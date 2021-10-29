US
Biden meets Pope Francis

Covid-19 vaccines in the US

The latest on Covid-19 vaccines in the US

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 9:22 a.m. ET, October 29, 2021
1 min ago

US government purchases 50 million additional doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children

From CNN Health’s Amanda Sealy

Boxes of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses for children are packaged in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer/AP)

The US government has purchased an additional 50 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for younger children, Pfizer said in a news release on Thursday.

These additional doses are to “continue to support preparedness for pediatric vaccinations including securing vaccines for children under 5 years of age, should they receive regulatory authorization,” said the release.

The US Food and Drug Administration is currently considering whether to authorize the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Pfizer said initial data from studies of two younger groups – those age 2 to younger than 5, then those age 6 months to younger than 2 – “are expected as soon as fourth quarter 2021 or early first quarter 2022.”

These additional doses are expected to be delivered by April 30, 2022, and bring the total number of Pfizer doses purchased to 600 million. This is the total number of doses the United States is able to acquire under the agreement with Pfizer in July 2020.

“From the very beginning, it has been our goal to provide access to a highly effective vaccine to as many people as possible. This supply agreement will help to offer a vaccine to all children younger than 12 years of age in the United States,” Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech, said in the release.

In a separate agreement, Pfizer agreed to provide 1 billion doses to the US government that would go to low- and lower-middle-income countries.

Deliveries of those doses began in August 2021; all the doses are expected to be delivered by the end of September 2022.

1 hr 2 min ago

FDA advisers voted to recommend Covid-19 vaccines for children 5 to 11. Here's what happens next.

From CNN's Maggie Fox

Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted 17-0 with one abstention Tuesday to recommend emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11.

Members of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee agreed that the benefits of vaccinating younger children appeared to outweigh the risks, but some members appeared troubled about voting to vaccinate a large population of younger children based on studies of a few thousand. 

“It is reassuring to me that we are giving a lower dose,” said Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Pfizer has cut its vaccine to one-third of the adult dose for the children under 12. 

“I am just worried that if we say yes, then the states are going to mandate administration of this vaccine for children to go to school and I do not agree with that,” said Dr. Cody Meissner, a professor of pediatrics at Tufts University School of Medicine. “I think that would be an error at this time.”

But Dr. Amanda Cohn of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reminded the committee that children have died of Covid-19. According to CDC, more than 700 children 18 and under have died of Covid-19. “We don’t want children dying of Covid,” she said. “And we don’t want children in the ICU.”

The FDA had said that, under most of the scenarios it projected, the benefits of vaccinating younger children would outweigh any risks and Pfizer said clinical trials showed the vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing symptomatic infection in children.  

What happens next: The FDA will take the committee’s vote into consideration and then make the final decision about whether to authorize it.  Then, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's independent advisory committee meets Nov. 2 and 3, and will vote on whether to recommend the vaccine for this age group.

Finally, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or modify the committee's recommendation.

Once Walensky signs off, younger children could start getting Covid-19 shots immediately.

The US federal government has a plan in place for delivering the smaller-sized vaccines to pediatricians’ offices, pharmacies and other venues across the country.