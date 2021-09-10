Biden to GOP governors challenging vaccine mandates: "Have at it"

U.S. President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House as he spoke about combatting the coronavirus pandemic on September 9, 2021. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

President Biden was just asked to respond to some Republican governors who have called his vaccine requirements an overreach and have suggested it may be challenged in court.

"Have at it," Biden said. "Look, I am so disappointed that particularly some of the Republican governors have been so cavalier with the health of these kids — so cavalier for the health of their communities."

He continued: "We're playing for real here. This isn't a game. And I don't know of any scientist out there in this field that doesn't think it makes us considerable sense to do the six things I've suggested."

Biden also lamented the political polarization in the nation as some Republican governors have issued statewide bans on mask mandates and vaccines have become an area of deep division.

“One of the lessons I hope our students are going to learn is that politics doesn’t have to be this way… They’re growing up in an environment where they see it’s like a war. Like a bitter feud. If the Democrat says right, everybody says left… It’s not who we are as a nation and it’s not how we beat every other crisis in our country. We gotta come together,” he said.

Yesterday, Biden unveiled a six-pronged plan to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and stringent new vaccine rules on federal workers, large employers and health care staff.

The new requirements could apply to as many as 100 million Americans — close to two-thirds of the American workforce — and amount to Biden's strongest push yet to require vaccines for much of the country.

CNN's Betsy Klein contributed reporting to this post.