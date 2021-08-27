US
Covid-19 pandemic in the US

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Fernando Alfonso III and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 2:51 p.m. ET, August 27, 2021
1 min ago

White House says "nothing has changed" about 8-month timeline for Covid-19 vaccine booster shots

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing at the White House on August 27 in Washington, DC.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing at the White House on August 27 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that “nothing has changed” about the federal government’s decision to recommend Covid-19 booster shots to eligible Americans eight months after they are fully vaccinated, after President Biden relayed that his administration was looking into whether to get booster shots in arms of Americans sooner than that.

“Well let me be very clear. The President would rely on any guidance by the CDC and the FDA and his health and medical experts. That guidance continues to be eight months. That has not changed. So I want to be very clear on that. If they were to change their guidance based on data for any particular group, he would, of course, abide by that. But for people watching from home, for you all who are reporting this, nothing has changed about the eight-month timeline as it relates to boosters,” Psaki said during the White House press briefing.

When asked what triggered the conversation to shorten the timeline, Psaki said she wasn’t in the room.

“As Israel has taken the step of doing six-month boosters and the President referenced advice he’d been given from the prime minister," she said. "Obviously, we make our own assessments based on our health and medical experts here in the United States. And nothing has changed on that front. So I think it was more likely a reference to that.”

 

33 min ago

An unvaccinated and unmasked elementary school teacher infected nearly half of their students, CDC reports

From CNN's Maggie Fox

An unvaccinated elementary school teacher who took off their mask to read to students ended up infected nearly half of them last May – and they went on to infect other students, family members and community members, California public health officials reported Friday.

It's a prime example of how easy it is to undermine efforts to protect children too young to be vaccinated, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

The teacher came to work even though they had Covid-19 symptoms and then took off their mask to read to the young students, a team at Marin County Public Health reported in the CDC’s weekly report on death and disease. 

In the classroom of 22 students, 12 became infected, and eight of the 10 students sitting closest to the teacher became infected.

“The school required teachers and students to mask while indoors; interviews with parents of infected students suggested that students’ adherence to masking and distancing guidelines in line with CDC recommendations was high in class. However, the teacher was reportedly unmasked on occasions when reading aloud in class,” the report reads. “Throughout this period, all desks were separated by six feet.”

Eventually, 27 people, including the teacher, were infected. None were seriously ill and all recovered. Those cases that were analyzed involved the Delta variant of coronavirus, and the researchers said they were not necessarily able to test everyone who may have been infected in the outbreak. 

“The introduction of the virus into the classroom by a teacher who worked in school, while she was both symptomatic and unvaccinated and who was unmasked when reading aloud to a class, resulted in cases within the classroom, across the school and among families of students and staff in the community,” Walensky told a White House Covid-19 briefing Friday. “We know how to protect our kids in school. We have the tools.”

Dr. Lisa Santora, deputy health officer for the county, said officials there had been urging teachers to be vaccinated since January, but many had not done it. “We saw firsthand that it wasn’t kids who were going to get teachers sick. It was going to be the reverse,” Santora told CNN.

The CDC also highlighted what happens when things go right. 

Los Angeles County officials studied cases in their schools from September to March. They counted 463 cases among students in that time that could be linked back to a school exposure, and 3,927 among staff who were back in person. This was a far lower case rate than in the community at large during the same period, they reported.

“In schools with safety protocols in place for prevention and containment, case rates in children and adolescents were 3.4 times lower during the winter peak compared with rates in the community,” they wrote. 

1 hr 12 min ago

Most teens who get one Covid-19 shot get the second — but only 42% have started the vaccination process

From CNN's Virginia Langmaid

Luke Allan, 13, closes his eyes as he gets a Covid-19 vaccination at the Fairfax Government Center vaccination clinic in Fairfax, Virginia on May 13.
Luke Allan, 13, closes his eyes as he gets a Covid-19 vaccination at the Fairfax Government Center vaccination clinic in Fairfax, Virginia on May 13. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

The majority of adolescents ages 12 to 17 who get their first Covid-19 shot end up completing the vaccine series, but less than half of this population in the United States has received even one dose, according to data released Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

According to the data published in CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, more than 86% of adolescents who received a first dose of a Covid-19 later got a second dose 

However, overall, only 42% of adolescents have initiated vaccination, and just under 32% of adolescents are fully vaccinated. 

CDC researchers collected data on vaccination rates in the adolescent population from December 2020 to July 2021 using vaccine administration numbers from 49 states and Washington, DC; Idaho was excluded. 

Vaccination rates were higher in 16- and 17-year-olds than in other adolescent age groups, which researchers credited to that age range having a longer window of eligibility; people as young as 16 were eligible to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine since it was first authorized. The vaccine was authorized for people ages 12 to 15 in May.

Adolescents in the Northeast and the West had higher vaccine coverage than other areas of the country. 

The researchers said vaccine uptake in the adolescent population will be important as schools continue to return to in-person learning. 

