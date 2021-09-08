US
The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 8:56 a.m. ET, September 8, 2021
1 min ago

Biden's Covid-19 speech on Thursday will include announcements on mandates and testing

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Biden's six-pronged approach to combatting Covid-19 will include new announcements on mandates and testing, according to a person familiar with the matter, with particular emphasis on schools and private sector workplaces.

Biden is set to unveil the approach in a speech on Thursday afternoon.

The precise outlines of Biden's announcement were still being finalized, and the President was expected to receive an update on the plan during a Wednesday afternoon meeting with his Covid-19 team. 

Officials say they hope the new approach will provide Americans a clearer view of how the pandemic will end. The White House has watched as the President's approval ratings on Covid have slipped. They feel part of the problem is the backwards-motion felt this summer: a return to masks, continued working from home, a spike in cases.

Part of the goal of Thursday's speech will be describing the path forward out of the pandemic, which officials feel has become obscured during the Delta variant.

While Biden has encouraged businesses to require vaccines for workers, officials said they believe there is more the private sector can do to encourage people to get the shot. That includes requiring proof of vaccination at restaurants, bars and other venues.

Administration officials have been working over the past few weeks to determine ways the government could make it easier for businesses to apply those requirements.

11 min ago

Schools across the country are back in session with new challenges. Here's where things stand.

Now that most US schools have reopened after the Labor Day holiday, many are facing a new set of challenges as a result of the pandemic. Thousands of students have already had to quarantine in some states because of new Covid-19 cases.

Here's where things stand:

  • Surge in infections: The more contagious Delta variant is fueling a nationwide Covid-19 surge that's sending younger people to hospitals – including children. More than 49,000 children have been hospitalized with Covid-19 since August 2020, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now doctors say it's crucial to protect children against the Delta variant – not just for the sake of their health and to keep in-person learning, but also to help prevent more aggressive variants from emerging.
  • Covid-19 deaths in children: At least 471 US children have died from Covid-19, according to CDC data. For the 2019-20 flu season, the CDC reported 199 confirmed pediatric flu deaths and an estimated 434 pediatric flu deaths. One reason why Covid-19 is deadlier for children than other infectious diseases is because many children are vaccinated against other diseases, said Dr. James Campbell, professor of pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
  • The importance of masks this year: The CDC recommends students from kindergarten through grade 12 wear masks in school as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads nationwide. The American Academy of Pediatrics now recommends masks in schools for everyone over age 2.
  • Debate over policies: School board members – usually elected and unpaid – have been thrust to the forefront of Covid-19 politics, becoming targets of frustrated parents. In some places arguments over reopening policies and mask requirements have spilled over into the parking lot and one person has even been arrested.
  • Relief money: Congress authorized more than $190 billion to help America's schools reopen and stay open during the pandemic – and while a lot of the funds were used to buy PPE, upgrade ventilation and boost summer school programs, there are still billions of dollars left to be spent. Many local school boards haven't yet decided how to use the most recent round of funds released in March.
25 min ago

More than 5 million people may be eligible for a booster Covid-19 vaccine when White House kicks off plan

From CNN’s Deidre McPhillips

Up to 5.2 million people may be eligible to receive a booster shot, or third dose, of a Covid-19 vaccine during the week of Sept. 20 when the White House’s booster plan is expected to kick off.

The Biden administration announced a plan that would make United States residents eligible for a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine eight months after receiving their second dose.

Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that about 3.4 million United States residents were fully vaccinated by January 20, which would make them eligible for a booster shot eight months later on Sept. 20. Up to 5.2 million people may be eligible for their booster shot by the end of the week. 

The initial rollout is on track to include Pfizer/BioNTech doses – pending authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration – but it may take a few weeks longer to move forward with boosters of Moderna’s vaccine.

More than half (56%) of the doses administered by January 20 were Pfizer/BioNTech doses, data from the CDC shows. The FDA authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use about a week before the Moderna vaccine. 

More than 1.4 million people have already received an additional dose since mid-August, according to the CDC. 

48 min ago

Schools opening after Labor Day could see fresh burst of coronavirus cases, experts say

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

Back to school after the Labor Day weekend could mean fresh spread of coronavirus unless schools take strong action to keep the virus in check, doctors and education experts are warning.

August saw an explosion of Covid-19 cases when some schools resumed in-person classes without mask measures in place and tens of thousands of students and staff were forced into quarantine in some states. Some classrooms even returned to online learning temporarily.

It could happen again.

There’s been no slowing in the circulation of virus in most communities across the country, with the Delta variant causing more than 98% of all infections nationwide. 

Therefore, the risk of Covid-19 outbreaks again within schools this week appears to be the same unless schools put mitigation measures in place, Dr. Tina Tan, a professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine and a former board member for the Infectious Diseases Society of America, told CNN.

"One thing we saw earlier in the month of August is that there were many schools that opened but didn't have mask mandates in place and were not using protective mitigation protocols, and we saw a number of outbreaks that happened in those situations where the school opened and then closed like a week later because there were so many teachers and students that got infected," Tan said.

"It is hoped that when schools open after Labor Day, that these people will be smarter and they'll have mask mandates in place and use protective mitigation protocols in order to prevent the potential to have future outbreaks occur in the school setting," she said. "We know that there are going to be cases that occur, but there are methods to decrease the number of potential cases that might occur." 

The chances of a school staying open safely amid the ongoing pandemic do not just depend on what mitigation measures the school has in place – but also how much coronavirus spread is in the surrounding community and whether the community practices mitigation strategies, Noelle Ellerson Ng, associate executive director of advocacy and governance for the School Superintendents Association, told CNN.

"It is about the decisions the schools are making, and whether or not they're going to be able to do any physical or social distancing, or whether or not they have masks in place. But schools are a microcosm of the broader community too," Ng said. "What's your vaccination rate in the eligible population? What is the general practice of broader mitigation strategies in the community? All of that is interrelated. The work of opening schools doesn't occur in a silo."