Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will discuss additional doses of Covid-19 vaccine, including booster doses, on Friday, and a recommendation vote is scheduled, according to the Federal Register.
A vote has not yet been added to the draft agenda for the meeting. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices agenda does include updates regarding additional vaccine doses for immunocompromised people and consideration for booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines.
The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce that it is authorizing additional doses for immunocompromised people within the next 48 hours.
The additional dose would be for immunocompromised people who did not have a good initial response to vaccination. The booster doses, on the other hand, would likely be for healthy people who did have a good initial response to vaccination, but now the effectiveness of their vaccine is waning.