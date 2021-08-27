Luke Allan, 13, closes his eyes as he gets a Covid-19 vaccination at the Fairfax Government Center vaccination clinic in Fairfax, Virginia on May 13. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

The majority of adolescents ages 12 to 17 who get their first Covid-19 shot end up completing the vaccine series, but less than half of this population in the United States has received even one dose, according to data released Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the data published in CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, more than 86% of adolescents who received a first dose of a Covid-19 later got a second dose

However, overall, only 42% of adolescents have initiated vaccination, and just under 32% of adolescents are fully vaccinated.

CDC researchers collected data on vaccination rates in the adolescent population from December 2020 to July 2021 using vaccine administration numbers from 49 states and Washington, DC; Idaho was excluded.

Vaccination rates were higher in 16- and 17-year-olds than in other adolescent age groups, which researchers credited to that age range having a longer window of eligibility; people as young as 16 were eligible to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine since it was first authorized. The vaccine was authorized for people ages 12 to 15 in May.

Adolescents in the Northeast and the West had higher vaccine coverage than other areas of the country.

The researchers said vaccine uptake in the adolescent population will be important as schools continue to return to in-person learning.

“Improving vaccination coverage and implementing Covid-19 prevention strategies are crucial to reduce Covid-19–associated morbidity and mortality among adolescents and to facilitate safer reopening of schools for in-person learning,” the study authors wrote.