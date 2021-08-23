Pentagon: US military will make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory following FDA approval of Pfizer's shot

A 13-year-old newly vaccinated against COVID-19 shows his bandage at a pop-up vaccination site on June 5, 2021 in the Queens borough in New York City. Scott Heins/Getty Images

While the US Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine today for people age 16 and older, the agency still has its hands full looking to authorize first doses for younger children.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in the United States since mid-December for people age 16 and older. In May, the authorization was extended to those 12 and older.

As schools across the country begin to open their doors, parents and pediatricians are growing impatient for a Covid-19 vaccine for younger children

Last month, the FDA asked Pfizer and Moderna to double the number of children ages 5 to 11 in clinical trials. The FDA also asked for six months of follow-up safety data, instead of the two months it asked for with adults.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said it understands parents' anxiety and impatience. AAP President Dr. Lee Savio Beers stressed there needs to be more urgency around the authorization of the Covid-19 vaccine for young children in the United States.

"It's really important to make sure that we are approaching authorization of the Covid vaccine for our youngest children with the same urgency that we did in adults," Beers told CNN's Wolf Blitzer earlier this month. "It really is a very urgent situation."

The AAP argued the FDA should authorize the vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 based on the initial trial data already available. Two months of safety data should also be enough, it said.

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said earlier thins month the FDA will "move fast" to evaluate data from vaccine companies once it's ready, and it's possible a Covid-19 vaccine will be available for kids under the age of 12 before the end of 2021.

