Average pace of new vaccinations tops 500,000 people per day for first time since June, CDC data shows
From CNN's Deidre McPhillips
The average pace of new vaccinations topped 500,000 people per day for first time since June, according to data published Tuesday from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Here’s more data from the CDC on vaccination efforts in the United States:
Fully vaccinated: 50.3% of the total US population
Not vaccinated: 31.1% of the eligible population (ages 12 and older)
Current pace of vaccinations (seven-day average): 503,734 people are initiating vaccination each day.
The average daily pace was last over 500,000 in mid-June, about seven weeks ago.
This is a 13% increase over last week’s pace.
An average of 739,114 doses are being administered each day.
22states have fully vaccinated more than half of their residents: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin, as well as Washington, DC.
All states have now fully vaccinated at least 35% of residents.
Vermont leads the nation with 68% of residents fully vaccinated, while Alabama has fully vaccinated 35% of residents.
50 min ago
L.A. County board votes to require Covid-19 vaccine for all county employees
From CNN's Sarah Moon
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to require all county employees to be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination status or undergo weekly coronavirus testing.
“In order to increase our vaccination rates, it is important that Los Angeles County have a mandatory vaccination policy for its workforce of approximately 100,000 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” Supervisors Janice Hahn and Sheila Kuehl said in the motion. Exceptions will be made for medical or religious reasons.
Contractors employed by the county may also be required to be fully vaccinated, according to the motion.
In July, the city of Los Angeles also announced it will require its employees to show proof of vaccination or get weekly Covid-19 testing. The move comes as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to cause a rise in new infections and hospitalizations in the state.
"Too many of our residents have already lost their lives to this virus, and we must do everything we can to protect their health," the supervisors said.
1 hr ago
Texas governor's office responds to Austin and Dallas schools defying his order on masks
From CNN’s Ed Lavandera and Keith Allen
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office on Tuesday responded to the Austin and Dallas Independent School Districts’ decision to defy his executive order on masks and mandate face coverings in their schools.
“We are all working to protect Texas children and those most vulnerable among us, but violating the governor’s executive orders—and violating parental rights—is not the way to do it,” Abbott’s press secretary Renae Eze tells CNN in an email Tuesday.
“Governor Abbott has been clear that the time for mask mandates is over; now is the time for personal responsibility. Parents and guardians have the right to decide whether their child will wear a mask or not, just as with any other decision in their child’s life. Governor Abbott has spent his entire time in office fighting for the rights and freedoms of all Texans, and our office continues working with the Office of the Attorney General to do just that,” Eze said.
Some more context: Last month, Abbott issued an executive order that combined many of his earlier orders on Covid-19, which included language that no governmental entity, including school districts, could require masks.
“The best defense against this virus is the COVID vaccines, and we continue to strongly encourage all eligible Texans to get vaccinated,” the governor’s spokesperson added.
1 hr 12 min ago
University of Colorado Boulder will require masks indoors on campus
From CNN’s Keith Allen
The University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder) on Tuesday announced an indoor mask mandate for all indoor public spaces on campus, the university said in a statement.
This requirement applies to all students, faculty and staff regardless of vaccination status, and it is described as “a temporary precaution” as the region continues to see surging Covid-19 numbers due to the delta variant, CU Boulder notes.
Masks must be worn in any publicly accessible indoor campus space, including classrooms, laboratories and academic advisory areas, according to CU Boulder.
“We recognize the renewed mask requirement will be welcome news to many who are worried by the surge of delta variant cases, while others will be less supportive of this change. We encourage everyone in our campus community to display compassion for each other as we get through this next phase of the pandemic together,” the school says in Tuesday’s press release.
The mask mandate goes into effect on Friday, and the first day of classes is slated for August 23, according to the school’s official website.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson highlighted the low rates of Covid-19 vaccination among Medicaid beneficiary in the state, saying only 27,000 traditional Medicaid clients, ages 12 and up, have been vaccinated.
“That means that 4.3% of traditional Medicaid recipients are vaccinated, that is extremely, extremely low, and a very vulnerable, and at risk population, and it's a challenge for us, we have to do better for this vulnerable population,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson announced that Arkansas will be increasing the Covid-19 vaccine administration reimbursement rate for physicians from $40 to $100, for the two-dose of Pfizer and for Moderna and one-dose Johnson&Johnson vaccines.
The governor encouraged more physicians to engage with the beneficiaries on the vaccines, to answer questions, consult with them at length, and to encourage vaccinations as the beneficiaries go in to the physician or provider's office.
Some background: On Monday Hutchinson announced “very startling numbers,” including the state’s largest single-day increase in hospitalizations, eclipsing its previous high of Covid-19 admissions.
In a tweet, he said there were only eight available intensive care unit beds in the state.
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting 995 new Covid-19 cases Monday and 21 new Covid-19 related deaths.
Arkansas is one of a growing number of states, including Missouri, Texas and Florida, that are seeing Covid-19 cases explode, driven by the easily transmissible Delta variant and low vaccination rates, and hospitalization rates higher than anytime during the pandemic.
1 hr 54 min ago
Florida's Lee County healthcare officials warn parents their children are not immune to Covid-19
From CNN's Hannah Sarisohn
Leaders of Lee County's public healthcare system in Florida held a news conference today, coinciding with the first day of school, to stress vaccinations and masking as the system nears capacity.
