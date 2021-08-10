Average pace of new vaccinations tops 500,000 people per day for first time since June, CDC data shows

A dose of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is prepared at a mobile vaccination clinic in Los Angeles on August 7. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to require all county employees to be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination status or undergo weekly coronavirus testing.

“In order to increase our vaccination rates, it is important that Los Angeles County have a mandatory vaccination policy for its workforce of approximately 100,000 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” Supervisors Janice Hahn and Sheila Kuehl said in the motion. Exceptions will be made for medical or religious reasons.

Contractors employed by the county may also be required to be fully vaccinated, according to the motion.

In July, the city of Los Angeles also announced it will require its employees to show proof of vaccination or get weekly Covid-19 testing. The move comes as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to cause a rise in new infections and hospitalizations in the state.

"Too many of our residents have already lost their lives to this virus, and we must do everything we can to protect their health," the supervisors said.