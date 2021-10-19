US
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on Covid-19 vaccine boosters in the US

By Mike Hayes, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 12:52 p.m. ET, October 19, 2021
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 hr 2 min ago

Can I get a Covid-19 booster today? It depends.

From CNN's Holly Yan

What’s the latest with booster shots? Who can get an extra dose of Covid-19 vaccine?

That depends on which vaccine you originally got and whether you’re in a high-risk group.

Some immunocompromised people have been able to get third doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, as they might not get as much help from a two-dose course as others do.

The Pfizer vaccine has also been authorized for use as a booster if you’re at least six months past your second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and fall into one of these groups:

Advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration recently recommended those same high-risk groups who happened to get the Moderna vaccine instead of the Pfizer should also be able to get a booster dose. But the FDA would first have to authorize Moderna booster shots for those groups, and typically the director of US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would also have to sign off.

As for those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, FDA advisers recommended all adults who got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine get a booster dose at least two months after the first shot. The FDA is also considering that recommendation.

Read more answers to your top Covid-19 questions here.

2 hr 17 min ago

FDA plans to allow mix-and-match Covid-19 boosters

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

The US Food and Drug Administration is planning on allowing Americans to receive a different coronavirus vaccine for their booster shots than their original dose, according to two sources familiar with the current thinking inside the agency. 

While the details on exactly what language the FDA will use remains unclear, it's expected to make a broad authorization on "mixing and matching" potentially as soon as this week. 

While this could apply to all FDA-authorized vaccines in the US, officials realize it has been the biggest concern for those who received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The FDA has already authorized boosters of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for some adults, and is currently considering authorization of boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisers are scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss Moderna and J&J boosters.

The National Institutes of Health last week presented to the FDA's vaccine advisers early information from an ongoing study showing that it didn't matter which vaccine people got first and which booster they got – it was safe to mix boosters and it revved up immune response. Mixing boosters also provided a good response to the Delta variant.