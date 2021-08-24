A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in Los Angeles on August 11. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

The FDA has granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for people 16 and older, paving the way for more vaccine mandates and hopefully encouraging more hesitant people to get the shot.

New mandates are already rolling out for teachers in New York City and state employees in New Jersey. The US military also will now require all service members to be vaccinated.

The daily pace of vaccinations in the US has been over 400,000 every day through August, and Dr. Anthony Fauci says if most eligible people get vaccinated, the US could have control of Covid-19 by this coming spring in 2022.

But for now, case rates are still soaring, with about 147,000 new cases a day in the US. In Kentucky, the National Guard has been called in to help overwhelmed hospitals, much to the relief of desperate health care workers.