US
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

By Melissa Mahtani, Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes, Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 9:47 a.m. ET, August 11, 2021
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Consumer prices stay high in July in wake of pandemic

From CNN's Anneken Tappe

Higher prices have been the pandemic recovery’s collateral damage. Even though Washington insists higher inflation may just be temporary, America’s prices keep rising — albeit at a slightly slower pace.

In July, the pace of consumer price inflation slowed some, but it still remained elevated, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.

Stripping out more volatile food and energy items, consumer prices rose 4.3% in the 12 months ended in July, slightly below June’s rise. Overall, prices rose 5.4% over the period, flat compared with June.

For the month alone, adjusted for seasonal swings, prices rose 0.5% on the whole and 0.3% stripping out food and energy items, representing a slowdown on both fronts. Price increases for shelter, food, energy and new cars were the major contributors to the index’s jump.

But the pace of the gains slowed, and the major driver of that was the price index for used cars, which was nearly unchanged.

This came as a surprise, given that used vehicle prices have soared in the past year as people were willing to pay a premium for mobility and new cars were in short supply amid a chip shortage. Over the past 12 months, the used car index is still up nearly 42%, a gain matched only by prices for gasoline.

In other transportation news, the price index for airline fares also fell after rising sharply in past months as the reopening accelerated.

10 min ago

Letter from 175 public health experts urges Biden to be on "wartime footing" to vaccinate the world 

From CNN’s Amanda Sealy

President Joe Biden, right, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tour a Pfizer manufacturing facility in Portage, Michigan, on February 19, 2021.
President Joe Biden, right, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tour a Pfizer manufacturing facility in Portage, Michigan, on February 19, 2021. Evan Vucci/AP

In a letter to President Biden, 175 public health experts urged the White House to scale up US manufacturing of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2021 in order to meet the greater global need. 

The letter emphasizes that the Delta variant is resulting in surges in Africa, Latin America and Asia where vaccine availability is limited.

“This highlights the risk of newer, emerging variants, some of which may turn out to be resistant to current vaccines, which will threaten the progress made to date on the pandemic in the US and elsewhere. The time is now for ambitious leadership to vaccinate the world,” the letter says. “The need to be on a ‘wartime footing’ to secure the world against this pandemic viral threat is paramount.”

Specifically, signers urged the administration to “commit to establishing 8 billion doses per year of mRNA vaccine capacity within six months using existing federal resources,” and “develop and implement training and technology transfer for the development and manufacture of mRNA and other vaccines in hubs around the world.”

They also would like the US to “begin immediate export of vaccine doses,” distributing at least 10 million doses a week.

The letter, dated Tuesday, was sent to White House chief of staff Ron Klain, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients.

The 175 experts who endorsed the letter include scientists from top public health and medical schools as well and other global civil society leaders.

Signers include Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives; Dr. Paul Farmer, cofounder and chief strategist for Partners in Health; Dr. Linda Fried, the dean of Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health and Dr. Carlos Del Rio, executive associate dean of Emory School of Medicine and Grady Health System.

54 min ago

Dr. Sanjay Gupta answers questions about vaccines, antibodies and the Delta variant

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

CNN
CNN

While vaccinations in the US are rising, the Covid-19 transmission rate in most states remains high. CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta joined CNN’s “New Day” to answer questions about vaccines, the Delta variant and more. 

Q: Is there any research to show the effect of the Delta variant on vaccinated elderly people in nursing homes or adult living facilities?

A: “We've got to really pay attention to nursing homes. What's happening in nursing homes will give an indication of what's happening in the rest of the country,” Gupta said. 

Eighty-two percent of nursing home residents are fully vaccinated, according to data, Gupta said, while only 59% of nursing home staff members are fully vaccinated. 

Between the week ending June 27 and the week ending July 25, the number of weekly Covid-19 cases in the US grew about 4.4 times, according to Johns Hopkins data. But in that same timeframe, cases among nursing home residents and staff grew about 3.6 times. However, in the seven states in which less than half of nursing home staff are vaccinated, weekly cases were 5.2 times higher when compared over the same four-week period.

Q: What should be the message from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health to counties with both high vaccination rate and high Covid transmission rate?

A: In San Diego, California, for example, 69% of the population has at least one vaccine dose, and the vast majority of new Covid-19 cases is happening among unvaccinated individuals. 