“Improving vaccination coverage and implementing Covid-19 prevention strategies are crucial to reduce Covid-19–associated morbidity and mortality among adolescents and to facilitate safer reopening of schools for in-person learning,” the study authors wrote. 

1 hr 39 min ago

Biden says his administration is exploring whether to move up Covid-19 booster interval

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Oakland County Health Department emergency preparedness specialist Jeanette Henson fills syringes with doses of the coronavirus vaccine on August 24, at the Southfield Pavilion in Southfield, Michigan.
Oakland County Health Department emergency preparedness specialist Jeanette Henson fills syringes with doses of the coronavirus vaccine on August 24, at the Southfield Pavilion in Southfield, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

President Biden said Friday that his administration was looking into shortening the window of the planned Covid-19 booster shot program, something he discussed with Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during a visit at the White House.

“We’re considering the advice you’ve given that we should start earlier,” Biden said.

Biden noted that the US booster program is set to start Sept. 20, pending approval from the US Food and Drug Administration and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee, 

“The question raised is should it be shorter than eight months, should it be almost five months? That’s being discussed. I spoke with Dr. Fauci this morning about that,” Biden said. 

Earlier this month, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced that booster shots would begin Sept. 20 starting eight months after an individual’s second dose.

37 min ago

Judge rules against Florida governor's ban on mask mandates in schools 

From CNN’s Leyla Santiago and Sara Weisfeldt in Miami

Principal Nathan Hay performs temperature checks on students as they arrive on the first day of classes for the 2021-22 school year at Baldwin Park Elementary School in Orlando, Florida.
Principal Nathan Hay performs temperature checks on students as they arrive on the first day of classes for the 2021-22 school year at Baldwin Park Elementary School in Orlando, Florida. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/Getty Images)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates in schools will not remain in place, Leon County’s 2nd Judicial Circuit Court Judge John Cooper ruled Friday. 

The court said that under the law the defendants “did not have the authority for a blanket mandatory ban against face mask policy, that does not provide a parental opt-out. They simply do not have that authority,” the judge said.  

The order will not take effect until the written order is issued, Cooper said. The court expected the written order to be issued early next week.

Some more context: Florida is among a small number of states — others include Texas and Oklahoma — that had moved to restrict school districts' ability to require masks in schools to protect students from Covid-19 infection.

That's as Florida reported more Covid-19 deaths last week than ever before, with one in every five US deaths reported in the state, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Florida broke its January record for new daily cases about two weeks ago, and cases have increased since to the current average of 21,534 new cases each day.

More than 14,000 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Florida's 15 largest school districts since the start of the school year — 11,851 students and 2,610 school employees, according to a CNN analysis. Almost 30,000 are in quarantine.

CNN's Leyla Santiago and Sara Weisfeldt contributed reporting to this post. 

  

1 hr 57 min ago

White House to unvaccinated Americans: "Get off the sidelines, step up, and do your part"

From CNN's Betsy Klein

The White House on Friday encouraged unvaccinated Americans to “get off the sidelines” and get their shots as it praised moves to mandate vaccinations or negative tests at college football games, and universities more broadly, on Friday.

“If you’re an American who is not yet vaccinated or if you’re an employer who has yet to adopt vaccination requirements, we have a very simple message: get off the sidelines, step up, and do your part. Individuals, get vaccinated, employers, adopt vaccination requirements. You have the power to protect your communities and help end the pandemic,” White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said Friday at a rescheduled, audio-only Covid briefing Friday.

Zients ticked off a list of federal vaccine mandates, including for federal workers in the Veterans Administration and Health and Human Services Department health care personnel, then touting “momentum” for requirements in the private sector. He praised Disney, Deloitte, and the City of Chicago for instating vaccine requirements, and noted an endorsement of the policy from Business Roundtable.

He also praised The Ohio State University for a student, faculty, and staff vaccine requirement, as well as Louisiana State University, which is requiring vaccination or proof of a negative test to attend a football game this fall.

“Together, these vaccination requirements add up to make a big difference, helping protect tens of millions of Americans at work, at school, in healthcare citizens, and at sporting events,” Zients said.

Zients also touted “critical progress” in vaccinating young people, announcing that 50% of 12-17 year-olds have had at least one shot.

 

1 hr 57 min ago

Covid-19 patients infect about 1 in 5 household members, study finds

From CNN's Maggie Fox

People infected with coronavirus pass it on to about one in five of their household contacts, a new global study finds.

It was a meta-analysis — a study of other studies – covering more than 1.2 million people around the world who shared at least some time in a home with someone infected with Covid-19.

“The estimated household secondary attack rate was 19%,” biostatistician Zachary Madewell of the University of Florida and colleagues wrote in JAMA Network Open.

“The findings of this study suggest that the household remains an important site of SARS-CoV-2 transmission, and recent studies have higher household secondary attack rate estimates compared with the earliest reports. More transmissible variants and vaccines may be associated with further changes,” they added.

“Recent data suggest that one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine may be associated with reductions in the risk of household transmission by up to 50%, potentially supporting the case for universal vaccination and offering a path forward to protect household contacts.”