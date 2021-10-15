NOW: FDA vaccine advisers meet to discuss Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 boosters
From CNN's Jamie Gumbrecht
The US Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is meeting today to decide whether to recommend authorizing boosters of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine for some adults.
The J&J discussion and voting period begins at 1:15 p.m. ET.
After the J&J discussion and vote, the advisers will hear a presentation about mix-and-match vaccines, but they are not scheduled to vote on mix-and-match vaccines.
Vaccine advisers voted to recommend Moderna's Covid-19 booster shots. Here's what comes next.
From CNN’s Maggie Fox
Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously Thursday to recommend emergency use authorization of a booster dose of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine.
The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee agreed use of a booster dose would be safe and effective in some people six months out from their primary series.
Moderna had asked for emergency use authorization (EUA) for a half dose of its vaccine to be used as a booster for certain people.
All 19 members of the committee supported the question:
Do available data support the safety and effectiveness of Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine for use under EUA as a booster dose (50 mcg mRNA-1273) at least six months after completion of a primary series in the following populations:
People 65 years of age and older
People 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe Covid-19, and
People 19 through 64 years of age whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-Covid-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications of Covid19 including severe Covid-19
What comes next: It will be up to FDA accept or reject the committee’s recommendation. Then vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meet Oct. 21 to decide on the recommendations.
FDA vaccine advisers will meet today to discuss Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 boosters
Members of the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee are expected to vote on boosters for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and will hear a presentation on mix-and-match vaccines.
The FDA's committee of independent advisers typically discusses and makes recommendations to the agency around vaccine authorizations and approvals, and the agency then makes the final decision about whether to OK a vaccine.
Some background: On Thursday, the committee unanimously recommended a half-sized booster dose of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for certain people who are 6 months out from their primary two-dose series of vaccine: those 65 and older, people 18 and older at high risk of severe disease, and people 18 and older at high risk of severe disease for occupational or institutional reasons.
If the FDA gives emergency use authorization to Moderna boosters, vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet to discuss which groups to recommend them to. Typically, shots can be administered once the CDC director signs off on the recommendation.
CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is already scheduled to meet to discuss boosters from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET next Wednesday and Thursday.