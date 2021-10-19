Can I get a Covid-19 booster today? It depends.

What’s the latest with booster shots? Who can get an extra dose of Covid-19 vaccine?

That depends on which vaccine you originally got and whether you’re in a high-risk group.

Some immunocompromised people have been able to get third doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, as they might not get as much help from a two-dose course as others do.

The Pfizer vaccine has also been authorized for use as a booster if you’re at least six months past your second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and fall into one of these groups:

You’re age 65 or older.

You’re at least 18 years old and work or live in a setting where you’re at high risk of exposure to coronavirus. This includes health care workers, teachers, those living in shelters or prisons and grocery store employees.

You’re at least 18 and have a medical condition that puts you at high risk of severe illness with Covid-19. Such conditions include obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease.

You’re a resident or staff member at a long-term care facility.

Advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration recently recommended those same high-risk groups who happened to get the Moderna vaccine instead of the Pfizer should also be able to get a booster dose. But the FDA would first have to authorize Moderna booster shots for those groups, and typically the director of US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would also have to sign off.

As for those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, FDA advisers recommended all adults who got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine get a booster dose at least two months after the first shot. The FDA is also considering that recommendation.

