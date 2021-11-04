US
Ethiopia crisis

Covid-19 employer vaccine mandate

Biden's deadline for employer Covid-19 vaccine mandate

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 10:33 a.m. ET, November 4, 2021
1 hr 19 min ago

The Biden administration just announced a Jan. 4 deadline for employer vaccine mandate. Here's what to know.

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
The Biden administration announced Thursday that its vaccine rules applying to employers with 100 or more employees, certain health care workers and federal contractors will take effect Jan. 4, meaning employees who fall into those groups will need to have received the necessary shots to be fully vaccinated, either two doses of Pfizer’s or Moderna’s or one dose of Johnson & Johnson’s, by that date.

Eighty-four million employees working at large employers and 17 million health care workers working at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid will be covered by these rules implemented by the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. 

The deadline for the federal contractor vaccine requirement has been pushed back from Dec. 8 to Jan. 4 as well. The administration had been facing calls from some business groups to delay or be flexible with that deadline, as it could have put even more stress on supply chain issues ahead of the holidays. Officials however insisted that the new date was chosen in order to streamline implementation and make it easier for business and employees to comply with the requirements. 

“Together the OSHA and CMS rules, along with the other policies the administration has previously implemented means that over two thirds of all workers in the United States are now covered by vaccination policies,” a senior administration official said discussing the new rules. 

“Higher vaccination rates protect our workers, reduce hospitalizations and deaths. It's good for workers and importantly, this is good for the economy,” the official continued. 

The announcement also makes clear that the vaccine rules will preempt any state or local laws aimed at banning vaccine mandates or other measures to limit the spread of Covid-19. Texas and Florida have been among the states that have been attempting to pass their own laws to restrict vaccine mandates. 

“Both OSHA and CMS are making clear that their new rules preempt any inconsistent state or local laws, including laws that ban or limit an employer’s authority to require vaccination, masks, or testing,” a fact sheet outlining the rule said in part. 

“The OSH Act gives OSHA the authority to act quickly in an emergency where the agency finds that workers are projected to a grave danger and a new standard is necessary to protect them,” an official said, discussing the rules’ legal authority. 

“A virus that has killed more than 745,000 Americans, with more than 70,000 new cases per day currently, is clearly a health hazard that poses a grave danger to workers. The new emergency temporary standard is well within OSHA's authority under the law and consistent with OSHA's requirements to protect workers from health and safety hazards, including infectious diseases,” the official continued.

More on the rule: The OSHA rule does allow for employees to remain unvaccinated, but the employee must provide a verified negative test to their employer on at least a weekly basis and must wear face masks in the workplace. The rule from CMS does not provide a testing option for workers to remain unvaccinated as there is “a higher bar for health care workers given their critical role in ensuring the health and safety of their patients,” according to an official. 

An official said OSHA will be enforcing this rule just like the agency enforces any of the other rules that are in place, and violations could include fines of up to nearly $14,000 per infraction, though that fine increases if there is a “willful” violation. 

An official said the agency will have planned inspections of some workplaces to ensure they are in compliance with the rule but will also rely on complaints from workers in order to best enforce the new rule. 

Enforcement and penalties for health care facilities that do not come into compliance with the rule could range from monetary penalties, denying the facility’s payments and possible termination from the Medicare and Medicaid program.

 

1 hr 36 min ago

Fauci and CDC director will testify this morning after authorization of Covid-19 vaccines for younger kids

Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies during a Senate hearing on July 20.
Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will testify at 10 a.m. ET today about the Biden administration's Covid-19 response.

Yesterday, President Biden called the CDC's authorization of the Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 "a giant step forward to further accelerate our path out of this pandemic," saying Wednesday that it's "a day of relief and celebration" for parents around the country.

"The bottom line is: We've been planning and preparing for months to vaccinate our children. Our program will be ramping up this week and more doses (will be) shipped out each day so that we have it fully up and running by next week," Biden said during remarks at the White House Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier Wednesday, the White House outlined how the Biden administration is ramping up the vaccination program for children.