Lee Health’s President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Larry Antonucci said their Covid-19 numbers are increasing at unprecedented proportions.
“This is a different disease. The Delta variant is different than what we faced last year, it is much more contagious, it is affecting children at a higher rate than the Alpha variant and the original Covid virus,” Antonucci said. “And we're seeing those numbers in our hospital. This is affecting our children, we want to do everything we can to protect our children as school begins.”
Antonucci said it’s important to note there were 30 patients with Covid in the hospital in May but just yesterday, Lee Health hospitals admitted 80 patients with Covid-19 and discharged 44 Covid-19 patients. He said Lee Health’s hospitals are now 94% full and the intensive care units are 93% full. There are currently 455 patients hospitalized with Covid, 64 patients are in the ICU and 35 patients are on ventilators.
Dr. Salomon Abitbol, a pediatric hospitalist, said in the past two weeks he’s treated children as young as five weeks and as old as 17 for Covid-19.
“So, basically anything goes, I've had some kids that do have some underlying conditions, asthma, obesity, but I've also had kids who've been completely and totally healthy,” Abitbol said.
Abitbol said doctors are now concerned with children who have recovered from Covid-19 presenting with multi-systemic inflammatory syndrome, a disease which causes generalized inflammation.
“That’s why I’m telling parents there is no age limit anymore,” Abitbol said. “At one point we thought it might be less in the pediatric world, but obviously, as I have experienced in these past few weeks, things are not looking that way.”
Lee Health’s Interim Chief Quality and Safety Officer Dr. Stephanie Stovall said this school year is the first in more than 20 years where more parents are afraid, than excited, for the start of the new school year.
She said Lee Health is supportive of school districts requiring masking.
3 hr 35 min ago
Vermont will mandate vaccines for state employees as hospitalizations rise
From CNN's Shawn Nottingham
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced that the state will mandate Covid-19 vaccines for state employees in veterans' homes, correctional facilities and psychiatric hospitals.
"I believe all hospitals, long-term care facilities and other places that come into frequent contact with high-risk populations should follow suit and require the vaccine – and to help set the example, I'm announcing today that my team is working to do the same," he said at a news conference Tuesday.
Scott did not provide a deadline for employees to get vaccinated, but said his office would have more details "in the days to come."
Vermont has the highest vaccination rate in the country, with about 85% of the eligible population having received at least one dose, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.
This leaves about 85,000 eligible Vermonters who have yet to be vaccinated, according to State Commissioner Michael Pieciak.
In hopes to increase the vaccination rate, Scott encouraged businesses to mandate vaccinations for employees, saying, "as a former business owner myself, I know how disruptive it can be when you find yourself short-staffed unexpectedly."
Pieciak later offered hopeful news, saying that although case numbers in Vermont continue to rise, "the percent in which they are doing so has been declining over the last three weeks."
He went on to say, "Vermont continues to be the best state (in) position to withstand this Delta variant rise."
4 hr 2 min ago
White House's message to Florida governor over masks in schools: "Get out of the way"
From CNN's Jasmine Wright
White House press secretary Jen Psaki issued a message on Tuesday to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is threatening to withhold salaries of superintendents who impose mask mandate in schools.
“If you're not interested in following the public health guidelines to protect the lives of people in your state, to give parents some comfort as they're sending their kids to school,” Psaki said.
“Then get out of the way and let public officials, let local officials, do their job to keep students safe,” Psaki added when asked what the White House says directly to DeSantis.
Psaki told reporters that the White House and federal government are continuing to look for ways to support local school districts and educators, “as they try to follow the science do the right thing and save lives.”
She added that the funds made available to Florida had not yet been distributed on a state level.
“So, the question is, why not? And those can be used to cover expenses that come up in this period of time,” she said. “They're under federal discretion, so they just need to be distributed to the schools — we're looking into what's possible.”
Psaki said later that paying for salaries could be a part of that, and the Department of Education is looking at options. Withholding funds is not the intention, she said.
And she thanked the leaders in the state working to impose guidelines, potentially against the will of the governor.
“I do want to call out the courage and the boldness of a number of leaders in Florida, including in Miami-Dade County — people who are stepping up to do the right thing to protect students and keep schools safe and open,” Psaki said.
“This is serious. And we're talking about people's lives, and we know based on public health guidelines that even though kids under a certain age are not yet eligible masks can have a huge impact," she continued.
4 hr 22 min ago
Florida governor says masking is "about parental choice, not government mandate"
From CNN’s Gregory Lemos
As cases of Covid-19 continue surging in the state of Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defended his ban on school mask mandates saying, for him, “it is about parental choice, not government mandate.”
DeSantis said “a lot of parents” have come to him and complained that masking is hard on their children in a learning environment.
“Ultimately my view is, it’s a parent’s decision. If you believe in the masking during the school, you can do it. You are free to do it. No one is saying you can’t do it. But if you are somebody who is concerned about it, that thinks that may not be the right thing for your child, then I think you should have the right to make that ultimate decision. I don’t think government should override that,” DeSantis said during an event Tuesday honoring the first responders of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, Florida.
DeSantis said “it is totally reasonable” for a parent to send their child to school without a mask.
DeSantis said when it comes to younger children in particular, they can’t be expected to wear their mask properly anyway.
“Do you honestly think these young kids are doing that? So I don’t think it’s really doing much. And so as a parent, I think parents should look to say it’s doing more harm than good,” DeSantis said.