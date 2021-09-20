The United States plans to ease travel restrictions on visitors from Europe and the United Kingdom starting in November, a person familiar with the matter says.

The United States will require that adult foreign nationals traveling to the United States be fully vaccinated, another source familiar with the matter said, implementing what the source described as strict protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19 from passengers who are flying internationally to the US.

The White House was preparing to make the announcement later Monday, including additional elements to the plan for international travel.

The lifting of restrictions on travel to the United States will come as welcome news to thousands European citizens with families in the United States who have been kept apart for almost the entire pandemic.

It will also be greeted favorably by the travel industry, which had been lobbying the federal government to lift some of the rules preventing international tourism.

Airlines, hotels and hospitality groups had all voiced support for allowing vaccinated tourists from abroad back into the United States.