“The message, at least for the next few weeks, until the viral transmission rates come down, if you live in a place with high transmission, wear masks indoors,” Gupta said. 

Q: Why should someone who has already had Covid-19 get vaccinated? Doesn't he or she already have antibodies?

A: People who’ve had Covid-19 do have antibodies and T-cells, Gupta said, but vaccines offer long-lasting and broader protection. 

“There's even been throughout history examples where people who are naturally infected had even stronger immunity than what a vaccine could provide. That's not the case here, and that's just because we have the data now,” Gupta said. 

“We didn't know this for certain at the beginning but these vaccines are really good. There's more variants coming. What they're finding is the vaccines are more durable, lasting longer and … offering broader protection against the variants as well,” he said. 

Q: I'm fully vaccinated but I was exposed to somebody who got Covid. What should I do? And do I have to quarantine? 

A: Quarantining is not necessary if you’ve been vaccinated, Gupta said, but it’s a good idea to get tested. 

If you have symptoms, isolate from others and consider wearing a mask if around small children. 

1 hr 25 min ago

US nursing home Covid-19 cases are rising much faster in states where fewer staff are vaccinated

From CNN Deidre McPhillips and Michael Nedelman

Covid-19 cases are growing more slowly among nursing home residents and staff than they are in the United States overall, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

But in states where less than half of nursing home staff is vaccinated, new cases are multiplying much faster than they are in the US overall. 

Nationally, nursing staff – and residents, especially — have higher vaccination rates than the general US population. About 82% of nursing home residents and 59% of nursing home staff are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to CMS data. In the US overall, about 50% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Over four weeks – between the week ending June 27 and the week ending July 25 – the number of weekly Covid-19 cases in the US grew about 4.4 times, according to JHU data. But in that same timeframe, cases among nursing home residents and staff grew about 3.6 times.

However, in the seven states in which less than half of nursing home staff are vaccinated, weekly cases were 5.2 times higher when compared over the same four-week period.

Mississippi had the largest increase, with more than 18 times more cases reported in the week ending on July 25 than in the week ending on June 27.

Weekly case growth in the other states where less than half of the staff is vaccinated against Covid-19 is:

  • Mississippi: 18.4 times
  • Louisiana: 8.4 times
  • Oklahoma: 6.7 times
  • Florida: 6.2 times
  • Kentucky: 4.2 times
  • Missouri: 3.1 times (an exception, lower than overall growth)
  • Tennessee: 2.6 times (an exception, lower than overall growth)

Meanwhile, in states that have vaccinated a larger share of staff than average (more than 59%), cases reported in the last week of July were only two times higher than cases reported in the last week of June.

1 hr 4 min ago

Vaccine expert says data does not yet show a need for Covid-19 boosters

From CNN's Virginia Langmaid

People wait in line at a Covid-19 vaccine clinic at Lyman High School in Longwood, Florida, on August 9.
People wait in line at a Covid-19 vaccine clinic at Lyman High School in Longwood, Florida, on August 9. Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

The data available does not yet show a need for Covid-19 booster doses in the US, and the focus should be more on initial vaccinations than booster doses, Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania, said Tuesday

“I think we will cross the line, where we know we need a booster dose, when people who are vaccinated, fully vaccinated, nonetheless, are hospitalized or in the ICU or dying,” Offit said in a conversation hosted by Brown University. “That's where the line gets crossed for me. We're not there yet. We're not and I, hopefully the CDC is carefully looking at these data because that's what you need to know.”

Offit said while San Francisco has moved forward on offering an additional dose to those who got a single Johnson & Johnson vaccine, “I don't see any evidence that you need to do that.” 

“This discussion of boosters is just a little off the point. The problem is going to be is not boosting people who've already been vaccinated the problem in this country is that the people who haven't been vaccinated, that's where we need to focus our efforts, all our efforts, I feel.”

Offit also spoke briefly about the upcoming meeting of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, of which he is a member. The committee is set to meet to discuss booster doses in the immunocompromised. 

Offit said Friday’s discussion will likely conclude that immunocompromised people are the ones dependent on the “herd” of vaccinated people. 

“I mean, the worst thing an anti-vaccine person says, is they say, ‘What do you care what I do? You're vaccinated.’ which makes two incorrect assumptions. One, the vaccines are 100% effective, which is true of no vaccine, and two, that everybody can get vaccinated when they can’t.”