Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CBS on Thursday that while the Covid-19 vaccines are still working well against severe disease, people who want optimal protection and are eligible for a booster should get one.

“The vaccines from the original regimen that we got still holding really quite well when it comes to protection against severe disease and hospitalization,” Fauci said, when asked how safe people who have been vaccinated but haven’t got a booster yet should feel. Fauci added that experience from both the United States and Israel shows that the protection does wane after a period of time.

“Even though people right now who’ve been vaccinated within the last several months can feel comfortable, if you really want to have the optimal protection, Gayle, then the people who are qualified and eligible to get the booster should do it,” Fauci told Gayle King.

“The good news,” he said, “is that now everything is a level playing field, those who got J&J, those who got Moderna and those who’ve gotten Pfizer, there’s availability now to get boosters for all of those people who are in those three separate groups.”

The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters for some adults yesterday, as well as mixing and matching of boosters. Today, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisers, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, meet to decide on whether to recommend the FDA’s recent mix-and-match authorization — as well as the authorization of Moderna and J&J boosters — and then the CDC director will decide whether to sign off on ACIP’s guidance. At that point, shots can be administered.

Asked if he would get a J&J booster if he had initially got a J&J shot, Fauci said it depends on individual preference, consulting with your physician, and considerations like age and gender.

“The risks for adverse events, Gayle, are really very, very rare and very, very low,” he told King. “But in a certain situation, for example, if I were a woman, I would probably not have any problem at all with an mRNA because the rare, rare adverse event with the mRNA is almost exclusively seen in young men. So, you really have to balance what the risk benefit is. But, I want to emphasize that the risk of adverse events is really very, very low.”