Fauci says Covid-19 vaccines should be mandated for teachers

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on MSNBC Tuesday that he thinks vaccines for teachers should be mandated.

“I’m going to upset some people on this, but I think we should,” he said, when asked if he thought teachers should be mandates to vaccinate teachers.

He continued: “We are in a critical situation now. We’ve had 615,000-plus deaths and we are in a major surge now as we’re going into the fall, into the school season. This is very serious business. You would wish that people would see why it’s so important to get vaccinated.”

There won’t be central mandates from the federal government, he said.

“But when you’re talking about local mandates, mandates for schools, for teachers, for universities, for colleges, I’m sorry, I mean I know people must like to have their individual freedom and not be told to do something,” he said. “But, I think we’re in such a serious situation now that under certain circumstances mandates should be done.”

He said that these mandates could “absolutely” come from governors, and he believes that when full approval for the vaccines comes from the US Food and Drug Administration, “I think you’re going to see that local institutions, local enterprises are going to feel empowered and appropriately so, they’re not worried about any, you know, getting sued or anything, that they’re going to be saying if you want to go to this university or if you want to go to this college, you got to be vaccinated. If you want to work in our organization, you have to be vaccinated. I think we’re going to see a lot more of that.”