"Following the (US Food and Drug Administration's) authorization last Friday, teams immediately began packing vaccines specifically formulated for kids ages 5-11 into specialized containers and they've been working 24/7 to ship millions of doses to thousands of vaccination sites across the country," White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said.

Zients said that starting next week, the vaccination program for children will be fully up and running with about 20,000 "trusted and convenient locations" available for parents to get their kids vaccinated including pediatricians, family doctors, pharmacies, community health centers and children's hospitals.

Some of those locations have already started scheduling vaccine appointments for children and others, including CVS and Walgreens, will open scheduling systems on Wednesday.

He also said that by the end of the week, parents and guardians can go to vaccines.gov to search for locations near them offering vaccinations for kids ages 5-11.

Reporting from CNN's Maegan Vazquez contributed to this post.

1 hr 17 min ago

More than 20 million fully vaccinated Americans have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine

From CNN's Virginia Langmaid

Nicole Fahey receives a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Los Angeles, California, on November 3.
More than 20 million fully vaccinated Americans have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to latest data published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here's the latest CDC data on vaccination efforts in the United States:

  • Fully vaccinated: 58.1% of the total US population (all ages), more than 192 million people.
  • Current pace of vaccinations (seven-day average): 190,381 people are initiating vaccination each day.
  • This is the fifth consecutive day this metric has increased since hitting an all-time low of 137,195 on Oct. 29.
  • An average of 277,248 people are becoming fully vaccinated each day. This is the highest this number has been since Oct. 9.
  • An average of 1,302,629 doses are being administered each day. This is the highest this number has been since June 19.
  • More than 20.6 million people have received an additional dose, or booster.
  • An average of 882,742 people are receiving an additional or booster dose of a vaccine each day. This is the highest this average has ever been.
  • Overall, 10.7% of people who are fully vaccinated have received a booster shot.
  • Of people who are fully vaccinated and 65 years old or older, 26.6% have received an additional dose.
  • Vermont leads the nation with more than 16.2% of fully vaccinated people who have received a booster. The five states with the highest booster rates are:
  • Vermont: 16.9%
  • Montana: 15.6%
  • Alaska: 15.4%
  • Idaho: 15%
  • Minnesota: 14.9%
  • 38 states have fully vaccinated more than half of their residents: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin, as well as Washington, DC.
  • Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island, and Vermont have all vaccinated more than 70% of their population.

1 hr 40 min ago

Hundreds of thousands of lives could have been saved if more people were vaccinated, US surgeon general says

From CNN's Jen Christensen

Medical staff move the body of a patient who died from Covid-19 in Shreveport, Louisiana, on August 18.
Medical staff move the body of a patient who died from Covid-19 in Shreveport, Louisiana, on August 18. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

The United States surpassed 750,000 Covid-19 deaths Wednesday, a loss that is a real tragedy and some of which could have been prevented, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Wednesday.

“There’s nothing more heartbreaking than hearing that number, 750,000 plus lives lost,” Murthy told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “These are our brothers and sisters, family members and friends. You know, I’ve lost members of my own family. Many other people have as well. It’s a tragedy, an absolute tragedy and sadly, hundreds of thousands of these lives could have been saved if we had been able to get more people vaccinated.”

The US has the most cases and deaths of any nation in the world.

On the flip side, Murthy said, it’s also important to remember that the death toll could have been much worse had it not been for vaccines. About 192.9 million people are fully vaccinated in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Murthy said the family members he lost inspire him to do all that he can to make sure people understand the facts about the vaccines and how they can save lives. 

“People that I lost, my loved ones, they died prior to a vaccine being available and gosh, I so wish that they had lived to see a vaccine because I feel pretty confident that they would have gotten it,” Murthy said. “We want many, as many people as possible protected from this virus.”