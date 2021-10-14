Biden on Covid-19 response: "We're in a very critical period"
President Biden said the US is in a "critical period" in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, stressing that while vaccine mandates are working, more Americans need to get vaccinated.
"We're in a very critical period. As we work to turn the corner on Covid-19,” Biden said in White House remarks. “We have to do more to vaccinate the 66 million unvaccinated people in America. It's essential.”
The President said the Labor Department will be soon issuing "an emergency rule" for companies with 100 or more employees to implement vaccination requirements.
Biden touted the results of the vaccine requirements implemented already by his administration, saying that "businesses and organizations that are implementing requirements are seeing their vaccination rates rise by an average of 20% or more to well over 930% of the number of employees vaccinated."
The President said vaccination requirements "should not be another issue that divides us."
"That's why we continue to battle the misinformation that's out there and companies and communities are setting up their — stepping up as well to combat these — the misinformation," he said.
Biden: Final decision on Johnson & Johnson and Moderna boosters is expected in the next couple of weeks
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reviewing data on Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters this week, and a final decision is expected in the next couple of weeks, President Biden said.
"If they authorize the boosters, which will be strictly made based on the science, this will mean all three vaccines will be available for boosters," he told Americans.
"Already more than one out of three eligible seniors have gotten their third shot — the booster. And we're going to continue to provide that additional protection to seniors and others as we head into the holidays. These boosters are free, available and convenient to get," he added.
Biden updates country on his administration's vaccination program and pandemic response
Biden will tout his administration's response to the pandemic as cases and hospitalizations continue to decline, according to a White House official. He will stress the importance of keeping up the pressure and getting the rest of the country vaccinated, the official said.
About 188 million people, or 66.2% of the eligible US population, are fully vaccinated, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 66 million people, or 23.3% of the eligible population, have not received a Covid-19 vaccine.
Some more background: Biden has touted vaccination requirements in the private and public sector as an effective way to get more people vaccinated, and has expressed frustration with the tens of millions of Americans who have not received their vaccine and are fueling the spread of the virus.
Last month, the President announced stringent new vaccine rules on federal workers, large employers and healthcare staff in an attempt to contain the latest surge of the virus. The new requirements could apply to as many as 100 million Americans, which is close to two-thirds of the American workforce.
Moderna lays out how it plans to ensure potential booster dose isn't confused with larger doses
Vaccine maker Moderna has a plan to help ensure that its potential 50-microgram booster shot is not mistaken for a full 100-microgram dose when being administered, a company official said on Thursday.
Currently, the initial first and second doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine are administered as 100-microgram doses, and in August, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized a third 100-microgram doses for certain immunocompromised people.
Now, Moderna has requested the FDA authorize a 50-microgram booster shot of its vaccine for some adults.
In a meeting of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Thursday, Dr. Jacqueline Miller, Moderna's therapeutic area head for infectious diseases, was asked how the company will make clear which third doses are 100 micrograms for the immunocompromised versus 50 micrograms for other people, if booster shots for more people are authorized.
"We recognize that this will require some education and enforcement and so we are preparing to send a 'Dear Health Care Provider' letter explaining how the doses are to be administered. In addition, our fact sheet is going to contain detailed information and we have a 24-hour call center to support healthcare providers in their administration efforts," Miller told the FDA vaccine advisers on Thursday.
"The important emphasis is that the 50-microgram is a booster," Miller added. "The 100-microgram that immunocompromised subjects are receiving is really a different indication."
The vaccine doses will be packaged in multi-dose vials, Miller said.
"The current vial is a multi-dose vial. So, healthcare providers pull a 0.5ml dose, which is a 100-microgram dose, from a multi-dose vial to administer," Miller said. "That same vial can be utilized to administer a 0.25ml dose, and that 0.25ml dose being lower is actually consistent with some other vaccine — particularly during the H1N1 pandemic where lower doses of a multi-dose vial were administered to some populations."
Booster shots are as safe as the initial vaccine doses, Israeli health officials tell FDA advisers
Covid-19 booster doses appear to have similar side effects as the initial first and second doses — and no increased risk of allergic reaction or the heart condition myocarditis, Israeli health officials said on Thursday.
In a meeting of the US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis of Israel's Ministry of Health and Ron Milo of the Weizmann Institute in Israel presented data on the use of Covid-19 booster doses in their country, detailing safety data from the nationwide booster campaign.
Compared with first and second doses, third doses of coronavirus vaccine "have the same amount of adverse events, not more," Alroy said. "We're not seeing huge amounts of allergic adverse events post the third dose." Most people in Israel received the Pfizer vaccine.
Among 3.7 million booster doses administered, there were 2,394 reports of non-serious side effects, the data showed.
When it comes to serious adverse events, "for 3.7 million booster doses administered, we had 44 serious adverse events reported, and for those adverse events, we have a special committee that looks into each and every case," Alroy-Preis said.
The mRNA Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna have been linked to rare cases of heart inflammation, myocarditis and pericarditis, and warnings were added to the vaccines’ fact sheets in the United States; studies have shown the cases are typically mild.
Among 2.5 million vaccinated people, "we had nine cases of myocarditis and eight cases of perimyocarditis. So altogether, 17 cases of either myocarditis or perimyocarditis," Alroy-Preis said. "We're not seeing an increased risk of those events following the booster dose."
Overall, "the booster dose adverse events are not more acute than the first or second dose, and their rates of occurrence is not higher," Alroy-Preis said.
"The administration of the booster dose helped Israel dampen the infections and severe cases in the fourth wave. We are now coming out of a fourth wave that, without the booster dose I believe, would have put us in a worse place with a high burden on hospitals," Alroy-Preis said. "We were able to get out of this wave due to the booster dose."
