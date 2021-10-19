About 1 in 7 vaccinated seniors in the United States have received a Covid-19 booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to the latest data published Monday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Here’s latest CDC data on vaccination efforts in the US:
- Fully vaccinated: 57% of the total US population (all ages), about 189 million people
- Not vaccinated: 22.9% of the eligible population (12 years and older), about 65 million people
- Current pace of vaccinations (seven-day average): 245,542 people are initiating vaccination each day.
- This is about the same as last week (2% drop) and a 28% drop from a month earlier.
- An average of 817,729 doses are being administered each day
- About 10.7 million people have received an additional dose, or booster
- More than half of those who have received a booster dose, nearly 7 million, are seniors age 65 or older
- Among those 65 and older who are fully vaccinated, one out of every seven– about 15% — have received a booster
- Among those 50 and older who are fully vaccinated, about 9% have received a booster
- 35 states have fully vaccinated more than half of their residents: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin, as well as Washington, DC.