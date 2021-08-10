Florida governor is "putting kids at real risk," former White House adviser says

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during an event to give out bonuses to first responders held at the Grand Beach Hotel Surfside on August 10 in Surfside, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is putting children in his state at risk by trying to prevent schools from requiring face masks, Andy Slavitt, former White House Covid-19 adviser, said Tuesday.

“When school districts try to do the right thing, and he overrules them, he's both overruling conservative principles of local control, but more importantly, he's putting kids at real risk,” Slavitt told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

Slavitt noted that pediatric hospitals in Florida are filling up with Covid-19 patients.

“It's time for Gov. DeSantis to decide what matters. Is it kids and families or is it politics?” he said.

Asked whether President Biden should play a role in intervening in states where governors are trying to ban mask mandates in schools, Slavitt said, “the President has no choice but to put every possible option on the table.”