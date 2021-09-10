Definition of "fully vaccinated" could change based on addition of boosters, CDC director says
From CNN's Jamie Gumbrecht
For now, “fully vaccinated” means either two doses of an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine, but that may change based on recommendations for additional doses, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Friday.
Responding to a question on whether requirements for federal workers and contractors to be fully vaccinated will include a booster dose, Walensky said that the question will be asked of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
“Currently, fully vaccinated is two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or a single dose of J&J. I anticipate over time that may be updated, but we will leave that to our advisers...to give us some recommendations,” she said in a White House Covid-19 Response Team briefing.
US health officials have previously announced a plan to begin to offer booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines the week of Sept. 20. The US Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisers are planning to meet Sept. 17 to discuss Pfizer/BioNTech’s application for approval of boosters of its coronavirus vaccine. Moderna has also submitted data to the FDA for approval of booster doses.
59 min ago
White House anticipates enforcement of new employer vaccine mandates coming in "weeks"
From CNN's Betsy Klein
The White House indicated it could be a matter of “weeks” before President Biden’s new vaccine mandate for employers with over 100 staff goes into effect via OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
“The Secretary of Labor (Marty Walsh) will oversee the rulemaking process with OSHA. We anticipate that that'll come across the coming weeks, and then will be implemented for all employers above 100 employees the need to get vaccinated or tested a minimum of once per week,” White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters Friday when pressed for specifics on the timeline for implementation.
Asked what the punishment could be for companies that do not abide by the mandates on vaccines and/or testing, Zients suggested there could be steep fines.
“If a workplace refuses to follow the standard, the OSHA fines can be quite significant. Enforcement actions can include fines up to $13,600 per violation,” Zients said.
1 hr 6 min ago
How kids can stay safe during the Delta variant surge
Before heading out: Minor symptoms that may have been overlooked in the past – such as a runny nose – shouldn't be ignored now, said pediatrician Dr. Steven Abelowitz, regional medical director of Coastal Kids Pediatrics in California.
"With the current rise in Covid cases, especially in children, it is advised that parents of children even with minor symptoms should contact their pediatrician to rule out Covid," Abelowitz said, matching guidance from the CDC.
Of course, some kids can get or spread the Delta variant without symptoms. So precautions during other parts of the day are important.
At the bus stop: When chatting with a friend outdoors, "the risk of acquiring coronavirus is very low," CNN medical analyst and emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen said.
"Therefore, waiting at the bus stop or recess or coming out of the school, masks can be taken off."
But if there are many children crowded together, "even though it's outdoors, if you're unvaccinated ... the advantages of masks are going to outweigh the disadvantages," Abelowitz said.
On the school bus: "Mask wearing is absolutely critical because you're in close proximity in an enclosed space," Wen said.
"Make sure to be wearing a mask that covers your nose and your mouth. It should be at least the quality of a 3-ply surgical mask," she said.
"There are also KN95s, depending on the age of the child, that are even better. But the mask should be at least a 3-ply surgical mask. A cloth mask is not sufficient."
The Delta variant has been a game changer, Abelowitz said.
New pediatric Covid-19 cases are "significantly higher than a few months ago -- and climbing quite rapidly," he said.
Get masks that kids actually like: There's no point in wearing a mask if a child keeps tugging at it or taking it off in school.
"This is something that does take getting used to," Wen said. "It may be good to practice wearing the mask at home and making sure that you're OK with that type of mask."
1 hr 41 min ago
Texas mom says it's tough to live in a community that "is OK with risking our children's safety"
Christine Kolbeson's heart sank when she saw the principal, nurse, and most of the teachers at her children's school maskless.
With no mask mandate at the school, Kolbeson, of Bulverde, Texas, often feels like the "bad guy" when telling her 5- and 8-year-old to mask up when so many others don't, she told CNN over email.
"While masks are not mandated, my hope would be that majority of staff and students would wear masks thus driving the importance of mask-wearing," she said. "It’s difficult enough to have my 5-year-old kid wearing a mask but it makes it that much more difficult when someone of authority isn’t wearing one either. My 8-year-old has anxiety about it because her peers won’t wear them and she feels singled out. It’s a hard struggle as a parent to constantly battle your children’s mental and physical well-being with limited support."
The Supreme Court of Texas refused Gov. Greg Abbott's request to intervene Aug. 19 in the case of mask mandates established by several local jurisdictions.
As a result, the lower court ruling allowing school districts to require masks in their schools still stands.
The decision is the latest in a culmination of battles between local leaders — who cite the need for mandatory masking to curb the spread of Covid-19 in schools — and the state government, which said parents and students should have freedom of choice in whether to wear masks.
Kolbeson said she feels limited in her options considering she had to work full-time which eliminates homeschooling as an option.
"Our only option is to continue to push the importance of mask-wearing with our kids and hope that they don’t get sick," she said. "It feels very hopeless and we’ve been stripped of basic safety measures to protect our children. If you don’t want to get vaccinated, fine but why remove social distancing and masks when they’ve proven to be effective at preventing the spread of this virus?"
1 hr 55 min ago
Biden to GOP governors challenging vaccine mandates: "Have at it"
President Biden was just asked to respond to some Republican governors who have called his vaccine requirements an overreach and have suggested it may be challenged in court.
