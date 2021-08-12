Fauci says it's likely everybody could need a booster at some point

Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, on July 20, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. J. Scott Applewhite/Pool/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Thursday on CBS This Morning that while it is imminent that immune compromised people will get Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, it is likely that at some point in the future everyone will need one.

“It’s likely that that will happen at some time in the future,” Fauci said, when asked if everyone will need a booster shot at some point. “We’re already starting to see indications in some sectors about a diminution over time, that’s durability. We don’t feel at this particular point, that apart from the immune compromised, we don’t feel we need to give boosters right now.”

However, he said this is data is being followed in real time, “literally on a weekly and monthly basis,” with cohorts of all different populations to determine if the level of protection is starting to attenuate.

“When it does get to a certain level, we will be prepared to give boosters to those people, but from what you just said a moment ago, it is imminent that we will be giving it to immune compromised,” he said.

When asked if people should get the same brand of vaccine they initially got when they get a booster shot, Fauci said “it is preferable that you go with the same brand.”

He added that there will be instructions about that from the US Food and Drug Administration, through the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and their Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, so there will be guidance when the time comes.

The FDA is expected to authorize a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot for some immunocompromised people within the next 48 hours.