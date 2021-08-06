Florida's Orange County Public Schools issues mask mandate and allows parents to opt out

Florida's Orange County Public Schools issued a mask mandate for the upcoming school year, according to a news release issued by the district late Friday.
This comes after the district was notified about a new rule by the Florida Department of Health which, according to the release, said parents must be given the option to opt out of the mask requirement for their children.
“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and employees, and after consultation with our health experts and school board members, I am implementing required face masks for all students unless the parent chooses to opt-out of the requirement,” the district’s release said.
Opting out means sending a student to class with a signed note saying they would like to opt out of wearing a face mask, according to the district.
According to the district, the mask mandate for students goes into effect on Aug. 10, the first day of school, and is effective for 30 days.
Orange County Public Schools will also require employees, visitors, volunteers and parents to wear masks starting the first day of school.