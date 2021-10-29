The US government has purchased an additional 50 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for younger children, Pfizer said in a news release on Thursday.

These additional doses are to “continue to support preparedness for pediatric vaccinations including securing vaccines for children under 5 years of age, should they receive regulatory authorization,” said the release.

The US Food and Drug Administration is currently considering whether to authorize the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Pfizer said initial data from studies of two younger groups – those age 2 to younger than 5, then those age 6 months to younger than 2 – “are expected as soon as fourth quarter 2021 or early first quarter 2022.”

These additional doses are expected to be delivered by April 30, 2022, and bring the total number of Pfizer doses purchased to 600 million. This is the total number of doses the United States is able to acquire under the agreement with Pfizer in July 2020.

“From the very beginning, it has been our goal to provide access to a highly effective vaccine to as many people as possible. This supply agreement will help to offer a vaccine to all children younger than 12 years of age in the United States,” Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech, said in the release.

In a separate agreement, Pfizer agreed to provide 1 billion doses to the US government that would go to low- and lower-middle-income countries.

Deliveries of those doses began in August 2021; all the doses are expected to be delivered by the end of September 2022.