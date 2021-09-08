President Biden's six-pronged approach to combatting Covid-19 will include new announcements on mandates and testing, according to a person familiar with the matter, with particular emphasis on schools and private sector workplaces.

Biden is set to unveil the approach in a speech on Thursday afternoon.

The precise outlines of Biden's announcement were still being finalized, and the President was expected to receive an update on the plan during a Wednesday afternoon meeting with his Covid-19 team.

Officials say they hope the new approach will provide Americans a clearer view of how the pandemic will end. The White House has watched as the President's approval ratings on Covid have slipped. They feel part of the problem is the backwards-motion felt this summer: a return to masks, continued working from home, a spike in cases.

Part of the goal of Thursday's speech will be describing the path forward out of the pandemic, which officials feel has become obscured during the Delta variant.

While Biden has encouraged businesses to require vaccines for workers, officials said they believe there is more the private sector can do to encourage people to get the shot. That includes requiring proof of vaccination at restaurants, bars and other venues.

Administration officials have been working over the past few weeks to determine ways the government could make it easier for businesses to apply those requirements.