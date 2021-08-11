It’s possible that a Covid-19 vaccine will be available for kids under the age of 12 before the end of 2021, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Wednesday.

“If everything were to go well, and everything were to fall into place, I think it's possible that we could see a vaccine before the end of the calendar year for kids under 12,” Murthy told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

“Make no mistake, the FDA will move quickly on this because they recognize what's at stake. It’s the health of our children, and there's really nothing more important than that,” he added.

Murthy said that the US Food and Drug Administration is prioritizing the evaluation of Covid-19 vaccines.

“This is the top priority for the FDA, but in order for the FDA to evaluate a vaccine for under 12’s, it has to get an application first from the companies – which means they have to complete their trials, put the data together and submit them to the FDA,” Murthy told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

Those trials of children under the age of 12 are still ongoing, Murthy noted.

“My hope is that they will come to a conclusion soon, and that we will get that application from the companies to the FDA, because I will tell you that they will move fast to evaluate that,” Murthy said.

Some more background: Currently, none of the three Covid-19 vaccines used in the US are available to children under the age of 12. With many schools across the country set to reopen soon for the fall semester, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still conducting clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the vaccines in children under 12.

