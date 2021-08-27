Judge rules against Florida governor's ban on mask mandates in schools 

Principal Nathan Hay performs temperature checks on students as they arrive on the first day of classes for the 2021-22 school year at Baldwin Park Elementary School in Orlando, Florida. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/Getty Images)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates in schools will not remain in place, Leon County’s 2nd Judicial Circuit Court Judge John Cooper ruled Friday.

The court said that under the law the defendants “did not have the authority for a blanket mandatory ban against face mask policy, that does not provide a parental opt-out. They simply do not have that authority,” the judge said.

The order will not take effect until the written order is issued, Cooper said. The court expected the written order to be issued early next week.

Some more context: Florida is among a small number of states — others include Texas and Oklahoma — that had moved to restrict school districts' ability to require masks in schools to protect students from Covid-19 infection.

That's as Florida reported more Covid-19 deaths last week than ever before, with one in every five US deaths reported in the state, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Florida broke its January record for new daily cases about two weeks ago, and cases have increased since to the current average of 21,534 new cases each day.

More than 14,000 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Florida's 15 largest school districts since the start of the school year — 11,851 students and 2,610 school employees, according to a CNN analysis. Almost 30,000 are in quarantine.