Biden's chief Covid-19 science officer calls on Moderna to "step up" to provide more vaccines globally
The Biden administration’s top scientist focused on the Covid-19 pandemic sought to ratchet up pressure on Moderna, saying the pharmaceutical giant needs to “step up” to provide more of its Covid-19 vaccine to the world in the urgent race to get the pandemic under control.
“We expect that Moderna will step up as a company. We expect – we have asked them, they need to step up as a company and join other companies, such as Pfizer, and provide COVAX (the global vaccine sharing program) with doses for the AMC92 (the Advance Market Commitment for 92 low and middle income countries) at not for profit prices at a quantity substantial doses that will help close that gap,” chief science officer of the White House Covid-19 response team Dr. David Kessler said in a panel with the Law and Political Economy Project on vaccinating the world Wednesday.
He continued, “There is very substantial additional capacity at Moderna that has been invested in. Now the question is to get that commitment done at a not-for-profit price and in substantial quantities, as a failure to do that would be unconscionable, in my view.”
Kessler said the administration has met with multiple leaders at Moderna “in recent days” on the matter.
“We can’t wait. We don’t have months to wait. I think that we have called the question, we have met, I’ll say it here, we have met with members of the board of Moderna, not just the CEO, we met with the chair of Moderna, members of the board in recent days. They understand what we expect to happen,” he said.
The US government, he said, “has not made a decision yet on, you know, what it would do, depending on what the answer is, but we are awaiting the answer… but I can assure you there is full resolve on everyone in the administration to bringing doses to low and middle income countries as soon as possible.”
He praised Pfizer for its “track record” and said he had “no doubt” that the company would deliver on its own commitments to sharing vaccines globally at cost.
But he was much less confident in Moderna, adding, “Moderna can speak for itself. We’ve been in very, very intense discussions with Moderna.”
Pressed by the panel’s moderator on why the administration is not exerting more leverage over Moderna, Kessler warned, “I think these companies understand our authorities, and understand that we would not be afraid to use them. But the best recourse right now is for them to step up to the plate now, and make sure they provide COVAX at not-for-profit prices as substantial basis to close that gap.”
Kessler pointed to a “specific request” from the US government to do so, and said, “They understand our authorities.”
Booster shots "improved protection" against Covid-19, Israeli officials tell FDA advisers
Following the rollout of a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Israel, severe Covid-19 cases among vaccinated people decreased sharply and confirmed infections fell overall, Israeli health officials said on Thursday.
In a meeting, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis of Israel's Ministry of Health and Ron Milo of the Weizmann Institute in Israel presented data on the use of Covid-19 booster doses in their country to the US Food and Drug Administration Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.
As the nation began to offer booster doses to more age groups, the percentage of positive Covid-19 tests dropped to 2.6%, and the overall incidence of severe cases declined.
"In summary, the booster dose in Israel was effective and so far, has a safety profile similar to the other doses," Alroy-Preis told the FDA advisers in Thursday's meeting.
"We have improved protection against confirmed infection for all ages 16 and above. We have improved protection against severe disease in ages 40 and above," Alroy-Preis said. "It could impact even younger than 40 years old for severe and critical disease and mortality."
Here's the latest data on vaccination efforts in the US
Only about a quarter of Covid-19 vaccinations administered each day are first doses, according to data published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Here’s latest data on vaccination efforts in the US:
Fully vaccinated: 56.6% of the total US population (all ages), about 188 million people
Not vaccinated: 23.3% of the eligible population (12 and older), about 66 million people
Current pace of vaccinations (seven-day average): 230,714 people are initiating vaccination each day.
This is a 18% drop from last week and a 28% drop from a month earlier.
An average of 813,690 dosesare being administered each day, but first doses — or new vaccinations — account for only about a quarter of all doses being administered.
About 8.9 million people have received an additional dose, or booster
35states have fully vaccinated more than half of their residents: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin, as well as Washington, DC.
What we know about potential side effects of Covid-19 boosters
Data suggests side effects from a booster dose of a mRNA Covid-19 vaccine have been similar in frequency and type to those seen after second doses — and were “mostly mild or moderate and short-lived,” US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Sept. 28.
The two-shot vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer both use genetic material called messenger RNA, or mRNA, to deliver immunity.
Walensky cited a study published that day by the CDC. It covers 22,191 people who received a third dose of an mRNA vaccine and made reports to CDC’s v-safe system, a voluntary, smartphone-based app that lets people report how they feel after they’ve been vaccinated. The reports were made from Aug.12 (when the US Food and Drug Administration OK’d additional doses for certain immunocompromised people) through Sept. 19.
Among those 22,191 who made reports, about 7,000 – nearly 32% – reported any health impacts. More than 6,200 – about 28% – reported they were unable to perform normal daily activities, mostly commonly on the day after vaccination.
The most common complaints were injection site pain (71%), fatigue (56%) and a headache (43.4%). Of those who reported general pain, only about 7% described it as “severe.” Severe was defined as pain that makes “daily activities difficult or impossible.”
Nearly 2% said they sought medical care and 13 people were hospitalized, but it was not clear from the v-safe reports why these people sought medical care or were hospitalized. Those who sought medical attention are contacted by staff members from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System and encouraged to make a report, it said.
Of the 22,191 people, 12,591 happened to have tracked how they felt after all three doses. Out of that smaller group, 79.4% reported a local reaction to the third shot and 74.1% reported a systemic reaction. That’s similar to what they reported after a second dose, when 77.6% reported local reactions and 76.5% reported systemic reactions.
No unexpected patterns of adverse reactions were identified, the report said.
Some people reported getting a booster from different company than their original vaccine or getting a second dose of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but the report’s authors said the numbers in both cases were too small to draw any conclusions.