"Have at it," Biden said. "Look, I am so disappointed that particularly some of the Republican governors have been so cavalier with the health of these kids — so cavalier for the health of their communities."
He continued: "We're playing for real here. This isn't a game. And I don't know of any scientist out there in this field that doesn't think it makes us considerable sense to do the six things I've suggested."
Biden also lamented the political polarization in the nation as some Republican governors have issued statewide bans on mask mandates and vaccines have become an area of deep division.
“One of the lessons I hope our students are going to learn is that politics doesn’t have to be this way… They’re growing up in an environment where they see it’s like a war. Like a bitter feud. If the Democrat says right, everybody says left… It’s not who we are as a nation and it’s not how we beat every other crisis in our country. We gotta come together,” he said.
Yesterday, Biden unveiled a six-pronged plan to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and stringent new vaccine rules on federal workers, large employers and health care staff.
The new requirements could apply to as many as 100 million Americans — close to two-thirds of the American workforce — and amount to Biden's strongest push yet to require vaccines for much of the country.
CNN's Betsy Klein contributed reporting to this post.
1 hr 39 min ago
Biden urges parents to vaccinate their children
President Biden urged parents to vaccinate their children against Covid-19 today while visiting a school in Washington, DC.
"The safest thing that you could do for your child 12 and over is get them vaccinated. That is it. Simple, plain, straightforward and get them vaccinated. So parents get your teenagers vaccinated," Biden said.
Currently, children 12 and older are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Children under 12 remain ineligible.
Biden went on to say that his administration would work to bring vaccine clinics to schools as well.
The President promised to make up the salary of any teacher or administrator whose pay was withheld by a state opposing mask requirements.
Infections and hospitalizations among kids are rising, which worries experts, but they are still the least likely age group to get sick or die from the virus. Among recent infections, more than a quarter were children, but less than 3% of hospitalizations are for children. Some younger kids develop an inflammatory ailment — MISC-C —after contracting Covid-19. That can keep them hospitalized for weeks.
"Now for any parent, it doesn't matter how low the risk of any illnesses whether it could happen to your child. But we all know if schools follow the science and they are here and implement safety measures, like vaccinations, testing, masking, and children could be safe in schools, safe from Covid-19. My plan does all of these things," Biden said today.
Reporting from CNN's Zachary B. Wolf contributed to this post.
2 hr 17 min ago
Biden invites all vaccinated kids at DC school he's visiting to come to the White House
While visiting a school in Washington, DC, today, President Biden urged parents to vaccinate their children against Covid-19, sweetening the deal by inviting vaccinated kids to the White House.
"For students here at Brookland, once you all get vaccinated, you're invited to a special visit at the White House," the President said.
"I'm going to get in trouble with the Secret Service and everybody else," Biden said in what appeared to be an impromptu invite.
"I'm not sure how we'll mechanically do it, but I assume the buses can get you to the White House and if we can't get you all in one room, we'll be out in the Rose Garden or out in the back there, and maybe let you fly the helicopters. I'm only joking about that," Biden added.
2 hr 30 min ago
NOW: President Biden speaks about school safety
President Biden is delivering remarks on how the administration is helping keep students safe in classrooms.
"I want folks to know that we're going to be okay. We're going to be okay. We know what it takes to keep our children safe and our schools open," Biden said while also acknowledging that the pandemic has added another degree of anxiety to return to school.
The President is visiting a local school in Washington, DC, alongside Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.
Biden's remarks come as more US children are getting hit hard by Covid-19. A record-high 2,396 children were hospitalized with Covid-19 as of Tuesday, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services. While childhood Covid-19 deaths are still rare, that number is increasing. As of Wednesday, at least 520 children have died, according to CDC data.
The President on Thursday announced a major expansion to free testing, a step public health officials have said is critical to containing the virus, particularly as children return to school and some workers return to offices.
Biden also imposed stringent new vaccine rules on federal workers, large employers and health care staff in a sweeping attempt to contain the latest surge of Covid-19.
CNN's Kevin Liptak and Kaitlan Collins contributed reporting to this post.
1 hr 53 min ago
Los Angeles school board votes to mandate Covid-19 vaccine for eligible students age 12 and over
From CNN's Dakin Andone, Stella Chan and Cheri Mossburg
In a special meeting held Thursday, the Los Angeles Unified School Board decided a mandate was appropriate based on the sudden surge of the virus brought about by the Delta variant and data showing lower rates of infection and hospitalization among those who are vaccinated.
The proposal approved Thursday requires all eligible students 12 years of age and older to receive their first Covid-19 vaccine doses by no later than November 21, and their second doses by no later than December 19. Students who participate in in-person extracurricular activities, including sports, face an earlier deadline of October 3 for a first dose of the vaccine and a second dose no later than October 31.
The district, which includes more than 600,000 students, already mandates the vaccine for teachers and staff, requires face coverings be worn by all, and tests all students and staff for infections weekly. Classrooms have also been outfitted with enhanced ventilation systems in an effort to decrease the spread of the virus.
District spokesperson Shannon Haber was not able to provide the number of students affected by Thursday's decision, but noted that many students have already been inoculated.