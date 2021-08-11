US
The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

By Melissa Mahtani, Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes, Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 8:22 a.m. ET, August 11, 2021
1 min ago

US nursing home Covid-19 cases are rising much faster in states where fewer staff are vaccinated

From CNN Deidre McPhillips and Michael Nedelman

Covid-19 cases are growing more slowly among nursing home residents and staff than they are in the United States overall, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

But in states where less than half of nursing home staff is vaccinated, new cases are multiplying much faster than they are in the US overall. 

Nationally, nursing staff – and residents, especially — have higher vaccination rates than the general US population. About 82% of nursing home residents and 59% of nursing home staff are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to CMS data. In the US overall, about 50% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Over four weeks – between the week ending June 27 and the week ending July 25 – the number of weekly Covid-19 cases in the US grew about 4.4 times, according to JHU data. But in that same timeframe, cases among nursing home residents and staff grew about 3.6 times.

However, in the seven states in which less than half of nursing home staff are vaccinated, weekly cases were 5.2 times higher when compared over the same four-week period.

Mississippi had the largest increase, with more than 18 times more cases reported in the week ending on July 25 than in the week ending on June 27.

Weekly case growth in the other states where less than half of the staff is vaccinated against Covid-19 is:

  • Mississippi: 18.4 times
  • Louisiana: 8.4 times
  • Oklahoma: 6.7 times
  • Florida: 6.2 times
  • Kentucky: 4.2 times
  • Missouri: 3.1 times (an exception, lower than overall growth)
  • Tennessee: 2.6 times (an exception, lower than overall growth)

Meanwhile, in states that have vaccinated a larger share of staff than average (more than 59%), cases reported in the last week of July were only two times higher than cases reported in the last week of June.

10 min ago

Vaccine expert says data does not yet show a need for Covid-19 boosters

From CNN's Virginia Langmaid

The data available does not yet show a need for Covid-19 booster doses in the US, and the focus should be more on initial vaccinations than booster doses, Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania, said Tuesday

“I think we will cross the line, where we know we need a booster dose, when people who are vaccinated, fully vaccinated, nonetheless, are hospitalized or in the ICU or dying,” Offit said in a conversation hosted by Brown University. “That's where the line gets crossed for me. We're not there yet. We're not and I, hopefully the CDC is carefully looking at these data because that's what you need to know.”

Offit said while San Francisco has moved forward on offering an additional dose to those who got a single Johnson & Johnson vaccine, “I don't see any evidence that you need to do that.” 

“This discussion of boosters is just a little off the point. The problem is going to be is not boosting people who've already been vaccinated the problem in this country is that the people who haven't been vaccinated, that's where we need to focus our efforts, all our efforts, I feel.”

Offit also spoke briefly about the upcoming meeting of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, of which he is a member. The committee is set to meet to discuss booster doses in the immunocompromised. 

Offit said Friday’s discussion will likely conclude that immunocompromised people are the ones dependent on the “herd” of vaccinated people. 

“I mean, the worst thing an anti-vaccine person says, is they say, ‘What do you care what I do? You're vaccinated.’ which makes two incorrect assumptions. One, the vaccines are 100% effective, which is true of no vaccine, and two, that everybody can get vaccinated when they can’t.”