Florida's Orange County Public Schools issues mask mandate and allows parents to opt out

An Arkansas judge temporarily blocked the enforcement of the state's law banning mask mandates in schools in response Friday to two lawsuits — one from a school district, and one from parents — who want schools to be able to require masks if they so choose.

The preliminary injunction was issued by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox, after the state's general assembly held a special session on the matter on Thursday without amending the state's law.

With the injunction in place, school districts can now enforce mask requirements, while the suits continue.

The law "cannot be enforced in any shape, fashion or form," Fox said during the hearing on Friday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson called on the state's legislature earlier this week to amend the law that he himself signed in April, indicating that in hindsight, he wished he had not signed it.

"The local school districts should make the call,” Hutchinson said Wednesday. “And they should have more options to make sure that their school is a safe environment during a very challenging time for education.”

In a statement to CNN Friday, the governor said the judge's decision ended with the result he intended.

"While the Arkansas General Assembly did not amend Act 1002, my objective has been achieved by the court’s decision today of Judge Fox who ruled that Act 1002 is unconstitutional," Hutchinson said. "This ruling provides flexibility for school districts to make decisions on how to best protect their students.”

Officials from Marion School District filed the suit. The district has more than 900 students and a dozen staff members in quarantine due to positive Covid-19 cases during just the first two weeks of school.

Marion School District Superintendent Glen Fenter said in a statement to CNN the district is "pleased" with the judge's ruling today.

"When it comes to students wearing facemasks, we believe that local boards, who are closest to the situation, are in the best position to determine whether or not facemask requirements are appropriate," Fenter said.

Fenter said the district is now considering how best to move forward.

"We will be spending the coming days visiting with our lawyers and exploring what the best option will be for students in the Marion School District. We will work with our school board to enact a suitable policy."