Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration and a board member at Pfizer, said on CNBC’s Squawk Box Monday that a vaccine for children could be available as early as the end of October.
“Pfizer could be in a position to file very quickly,” Gottlieb said, when asked when the vaccine could be available for children. “The data came a little earlier than some were expecting, and depending on how long the FDA takes to review the application, whether it’s a four week review or a six week review, you could have a vaccine available to children as early as probably by the end of October, perhaps it slips a little bit into November.”
He also added that it is a 10 microgram dose, “so it’s effectively the same vaccine that’s available for adults and children over the age of 12, just in a lower dose.”
Gottlieb's comments come after Pfizer said on Monday a Phase 2/3 trial showed its Covid-19 vaccine was safe and generated a "robust" antibody response in children ages 5 to 11.
These are the first such results released for this age group for a US Covid-19 vaccine, and the data has not yet been peer-reviewed or published. Pfizer said it plans to submit to the FDA for emergency use authorization soon.