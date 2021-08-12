US
The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 8:30 a.m. ET, August 12, 2021
4 min ago

CDC advisers will vote Friday on need for additional Covid-19 vaccine doses

From CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will discuss additional doses of Covid-19 vaccine, including booster doses, on Friday, and a recommendation vote is scheduled, according to the Federal Register.

A vote has not yet been added to the draft agenda for the meeting. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices agenda does include updates regarding additional vaccine doses for immunocompromised people and consideration for booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce that it is authorizing additional doses for immunocompromised people within the next 48 hours.

The additional dose would be for immunocompromised people who did not have a good initial response to vaccination. The booster doses, on the other hand, would likely be for healthy people who did have a good initial response to vaccination, but now the effectiveness of their vaccine is waning.

1 min ago

Doctor says he was called a traitor after speaking in favor of mask mandate at school board meeting

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Dr. Britt Maxwell, a Tennessee internal medicine specialist who has been treating Covid-19 patients during the entire pandemic, said he was called a “traitor” by fellow parents at a school board meeting that turned heated over a mask mandate.

Maxwell spoke out in favor of mask requirements during the Williamson County Board of Education meeting, but he and his wife decided to leave after the public-speaking portion of it because the “energy in that room was hot, and I knew that things were going to get a lot worse,” he said on CNN’s “New Day.”

“At the time we walked out, there was a crowd outside. They were chanting. They responded to us when we walked out. And it was intense. Before we walked out, we had to brace ourselves. I took my wife's arm and I said, ‘just remember, no matter what they say, these are the lives we're trying to save.’ And we walked out,” Maxwell said. 

“And I was approached and someone put their hand in my face and called me a traitor, which I don't see how … anyone can say that when I've been on the front lines of this pandemic since the beginning, treating patients in rooms — unvaccinated for the vast majority of it — hoping I wouldn't take it home to my family. And for someone to say that, it’s mind-blowing,” he said. 

Maxwell added that he hopes the rage that spilled out of the meeting “was the product of a lot of bottled anger and a few people who lost control of their emotions.” 

Maxwell said he spoke out at the meeting for his kids. 

“I felt at risk at the beginning [of the pandemic], and now my children are at risk. And that's why I went to this meeting the other night, because my kids are too young to get the vaccine. They don't have the choice to take this vaccine. And their health depends on the people around them. And the safest way to have school and to keep school in session is for people to mask up,” he said. 

21 min ago

Fauci says it's likely everybody could need a booster at some point

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, on July 20, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, on July 20, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. J. Scott Applewhite/Pool/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Thursday on CBS This Morning that while it is imminent that immune compromised people will get Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, it is likely that at some point in the future everyone will need one.

“It’s likely that that will happen at some time in the future,” Fauci said, when asked if everyone will need a booster shot at some point. “We’re already starting to see indications in some sectors about a diminution over time, that’s durability. We don’t feel at this particular point, that apart from the immune compromised, we don’t feel we need to give boosters right now.”

However, he said this is data is being followed in real time, “literally on a weekly and monthly basis,” with cohorts of all different populations to determine if the level of protection is starting to attenuate.

“When it does get to a certain level, we will be prepared to give boosters to those people, but from what you just said a moment ago, it is imminent that we will be giving it to immune compromised,” he said.

When asked if people should get the same brand of vaccine they initially got when they get a booster shot, Fauci said “it is preferable that you go with the same brand.”

He added that there will be instructions about that from the US Food and Drug Administration, through the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and their Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, so there will be guidance when the time comes.

The FDA is expected to authorize a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot for some immunocompromised people within the next 48 hours.