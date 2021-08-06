“We are beginning to see this fourth wave knocking at the door of hospitals,” French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said to CNN affiliate BFMTV on a visit to a hospital in the South region of France Friday.
Attal highlighted a “very significant increase in the number of people admitted to the hospital and into ICUs” in the region, which encompasses six administrative regions in the south eastern corner of mainland France, including popular holiday destinations along the Côte d'Azur.
He added that in the south region of France, the Covid-19 incidence rate has multiplied by 11 in a month, reaching almost 600 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
“We have observed at the national level for a few days a form of plateau, but it is a plateau of high attitude and today there is no guaranteed descent. The epidemic continues to circulate strongly,” Attal said.
France saw 26,460 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with 52 deaths, according to Public Health France. At a national level, the number of new daily cases has remained relatively stable over the past fortnight, with a continued small increase.
With his cabinet on annual leave, French President Emmanuel Macron continued a series of holiday video appeals over social media for French citizens to get vaccinated. Dressed in a polo shirt and wandering around a house – a stark contrast to much of the President’s past public health messaging during the pandemic – he urged greater uptake of vaccinations.
“Get yourselves vaccinated if you love your relatives, your friends, your brothers, your sisters and your parents” Macron said on Instagram, “because in getting vaccinated yourselves, you are protecting them too.”
France recorded 76,607,025 injections on Thursday, according to the latest figures from the national health agency, with 36,594,069 – more than half of French people – fully vaccinated.