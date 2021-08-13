As experts race to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 by encouraging vaccinations and mask-wearing, hospital systems in a handful of states are now straining to keep up with the surge.

Eight states, many of which have lagged the national average for vaccinations, have Covid-19 patients that account for at least 15% of their overall hospitalizations, according to a CNN analysis of HHS data. Those states are:

Alabama Arkansas Florida Georgia Louisiana Mississippi Nevada Texas

Of all Covid-19 hospitalizations, these eight states’ combined totals make up approximately 51% of patients, despite accounting for only around 24% of the nation’s population, according to Census data.

The percentages of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units are even worse, with Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi approaching half of ICU beds in use for such patients, according to HHS data Thursday.

Louisiana and Mississippi each announced on Thursday their highest number of Covid-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

In Florida, Brevard County officials issued an urgent plea this week for residents to try and avoid using ambulance services with non-emergency calls or going to hospitals for Covid-19 tests.

“Hospital emergency rooms are inundated with patients with symptoms of Covid-19,” according to Brevard County Emergency Director John Scott. All three hospital systems in the county are over capacity and continue to deal with a surge in patients, which creates safety concerns for other emergencies such as traffic accident-related trauma patients or heart attack victims.

First responders and departments are feeling the effects of the Delta surge throughout the country.

In Memphis, Tennessee, the emergency departments are overworked due to the pandemic, with August having the potential to be the busiest month in the history of the city’s fire department, Fire Chief Gina Sweat said.

And Chief Medical Officer Dr. Geoff Lifferth at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, Tennessee, said the hospital had no more open beds. In an emotional Facebook post, he said: “As an ER doc and a healthcare administrator, this past week has been one of the most exhausting and disheartening of my career.”

In Wisconsin, Julie Willems Van Dijk, Deputy Secretary in the state’s health department, warned Thursday that the state could experience a crisis similar to the one happening now in Florida.