Dr. Britt Maxwell, a Tennessee internal medicine specialist who has been treating Covid-19 patients during the entire pandemic, said he was called a “traitor” by fellow parents at a school board meeting that turned heated over a mask mandate.

Maxwell spoke out in favor of mask requirements during the Williamson County Board of Education meeting, but he and his wife decided to leave after the public-speaking portion of it because the “energy in that room was hot, and I knew that things were going to get a lot worse,” he said on CNN’s “New Day.”

“At the time we walked out, there was a crowd outside. They were chanting. They responded to us when we walked out. And it was intense. Before we walked out, we had to brace ourselves. I took my wife's arm and I said, ‘just remember, no matter what they say, these are the lives we're trying to save.’ And we walked out,” Maxwell said.

“And I was approached and someone put their hand in my face and called me a traitor, which I don't see how … anyone can say that when I've been on the front lines of this pandemic since the beginning, treating patients in rooms — unvaccinated for the vast majority of it — hoping I wouldn't take it home to my family. And for someone to say that, it’s mind-blowing,” he said.

Maxwell added that he hopes the rage that spilled out of the meeting “was the product of a lot of bottled anger and a few people who lost control of their emotions.”

Maxwell said he spoke out at the meeting for his kids.

“I felt at risk at the beginning [of the pandemic], and now my children are at risk. And that's why I went to this meeting the other night, because my kids are too young to get the vaccine. They don't have the choice to take this vaccine. And their health depends on the people around them. And the safest way to have school and to keep school in session is for people to mask up,” he said.

Watch: