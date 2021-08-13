5 states have fewer than 10% of ICU beds available, according to HHS data

Clinicians care for a Covid-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on August 10. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Five states in the US have fewer than 10% of their intensive care unit beds available, according to most recent data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The states reporting at or greater than 90% intensive care unit bed occupancy are:

Alabama

Texas

Georgia

Florida

Mississippi

In Alabama, 95% of beds are in use, leaving only 80 available. Mississippi is reporting only 78 open beds across the state.

Five states, meanwhile, have fewer than 60 ICU beds available statewide, according to HHS data: Rhode Island, Vermont, Alaska, Delaware, and Idaho. All five are reporting greater than 70% ICU bed utilization.

Nationwide, 77% of ICU beds are in use, and 23% of ICU beds are in use for Covid-19 patients specifically.

Fifteen states have at least 25% of their ICU beds occupied by Covid-19 patients. Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, Texas, and Georgia all have at least 40% of their ICU beds occupied by Covid-19 patients.