Hawaii's Covid-19 case rate hits all-time high

Hawaii reached a new single-day record for Covid-19 cases Friday, the state announced.

“The fact is, 1,167 more people are now battling Covid-19, and the overwhelming majority of them are unvaccinated,” Gov. David Ige said in a news conference.

Although Ige acknowledged that part of Friday’s large number was due to lags in reporting, he says the overall trend is still at a level they have not previously seen, with "an average of 729 new Covid infections each day over the last three days.”

“I didn't expect it to spike to this degree, this fast,” said state health director Dr. Libby Char.

The Department of Health is now ramping up contact tracing, although Char said their efforts to avoid spread are not always met with a favorable response.

“My guys get yelled at on the phone,” Char said. “Please don't yell and scream at us when we call you, and please share the information that we request.”

Hawaii avoided a Covid-19 surge at the outset of the pandemic by cutting off virtually all outside travel to and between the islands. However, Ige said he does not plan to reinstitute a travel ban right away since tourists currently account for a very small percent of cases.

“The overwhelming majority of the cases tied to travel is with residents traveling and getting infected and returning to the islands,” said Ige.

Still, the state's health director encouraged Hawaiians to think twice about traveling right now – or, for that matter, doing anything unnecessary that could potentially spread infection.

“If you can go back to thinking of what we did before we had vaccines... that would work really well right now, you know?” said Char.