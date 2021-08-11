Covid-19 cases are growing more slowly among nursing home residents and staff than they are in the United States overall, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

But in states where less than half of nursing home staff is vaccinated, new cases are multiplying much faster than they are in the US overall.

Nationally, nursing staff – and residents, especially — have higher vaccination rates than the general US population. About 82% of nursing home residents and 59% of nursing home staff are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to CMS data. In the US overall, about 50% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Over four weeks – between the week ending June 27 and the week ending July 25 – the number of weekly Covid-19 cases in the US grew about 4.4 times, according to JHU data. But in that same timeframe, cases among nursing home residents and staff grew about 3.6 times.

However, in the seven states in which less than half of nursing home staff are vaccinated, weekly cases were 5.2 times higher when compared over the same four-week period.

Mississippi had the largest increase, with more than 18 times more cases reported in the week ending on July 25 than in the week ending on June 27.

Weekly case growth in the other states where less than half of the staff is vaccinated against Covid-19 is:

Mississippi: 18.4 times

Louisiana: 8.4 times

Oklahoma: 6.7 times

Florida: 6.2 times

Kentucky: 4.2 times

Missouri: 3.1 times (an exception, lower than overall growth)

Tennessee: 2.6 times (an exception, lower than overall growth)

Meanwhile, in states that have vaccinated a larger share of staff than average (more than 59%), cases reported in the last week of July were only two times higher than cases reported in the last week of June.