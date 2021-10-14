US
Live Updates

The latest on Covid-19 vaccine boosters in the US

By Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 8:40 a.m. ET, October 14, 2021
1 min ago

FDA vaccine advisers are meeting now to consider Moderna Covid-19 boosters

From CNN’s Jamie Gumbrecht

Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration are meeting this morning to discuss whether to authorize boosters of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for some adults.

It’s the first portion of a two-day Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meeting that will also include a vote on boosters for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a presentation on mix-and-match vaccines.

Thursday’s agenda focuses on Moderna boosters, and includes a presentation by Moderna, and another by the FDA, which will provide its assessment of Moderna’s booster data.

Moderna is requesting authorization for a 50-microgram booster dose – half the size of the 100-microgram doses used in the primary series of the two-dose vaccine – at least six months after the second dose, and only for certain groups: people age 65 and older; people ages 18 to 64 who are at high risk of severe Covid-19; and people ages 18 to 64 whose exposure to the coronavirus in their settings or jobs put them at risk for Covid-19 complications or severe illness 

Moderna’s request mirrors the groups authorized to receive a booster dose of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine. Third doses of the Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines are already authorized for some immunocompromised people.

On Thursday, the committee will hear from Dr. Peter Marks, the director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research who recently took over as acting director of the agency’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review as two of its senior leaders prepared to depart the agency.

Israeli researchers will also brief VRBPAC on booster data from there; most people in Israel received the Pfizer Covid-19, and boosters for vaccinated people began weeks before the United States authorized Pfizer boosters. The presenters, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preiss, director of public health services at Israel's Ministry of Health and Ron Milo, a professor at Israel's Weizmann Institute, spoke in support of Pfizer's booster application last month.

The meeting, which will be streamed online, is scheduled to last until 4:45 p.m. ET. A two-hour period for discussion and voting is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. ET.

More on the process: The FDA’s committee of independent advisers typically discusses and makes recommendations to the agency around vaccine authorizations and approvals, and the agency then makes the final decision about whether to OK a vaccine. If the FDA gives emergency use authorization to Moderna boosters, vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet to discuss which groups to recommend them to. Typically, shots can be administered once the CDC director signs off on the recommendation.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is already scheduled to meet to discuss boosters from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Oct. 20 to 21.

3 min ago

President Biden will speak about his administration's Covid-19 response today

From CNN's Betsy Klein

President Biden is set to deliver remarks this morning about his administration's Covid-19 response and the state of the pandemic.

The White House yesterday touted “tremendous progress” for Covid-19 vaccinations as cases are trending downward across the country, outlining success in private sector efforts to mandate vaccines.

“More than 3,500 organizations, from healthcare systems, to educational institutions, to state and local governments, to private businesses have already stepped up to adopt vaccination requirements,” White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters.

Those mandates, he said, “have increase vaccination rates by 20-plus percentage points, with organizations routinely seeing their share of fully vaccinated workers rise above 90%.”

As for boosters, Zients said it is “off to a very strong start,” with an estimated over 7 million Americans receiving a booster by the end of the day Wednesday, including approximately 3 million in the past week.

The US Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisers are scheduled to meet today to discuss boosters, including booster data for Moderna's Covid-19 boosters. Zients said the administration is ready should that decision move forward on Moderna's boosters or Johnson & Johnson's.

“We have the vaccine supply and we’ll be ready to hit the ground running as soon as any additional boosters are authorized,” Zients said, echoing comments he made to CNN’s New Day last week.

Zients noted that since Biden announced vaccination requirements for the federal government, “The number of eligible Americans who are unvaccinated has decreased by about one-third, from 97 million down to 66 million individuals.”

Vaccines, Zients reiterated, are accelerating US economic recovery as Americans feel more comfortable traveling, dining out, and shopping.

“People want to work, shop, and visit where they feel safe,” he said.

10 min ago

Moderna has asked the FDA to authorize a half-size booster dose for some people. Here's why.

From CNN’s Jamie Gumbrecht

In documents released ahead of a key meeting of the US Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisers, Moderna urged the agency to authorize a 50-microgram booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine. 

That dose is half the size of the 100-microgram doses used in the primary series of the two-dose vaccine. The company says this booster dose increases protection against the coronavirus while helping to keep the worldwide Covid-19 vaccine supply higher.

The documents were released ahead of the meeting of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee this week that will consider booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines. The FDA previously authorized boosters of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for some adults. 

Moderna is requesting authorization for a 50-microgram booster dose at least six months after the second dose for certain groups: people age 65 and older; people ages 18 to 64 who are at high risk of severe Covid-19; and people ages 18 to 64 whose exposure to the coronavirus in their settings or jobs put them at risk for Covid-19 complications or severe illness.

Antibodies have been shown to wane several months after people complete their Moderna or Pfizer vaccine series, but protection against severe disease and death remain strong after two doses. However, Moderna says, trial data and real-world evidence “support interventions to restore or enhance” antibodies that have waned over time.

“Clinical trial data breakthrough infections as well as real world evidence of reduced effectiveness against the Delta variant indicate that a booster dose of mRNA-1273 for those vaccinated more than 6 months previously could be beneficial to restore antibody titers to higher than post-dose 2 levels and reduce the number of breakthrough cases particularly against (variants of concern),” Moderna said in its briefing document. 

Efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19 wasn’t evaluated among booster dose recipients, the FDA analysis notes.

Moderna’s authorization request includes results from a study of 171 people who received the authorized 100-microgram doses of Moderna’s vaccine and a 50-microgram booster dose at least six months later – a smaller group than the more than 300 who were studied ahead of Pfizer’s booster authorization request. It also included safety data from additional Moderna trial participants.

There was a higher rate of swollen lymph nodes after the booster dose when compared with the second dose in the primary series, but safety data didn’t otherwise show increased frequency or severity of reactions after a booster dose, the FDA’s analysis said. It notes that trials conducted before authorization might not be large enough to fully understand uncommon, potentially serious adverse reactions.

“It is currently not known if there will be an increased risk of myocarditis/pericarditis or other adverse reactions after a booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine,” the FDA’s analysis says. “These risks and associated uncertainties have to be considered when assessing benefit and risk.” The two-dose mRNA Covid-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer have been linked to rare cases of heart inflammation, particularly among younger men. Studies have found the cases are generally mild.

23 min ago

FDA advisers expected to discuss boosters for Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

From CNN’s Jamie Gumbrecht

The US Food and Drug Administration’s independent vaccine advisers are expected today to discuss and vote on whether to recommend authorization of boosters for the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

On Friday, the advisers are scheduled to discuss and vote on whether to recommend authorization of boosters for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine. Both vaccines are already authorized for use in people age 18 and older. Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will also hear a presentation on Friday on “mix and match” booster doses.

The committee of independent advisers typically discusses and makes recommendations to the FDA around vaccine authorizations and approvals, and the agency then makes the final decision about whether to OK vaccines.