Covid-19 pandemic in the US

The latest on Afghanistan

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

By Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 2:33 p.m. ET, August 13, 2021
4 min ago

5 states have fewer than 10% of ICU beds available, according to HHS data

From CNN's Virginia Langmaid

Clinicians care for a Covid-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on August 10.
Clinicians care for a Covid-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on August 10. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Five states in the US have fewer than 10% of their intensive care unit beds available, according to most recent data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The states reporting at or greater than 90% intensive care unit bed occupancy are:

  • Alabama
  • Texas
  • Georgia
  • Florida
  • Mississippi

In Alabama, 95% of beds are in use, leaving only 80 available. Mississippi is reporting only 78 open beds across the state.

Five states, meanwhile, have fewer than 60 ICU beds available statewide, according to HHS data: Rhode Island, Vermont, Alaska, Delaware, and Idaho. All five are reporting greater than 70% ICU bed utilization.

Nationwide, 77% of ICU beds are in use, and 23% of ICU beds are in use for Covid-19 patients specifically.

Fifteen states have at least 25% of their ICU beds occupied by Covid-19 patients. Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, Texas, and Georgia all have at least 40% of their ICU beds occupied by Covid-19 patients. 

36 min ago

Recommendation for third dose doesn’t cover all immunocompromised people, CDC advisers say

From CNN's Maggie Fox

The recommendation for a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine doesn’t include everyone who may be immunocompromised, vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were told Friday.

The US Food and Drug Administration extended emergency use authorization Thursday for Pfizer’s and Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine to provide a third dose to certain people with immune deficiencies. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend its use in some people.

“This EUA is intended to be for people with moderate to severe immunosuppression and not persons with chronic conditions for which there might be mild associated immunosuppression,” the CDC’s Dr. Amanda Cohn told the meeting.

“The intent of our clinical considerations is to allow for some flexibility for providers to assess their patients’ immunosuppression, and individuals will need to kind of attest to their immunosuppression to get vaccine,” Cohn added.

“But the intent of this is to limit this to individuals for which are considered under the EUA to be moderate or severe, and so for example would not include long-term care facility residents or persons with diabetes, persons with heart disease – those types of chronic medical conditions are not the intent here.”

41 min ago

CDC vaccine advisers recommend third Covid-19 dose for certain immunocompromised people

From CNN's Maggie Fox

A person receives a bandage after their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic in Los Angeles on August 7.
A person receives a bandage after their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic in Los Angeles on August 7. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously Friday to recommend giving a third Covid-19 vaccine dose to certain people who are immunocompromised.

The US Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization Thursday night for a third dose in certain patients who are likely to have had a poor immune response to a full course of either Pfizer’s or Moderna’s vaccine. There’s not enough data to discuss the possibility for an extra dose of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot Janssen vaccine, the FDA said.

The EUA covers people with moderate or severe immunocompromise. That might include organ transplant patients, people with certain cancers and others taking certain – but not all – immune-suppressing medications. It will not include people with, for instance, heart disease or diabetes, the CDC’s Dr. Amanda Cohn said.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices said it should be left up to the patients and doctors to decide who needs an extra dose and what the timing of that dose should be. No prescription would be needed for the third dose, and people can self-attest to their conditions.

ACIP did not recommend any tests to see if people have had a sufficient response to the vaccine. No test is FDA-authorized for checking immune response after getting a Covid vaccine.

ACIP members discussed whether it would be safe to recommend giving a third dose of vaccine to immunocompromised children as young as 12 and decided to recommend including children 12 and over – who are included in Pfizer’s EUA – in their recommendation. Moderna’s vaccine is authorized for use in people 18 and older.

The final language of the vote: “An additional dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine (≥12 years) or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine (≥18 years) is recommended following a primary series in immunocompromised people.”

1 hr 44 min ago

"Your child will wait for another child to die," Dallas county judge says as pediatric ICU beds fill up

From CNN’s Carma Hassan 

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins KEYE

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins referenced his temporary restraining order against the governor’s mask ban at a news conference this morning, saying “our hospitals and our people desperately need some time to get bed capacity and doctor capacity up so their hospitals won't be overrun.” 

“In Dallas we have zero ICU beds left for children. That means if your child’s in a car wreck, if your child has a congenital heart defect or something and needs an ICU bed, or more likely if they have Covid and need an ICU bed, we don’t have one. Your child will wait for another child to die. Your child will just not get on the ventilator, your child will be CareFlighted to Temple or Oklahoma City or wherever we can find them a bed, but they won’t be getting one here unless one clears and that’s been true for 24 hours,” the judge said. 

Jenkins made his comments at a news conference with Workers Defense Action, the Texas AFL-CIO, and Local Progress Friday morning.   

He said that the majority of people are fine with a mask mandate in schools, county buildings, and businesses. But Jenkins added that many are opposed to wearing a mask, saying there are “a couple of hundred people outside my house every night screaming curse words at my children.” 

The patient to nurse and doctor ratio in North Texas is the worst it’s ever been, going back to the 1930s and 1940s, Jenkins said. 

“Stakes are very high and you know, it’s not asking that much of people to wear a mask,” he said. 

2 hr 28 min ago

New Orleans postpones major music festival over rising Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Kay Jones

Louisiana Army National Guard soldiers operate a Covid-19 drive-through testing site in New Orleans on August 12.
Louisiana Army National Guard soldiers operate a Covid-19 drive-through testing site in New Orleans on August 12. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The French Quarter Festival, scheduled for Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 in New Orleans, has been canceled due to the rise of Covid cases in the area.

