now demonstrating that sign of good neurologic recovery as well as overall clinical improvement as has been previously reported related to not just his vital signs but a lot of his other individual organ recovery."

16 hr 55 min ago

Buffalo Bills will hold first news conference since Hamlin collapse, source tells CNN

From CNN's Coy Wire

The Buffalo Bills will hold its first news conference since safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday night, according to a source. The news conference is expected to start at about 4:30 p.m. ET.

Head coach Sean McDermott and select players are expected to speak at Highmark Stadium in Orchard, Park, New York.

The Bills will practice on Thursday ahead of the media availability.