Census 2020 results

Covid-19 pandemic in the US

Latest on Afghanistan

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 5:18 p.m. ET, August 12, 2021
22 min ago

Wisconsin braces for possible health care system crisis as Delta variant surge looms 

From CNN's Hannah Sarisohn 

Julie Willems Van Dijk, Deputy Secretary Wisconsin Department of Health Services
Wisconsin’s leadership is looking at southern states struggling to contain the Delta variant as forewarning of what could become of their health care system if vaccination numbers remain stagnant. 

Julie Willems Van Dijk, Deputy Secretary in the state’s health department, warned at a news conference that Wisconsin could experience a Delta variant crisis similar to the one happening now in Florida. 

“With this surge, we’re a few weeks behind our southern states. What we're seeing happen in Florida could happen. Wisconsin has a similar vaccination rate to Florida and COVID-19 cases are reaching an all-time high in Florida, and their healthcare systems are overwhelmed,” Van Dijk said Thursday. “We find ourselves in a situation that we hoped was in the past – we risk our hospital systems being overwhelmed, again, just as they were last November.”

According to health department data, only 53% of eligible Wisconsin residents received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In data also released from the health department yesterday, there were 526 positive tests and 16,285 negative tests. The seven-day percent positive by test was 6.9%. 

Comparatively on July 11, there were 92 positive tests and 3,899 negative tests, according to the health department, and the seven-day percent positive by test was 1.6%. 

As of Aug. 10, 86.8% of the state’s hospital beds and 89.5% of ICU beds were in use. Health department data showed 27.3% of Wisconsin’s hospitals were also at peak capacity that day. 

“All 72 counties are experiencing high or very high disease activity, and our health care providers are preparing for the worst. This delta variant is no joke,” Gov. Tony Evers said.

Evers also addressed rising concerns for pediatric hospitalizations as the Delta variant adversely effects children more so than the original stain of Covid-19, which CNN has previously reported. 

There’s been increases in hospitalizations for several months among children for respiratory viruses other than Covid-19, Evers said. The governor said it’s unusual to see such surges in respiratory viruses in the summer months, which has led to fuller pediatric ICUs. 

Evers said the big concern is as Covid-19 infections increase across the board, that could very well translate to higher numbers of children being hospitalized. 

With children preparing to return to the classroom, Evers said student safety is one of the biggest priorities. He said he’s urging all schools and school districts to adapt to CDC and DHS recommendations to require students and staff to wear masks, because the youngest students can't be vaccinated. 

“It is the most important action for schools to take to provide a safe learning environment for our kids,” Evers said, though indicating he would not follow suit with California’s recent policy mandating vaccinations for all healthcare workers and school staff and faculty members.

1 min ago

Tennessee dad says he was verbally assaulted after school board voted in favor of mask mandate

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

Michael Miller, father of Williamson County School District students
A Tennessee father of two is still reeling after being verbally attacked following a local school board meeting.

“Every time I watch that, I'm terrified,” said Michael Miller, referencing video from Tuesday evening. In the footage, anti-masker parents revolted against Miller and others after the board voted to approve a temporary elementary school mask mandate.

"There is a bad place in hell and everybody's taking notes, buddy," came cries from the crowd, with the diatribes directed at Miller and others in masks.

“In the moment I knew it was bad,” Miller told CNN’s Victor Blackwell, noting that following the meeting he “drove the most convoluted way possible home after that.”

While the Williamson County School Board was busy inside voting to pass the mask mandate, outside a crowd stood seething and waiting.

“At eight o'clock, I noticed a sheriff's deputy enter the room in a full bulletproof vest on the outside of his shirt, and that was a sign to me that something was going wrong,” Miller said, adding that those inside “could hear the chanting... from the crowd outside.”

Miller, who works as a data analyst within the healthcare profession, said he felt fearful as he aimed to part the unruly mob and find his car.

“The crowd was located in a position between the exit door and my vehicle,” Miller said who required a police escort simply to safely leave the event. “I had to get out of there. All I wanted to do was go home to my family and my kids. I'm a parent. I'm not a doctor… I'm just a parent who wanted to have his say why masks were important for children.”

The events of the evening became so heated that video of various exchanges quickly found their way onto the internet, and ultimately caught President Biden’s attention.

“This went viral… for all the worst reasons,” Miller said. “I woke up this morning it was… [the] lead story on national news and then by lunchtime, the President is talking about it.”

On the heels of the board’s 7-3 vote in favor of the mask requirements, the mandate will remain in effect through Sept. 21. After that, the Covid-19 situation in Williamson County will be reassessed, with the mandate potentially to be extended. The events of Tuesday evening, however, will remain seared in Miller’s memory.

“The terror of that day will take time to heal. There's absolutely no question,” Miller says.