The festival had been rescheduled in 2021 from its traditional spring dates after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. 

"As the state of Louisiana and our nation see a precipitous rise in COVID cases, we must put the health, safety and well-being of our entire community first—our fans, musicians, staff, volunteers, sponsors, and partners, as well as the residents and businesses in the French Quarter," a statement from the festival said. "While we are heartbroken that we will not be able to fest in the streets with you this year, we look forward to celebrating with you all for our return to the stage April 21-24, 2022!"

This is the second major music festival to cancel its fall dates in New Orleans. Jazz Fest, which had been rescheduled for October as well, announced last week it was canceling the festival and will return in the spring of 2022.  

2 hr 52 min ago

CDC advisers meeting now on need for additional Covid-19 doses for some immunocompromised people

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard and Jamie Gumbrecht

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting now to discuss Covid-19 vaccines for immunocompromised people following last night’s authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration. They are expected to vote around 12:50 p.m. ET.

The advisers are also expected to discuss vaccine boosters for the general population.

Yesterday, the FDA amended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines to allow for an additional dose for certain people with compromised immune systems. That group includes "specifically, solid organ transplant recipients or those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise," the agency wrote in a statement Thursday.

Some more context: A recent study by Johns Hopkins researchers found that vaccinated immunocompromised people are 485 times more likely to end up in the hospital or die from Covid-19 compared to the general population that is vaccinated.

Based on an estimate by the CDC, about 9 million Americans are immunocompromised, either because of diseases they have or medications they take.

"Emerging data show that certain people who are immune compromised, such as people who have had an organ transplant and some cancer patients, may not have had an adequate immune response to just two doses of the Covid vaccine," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House Covid-19 Response Team briefing on Thursday. "To be clear, this is a very small population. We estimate it to be less than 3% of adults."

Currently three coronavirus vaccines are authorized for emergency use in the United States — the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for people 12 and older and the two-dose Moderna vaccine and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people 18 and older.

All three are used under emergency use authorization by the FDA, but full approval is pending for Pfizer's vaccine.

3 hr 35 min ago

98% of new Covid-19 cases reported in Mississippi today are in unvaccinated

From CNN's Kay Jones

Over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases are being reported today in Mississippi, the state's department of health said.

The 5,023 new cases reported on Friday are a daily record, MDH tells CNN.

Of the new cases, 98% of those are in unvaccinated individuals, the state's dashboard shows. 

Mississippi has fully vaccinated just over one million individuals, with nearly 1.3 million receiving at least one dose. No county in the state has fully vaccinated more than 48% of its population, according to the latest information provided by MDH.  

There are at least 1,490 patients hospitalized statewide with the virus with 388 patients in intensive care units, the highest totals since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest information provided on the state's dashboard. At least 90% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, it shows.

 

3 hr 58 min ago

More major companies exploring vaccine mandates as Delta variant spreads, according to source

From CNN’s Matt Egan

A growing number of major companies are exploring vaccine mandates for their employees as the Delta variant continues to spread in America and around the world.

The Business Roundtable, a powerful lobbying group chaired by Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, has surveyed member companies on their vaccine requirement plans, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

That survey, which has not been released publicly, found that more companies are considering mandating vaccines compared with a few months ago, the source said. News of the survey was first reported by The New York Times.

The vaccine requirements reflect a desire from business leaders to make employees more comfortable about piling back into offices and an effort to boost vaccination rates – before even stronger variants emerge.

“Vaccine requirements are going to become the norm, not the exception,” said Constance Hunter, chief economist at KPMG. “Without them, there really is no safe way to go back to work. The Delta variant has proved this.”

Some more background: In just the past few weeks, United Airlines, Google, FacebookTyson Foods, Equinox, Walmart and Disney announced plans to require at least part of their workforce to get vaccinated. CNN parent company WarnerMedia said Thursday that as of Sept. 6 it will require proof of vaccination to enter US office buildings.

After meeting with the White House on vaccines, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby predicted “widespread” vaccine mandates across the nation.  

“It’s really just a basic safety issue,” Kirby told CNN this week.

Although vaccine requirements are controversial, efforts to fight them in court have thus far proved futile. On Thursday, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett declined a request to block Indiana University’s vaccine mandate, providing more evidence that similar policies could pass legal muster. 

2 hr 56 min ago

San Antonio mayor says city's overwhelmed EMS units weren't available for nearly 30 minutes on Thursday

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said his city needs more assistance from the state of Texas to deal with the increasingly “dire” Covid-19 situation there.  

“We've been asking for the governor in the state to pass along a request for help, which they have been reluctant to do up until the last couple days to bring in nurse contingents, because our hospitals are simply overwhelmed. They've reached their breaking point … beyond their limit of capacity,” Nirenberg told CNN’s Erica Hill. 

“Yesterday in San Antonio, we had 26 minutes where the seventh-largest city in the United States was without EMS units to transport people,” he said. 

On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that more than 2,500 medical personnel will be deployed to hospitals around the state to care for the increasing number of patients.

Abbott last month issued an executive order, which stated that no governmental entity — including school districts — could require mask-wearing.

On Tuesday, a judge granted a restraining order to leaders of San Antonio and Bexar County, who had filed a lawsuit to get back local control over Covid-19 guidelines.

Abbott “is preventing us from using the tools at our disposal to bring an end to this pandemic, and so we are arguing that in court, and we believe that the law is on our side,” Nirenberg said. 

Watch: