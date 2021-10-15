Vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y., on March 3, 2021. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

The US Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is meeting today to decide whether to recommend authorizing boosters of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine for some adults.

The J&J discussion and voting period begins at 1:15 p.m. ET.

After the J&J discussion and vote, the advisers will hear a presentation about mix-and-match vaccines, but they are not scheduled to vote on mix-and-match vaccines.

The meeting is scheduled to adjourn at 5 p.m. ET.

The meeting is being live-streamed here.