29 min ago

Boston mayor mandates Covid-19 vaccination or weekly testing for city employees 

From CNN's Melissa Alonso 

Boston Mayor Kim Janey
Boston Mayor Kim Janey announced that all 18,000 city employees will be required to receive a Covid-19 vaccine or submit weekly Covid-19 testing results.   

"Our purpose is to protect our employees and the public, and our work is rooted in public health guidance, and based on data, and science," the mayor said during a news conference Thursday.  

"All city employees, contractors and volunteers will be required to verify their vaccination status through a secured centralized digital portal," Janey said. 

She said the vaccine verification portal "will be designed to protect the privacy of our employees' health information."  

"If employees do not verify their status as vaccinated, they will be required to enter a new mandatory regular testing protocol, which includes submitting proof of a negative test result weekly," she continued. 

The city will phase in the new policy on Sept. 20, starting with staff who interact with "high priority residents like children in K- 12 schools and our seniors." By Oct. 18, all city employees "will be required to comply with this new mandate," Janey added. 

The mayor said she met with municipal employees and labor leaders on Wednesday to discuss the measure and they "share the goal of a healthy workforce." 

To date, nearly 68% of Boston residents have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, she said.

19 min ago

Mississippi surpasses previous high for residents hospitalized with Covid-19

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

(Rogelio V. Solis/AP)
Mississippi today surpassed its previous record for those hospitalized with Covid-19, according to new numbers released by the Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday.  

According to the department’s latest numbers, there are currently 1,490 individuals hospitalized with Covid-19, of which 388 are in ICU ad 264 are on ventilators.  

Of the nearly 1,500 now in a hospital for Covid-19, more than 1,300 are unvaccinated, the department said in a tweet

“Hospitals are operating at emergency capacity to cope with the incoming flood of COVID-19 patients,” the tweet added.

As Covid-19 infections continue to rise, Gov. Tate Reeves said he is extending Mississippi’s state of emergency for 30 more days. 

“This extension will ease the process of marshaling (sic) additional resources for our response [and] allow our system of care to continue to transfer patients to hospitals where treatment is available, ensure expanded access to telemedicine, and will keep options open for use of the great men and women of the MS National Guard,” Reeves tweeted. 

However, Reeves said he has no plans for lockdowns or for a statewide mask mandate.

“I didn’t make this decision without extensive consideration of all factors but I am convinced this action is the best path forward given the ever-changing environment we currently face,” Reeves said.

1 hr 9 min ago

San Francisco becomes first major US city to require proof of full vaccination in some indoor activities

From CNN's Cheri Mossburg

Mayor London Breed
San Francisco will require everyone age 12 and older to show proof they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, and theaters, as well as large event spaces.

The new mandate, announced Thursday by Mayor London Breed, takes effect on Aug. 20 and applies to “high contact” indoor public spaces and events with 1,000 or more people. State officials previously put that cap at 5,000 attendees and goes into effect next Friday.

The move makes San Francisco the first major US city to mandate proof of full vaccinations for some indoor activities. Earlier this month, New York City implemented a similar mandate, but allowed for partial vaccination.

San Francisco has among the highest number of fully vaccinated residents, with 78% being inoculated. Despite the city’s high vaccination rate, the Covid-19 positivity rate for the last week of the current surge is 5.6%, surpassing the peak of the winter surge, which was 5.2%.

While businesses are directed to see proof of vaccination for its patrons by Aug. 20, employees are also required to be fully vaccinated. The city is giving businesses a bit more time to ensure employees are immunized, setting that deadline at Oct. 13

“We know that for our city to bounce back from the pandemic and thrive, we need to use the best method we have to fight COVID-19 and that’s vaccines,” Breed said in a statement. “Many San Francisco businesses are already leading the way by requiring proof of vaccination for their customers because they care about the health of their employees, their customers, and this City. This order builds on their leadership and will help us weather the challenges ahead and keep our businesses open. Vaccines are our way out of the pandemic, and our way back to a life where we can be together safely.”  

The move comes after some San Francisco businesses started mandating proof of vaccination on their own. Last month, hundreds of bar owners in the city said they would require patrons to provide proof of vaccination status or a negative coronavirus test result to enter.

“The city is following their lead,” Breed said of the city’s bar owners, adding that the city would not be “heavy handed” with enforcement. 

The San Francisco health order also beefs up a state order mandating vaccines for health care workers by extending the directive to pharmacists, dental offices, home health aides, and residential care centers.

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated only San Francisco residents will need to show proof of vaccination at some indoor venues. Everyone 12 and older will need to show proof.

 

3 hr 7 min ago

Fauci says most people don't need a Covid-19 booster yet — but the US is prepared for the possibility

From CNN's Virginia Langmaid

(White House)
Right now, people who are not part of a group of select immunocompromised people do not need an additional Covid-19 vaccine dose, but the US is prepared for the eventual possibility, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday. 

