Speakers attending the briefing include:
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the President
US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Jeff Zients, White House Covid-19 response coordinator
9 min ago
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine 93% effective in preventing hospitalizations among adolescents, CDC study finds
From CNN's Deidre McPhillips
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is 93% effective in preventing hospitalization due to Covid-19 among children ages 12 to 18, according to a study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccine effectiveness differed only slightly within that age group, with 91% effectiveness for children age 12 to 15 and 94% effectiveness for those age 16 to 18.
The study included 464 patients — 179 hospitalized with Covid-19 and 285 hospitalized for other reasons — across 19 pediatric hospitals in 16 states between June and September 2021, a time period when the Delta variant was dominant. The majority of patients had at least one underlying condition (72%) and attended in-person school (68%), and most patients were from southern states, as Covid-19 transmission was high in that region during this timeframe.
Patients were considered fully vaccinated against Covid-19 if they had received their second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at least 14 days before illness onset. Those partially vaccinated — with only one dose or with less than 14 days since the second dose — were excluded from the analysis.
Among the 179 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in the study, all of the critically ill patients were unvaccinated. About 43% (77 patients) were admitted to an intensive care unit, 29 received life support during hospitalization and two died.
Since August 2020, more than 65,000 children have been hospitalized with Covid-19 and nearly 700 have died, according to CDC data.
12 min ago
US health officials likely to recommend Pfizer and Moderna boosters starting at age 40
From CNN's Elizabeth Cohen and John Bonifield
The US government likely will soon recommend booster shots to people as young as 40 who received either Moderna or Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, according to a source familiar with the plan.
“I believe it will happen,” the source said.
Last month, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized booster shots for people age 65 and older who received their second shot of Pfizer’s vaccine at least six months ago. For younger people, the booster is authorized only for certain groups, such as those with certain health conditions or those working in jobs that put them at high risk for contracting Covid-19.
Last week, a panel of FDA advisers recommended that Moderna boosters be given with the same rules. However, boosters for Moderna have yet to be granted authorization by the FDA.
The source said there is “growing concern within the FDA” that US data is beginning to show hospitalizations among people under age 65 who have been fully vaccinated.
If the FDA backs lowering the age for boosters, the plan would then go to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for its sign off. Vaccine advisers to that agency are meeting Thursday to discuss Covid-19 booster shots.
Israel, where nearly all vaccinations have been with Pfizer, started offering boosters in August to everyone more than six months past their second shot, regardless of age.
Israeli researchers told the FDA advisers last week that the boosters have reduced the rate of severe disease in people over age 40.
At that meeting, a senior FDA official said the Israeli data “seems compelling.”
Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, mentioned that newly emerging data in the US “makes us realize that we’re concerned that what was seen in Israel could be seen here.”
“We don’t want to have a wave of severe Covid-19 before we deploy boosters,” he added.
Several members of the advisory committee expressed support for lowering the age recommendation.
“In general, I wasn’t a fan of reducing the cutoff to a lower age, because I think this severe disease isn’t terribly great in that population, but hearing all these arguments I would support that now more,” said Dr. Stanley Perlman, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Iowa.
The advisers voiced concern about giving boosters to younger people, since Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine have been associated with myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, in male adolescents and young adults.
Last week, the FDA vaccine advisers recommended that people of all ages who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine get a booster two months after their original shot. Boosters for this vaccine are also awaiting authorization by the FDA.
44 min ago
White House unveils plan to roll out Covid-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11
The Biden administration has secured enough vaccine supply to vaccinate the 28 million children ages 5 to 11 who would become eligible for vaccination if the vaccine is authorized for that age group and will help equip more than 25,000 pediatric and primary care offices, hundreds of community health centers and rural health clinics as well as tens of thousands of pharmacies to administer the shots, according to the White House.
"Today the Biden Administration is announcing a plan to ensure that, if a vaccine is authorized for children ages 5-11, it is quickly distributed and made conveniently and equitably available to families across the country," the White House said in a news release Wednesday.
Administration officials will provide more details on the rollout during an 8:45 a.m. ET briefing, an official familiar with the plans said.
The administration is also launching a partnership with the Children's Hospital Association "to work with over 100 children's hospital systems across the country to set up vaccination sites in November and through the end of the calendar year," the White House announced.
The administration also plans to help make vaccination available at school and other "community-based sites" with help from Federal Emergency Management Agency funding.
The Department of Health and Human Services will also carry out a national public education campaign "to reach parents and guardians with accurate and culturally responsive information about the vaccine and the risks that COVID-19 poses to children."
Vaccine advisers to the FDA are scheduled to meet next week to consider Pfizer's request to authorize its vaccine to children ages 5 to 11.