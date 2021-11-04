Hundreds of thousands of lives could have been saved if more people were vaccinated, US surgeon general says

Medical staff move the body of a patient who died from Covid-19 in Shreveport, Louisiana, on August 18. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

The United States surpassed 750,000 Covid-19 deaths Wednesday, a loss that is a real tragedy and some of which could have been prevented, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Wednesday.

“There’s nothing more heartbreaking than hearing that number, 750,000 plus lives lost,” Murthy told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “These are our brothers and sisters, family members and friends. You know, I’ve lost members of my own family. Many other people have as well. It’s a tragedy, an absolute tragedy and sadly, hundreds of thousands of these lives could have been saved if we had been able to get more people vaccinated.”

The US has the most cases and deaths of any nation in the world.

On the flip side, Murthy said, it’s also important to remember that the death toll could have been much worse had it not been for vaccines. About 192.9 million people are fully vaccinated in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Murthy said the family members he lost inspire him to do all that he can to make sure people understand the facts about the vaccines and how they can save lives.

“People that I lost, my loved ones, they died prior to a vaccine being available and gosh, I so wish that they had lived to see a vaccine because I feel pretty confident that they would have gotten it,” Murthy said. “We want many, as many people as possible protected from this virus.”