"We believe sooner or later you will need a booster for durability and protection," Fauci said Thursday at a White House Covid-19 Response Team briefing.  

Fauci said officials are "evaluating this on a day by day, week by week, month by month basis, looking at any of a number of studies, both international and domestic."

"As we stated many times, right at this moment, apart from the immunocompromised, which was just discussed, we do not believe that others, elderly or non-elderly, who are not immunocompromised need a vaccine right at this moment," he said.

The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce soon that it is authorizing Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for some people who are immunocompromised, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

Fauci said reviewing the research on additional doses "is a dynamic process and the data will be evaluated." If it looks like immunity is waning, or a variant is evading the protection offered by vaccines, health officials will be ready to recommend boosters, Fauci said.

"The one thing we are doing is we are preparing for the eventuality of doing that. So if the data shows us that in fact we do need to do that, we'll be very ready to do it and do it expeditiously," he said. 

3 hr 20 min ago

Biden on anti-mask ordinances: "This isn't about politics — this is about keeping our children safe"

From CNN's DJ Judd

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 12.
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 12. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Biden issued a stern criticism of local politicians who he said are “trying to turn a public safety measure, that is children wearing masks in school so they can be safe, into a political dispute,” in remarks from the White House East Room Thursday.

“This isn't about politics — this is about keeping our children safe,” he added.

Biden pointed to protests out of Tennessee, where anti-mask activists heckled public health officials testifying in favor of mask mandates in schools.

“You know, our healthcare workers are heroes. They were the heroes when there was no vaccine. Many of them gave their lives trying to save others. And they’re heroes again with a vaccine,” Biden said. “They're doing their best to care for the people refusing to get vaccinated, and unvaccinated folks are being hospitalized and dying as a result of not being vaccinated.”

The President went on to applaud “the mayors, school superintendents, educators, local leaders, who are standing up to the governors politicizing masks protection for our kids,” adding, “Thank you, thank you as well, thank God that we have heroes like you, and I stand with you all, and America should as well.”

3 hr 30 min ago

More than 400 students quarantined in Palm Beach County after 2 days of school

From CNN's Elizabeth Stuart

After just the second day of school, 440 students are quarantined in Florida's Palm Beach County due to detected cases of Covid-19.

There are currently 51 total confirmed cases (37 students and 14 teachers), according to the district's online Covid-19 dashboard.

The Covid-19 cases are spread across more than 20 schools, with many only reporting one positive case. Seven students tested positive at Wellington Community High, and Panther Run Elementary reported four student cases.

The school year for the nation's 10th largest school district began on Tuesday. The district put in place a mandatory masking policy for students and teachers, but has had to include an opportunity for parents to opt their children out, if they so wish.

Palm Beach County schools superintendent Michael Burke said 5,700 students have opted out of the masking policy, during an interview on MSNBC on Thursday. That's a little more than 3% of the total student population of around 179,000 students.

"I'm imploring everyone to wear a mask," Burke said. "Our goal was to get our students back in-person on our campuses. We truly believe, and research now shows, that the best place for them both academically and socially is to be in the classroom."

Burke also said the school district has been limited in the level of virtual learning it's able to offer, also due to an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"We have brick-and-mortar in-person or our virtual learning which is independent learning," Burke said on MSNBC, explaining that this year's virtual plan does not have students learning online simultaneously with their fellow students who are physically in the classroom.

3 hr 43 min ago

Covid vaccines are safe for pregnant women, CDC director says

From CNN’s Sarah Braner

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging all pregnant people get a Covid-19 vaccine, and has reaffirmed that the mRNA vaccines are safe for them, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday.

“For pregnant people who are at higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19, we are strengthening our guidance and recommending that all pregnant people, or people thinking about becoming pregnant, get vaccinated,” Walensky said in a White House briefing. 

The CDC updated its vaccination guidelines for pregnant women Wednesday. It previously said pregnant women could get Covid-19 vaccines, but did not specifically recommend them. 

“We now have new data that reaffirm the safety of our vaccines for people who are pregnant, including those early in pregnancy and around the time of conception,” Walensky said. “These data build on previous evidence from three safety monitoring systems that did not find any safety concern for pregnant people who were vaccinated late in pregnancy, or for their babies. Now these new data found no increase in the risk for miscarriage among people who received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy.”

Walensky said there has been an increase in Covid-19 cases in pregnant people in the past several weeks. 

“The increased circulation of the highly contagious Delta variant, the general low vaccine uptake among pregnant people, and the increased risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications related to Covid-19 infection among pregnant people make vaccination for this population more urgent,” Walensky said.