1 min ago

Florida reports record high number new Covid-19 cases this week

From CNN's Deidre McPhillips

A healthcare worker administers a Covid-19 swab test at a testing site at Tropical Park in Miami, Florida, on Friday, August 6.
A healthcare worker administers a Covid-19 swab test at a testing site at Tropical Park in Miami, Florida, on Friday, August 6. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Florida reported more Covid-19 cases over the past week than any other seven-day period during the pandemic. 

Data published Friday by the state health department reported 134,506 new Covid-19 cases over the past week, for an average of 19,215 cases each day.

The previous record high was on Jan. 8, with 125,937 total cases reported over seven days, for an average of 17,991 cases each day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

This week’s total is about 22% higher than last week, when the state reported 110,477 total cases, for an average of about 15,782 new cases each day.

Over the past couple of weeks, about one in five new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Florida. But the state accounts for less than 7% of the US population overall, according data from the US Census Bureau.

With this latest update, Florida has the second highest rate of new cases per capita, with about 90 new cases per 100,000 people each day over the past week. The US overall is averaging about 30 new cases per 100,00 people each day.

Other states with the highest per capita case rates are Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama.

Over the past week, Florida reported 175 deaths and a new case positivity rate of 18.9%, according the state health department’s Covid-19 Weekly Situation Report.

 

40 min ago

41 min ago

Amazon will require all warehouse workers to wear masks beginning Monday

From CNN's Brian Fung

An Amazon fulfillment center in seen in Bessemer, Alabama, on March 27.
An Amazon fulfillment center in seen in Bessemer, Alabama, on March 27. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

All of Amazon's US warehouse employees will again be required to wear masks indoors beginning on Monday, whether they are vaccinated or not, the company confirmed to CNN Friday. 

The decision marks yet another corporate titan that is tightening Covid-19 policies in response to the rise in infections linked to variants of the coronavirus.

“In response to the concerning spread of new COVID-19 variants in the U.S. and guidance from public health authorities and our own medical experts, we are requiring face coverings indoors regardless of vaccination status," said Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, in a statement to CNN. "We are monitoring the situation closely and will continue to follow local government guidance and work closely with leading medical healthcare professionals, gathering their advice and recommendations as we go forward to ensure our buildings are optimized for the safety of our teams.”

Amazon had relaxed its mask requirement on May 24 for fully vaccinated US warehouse workers, at least in areas where local regulations did not continue to require them.

The company had been criticized early on in the pandemic after some workers said the company had not provided sufficient protective gear or adequately sanitized its warehouses, leading to protests and lawsuits. 

Friday's announcement was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. 

1 hr 12 min ago

Biden administration will extend pandemic student debt relief through January 2022

From CNN's DJ Judd and Phil Mattingly

The Biden administration will extend the pandemic pause on student debt until January 2022, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

"The payment pause has been a lifeline that allowed millions of Americans to focus on their families, health, and finances instead of student loans during the national emergency," Cardona said.

The statement said that as the economy starts to bounce back, the extension will give students and borrowers "the time they need to plan for restart and ensure a smooth pathway back to repayment."

“It is the Department’s priority to support students and borrowers during this transition and ensure they have the resources they need to access affordable, high quality higher education," the statement said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley released a statement in support of the extension shortly after the announcement from the White House.

Some context: Federal student loan borrowers would have had to resume payments on Oct. 1 after an unprecedented 19-month suspension. The freeze was initially put in place by Congress and then extended by both the Trump and Biden administrations.

Borrowers’ balances have effectively been frozen since March 2020. Interest stopped adding up, saving the average borrower about $2,000 over the first 12 months – and collections on defaulted debt have been on hold.

Biden earlier suspended collections on defaulted student loans made by private lenders, which had previously been excluded from the protection.

The interest pause alone has provided $72 billion in relief.

1 hr 11 min ago

Mississippi Supreme Court issues emergency order implementing Covid-19 safeguards in all courts

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

The Mississippi Supreme Court has issued an emergency order implementing Covid-19 safeguards in all courts in the state, giving individual judges discretion to adopt safety measures, according to a release from the court on Friday.

Judges have the discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Sept. 10, according to the release.

“If not otherwise prohibited, all courts are urged to limit in-person, courtroom contact as much as possible by utilizing available technologies, including electronic filing, teleconferencing, and videoconferencing,” Chief Justice Mike Randolph said in the emergency order.

The order also strongly encourages judges to refer to guidance issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health for preventing the spread of Covid-19, including recommendations for social distancing, capacity limitations on gatherings and masks.

“Unfortunately, circumstances have precipitously deteriorated, especially with respect to the Delta variant of Covid-19,” Randolph said, adding that the worsening pandemic requires changes to safeguard the public.

1 hr 10 min ago

Peloton delays office reopening until October

From CNN's Matt Egan

A Peloton office sign is seen ion New York in July 2020.
A Peloton office sign is seen ion New York in July 2020. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Peloton is the latest company to postpone its office reopening amid concerns about the Delta variant.

The New York-based fitness company told CNN on Friday that it is pushing its staggered return to office from September to October.

“We are excited to invite Peloton team members back to the office but the safety of our teams is a top priority,” the company said in a statement.

Peloton added that once its office does reopen, the company plans to offer flexible work options to all corporate employees. The fitness company employed about 6,600 people as of the end of March.

Some context: Over the past 48 hours, major companies including Wells Fargo, BlackRock and ViacomCBS have pushed back their plans to reopen offices in September by at least a month. Amazon is delaying its return to office until January 2022.

1 hr 33 min ago

CDC vaccine advisers scheduled to meet next Friday

A meeting of vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been announced for Aug. 13, according to an update to the agency's website Friday.

An agenda has not been posted, but the event is described as "a virtual COVID-19 meeting" that begins at 11 a.m. ET. The Washington Post is reporting the focus will be on giving additional doses to immunocompromised people, which may then inform whether and how the US Food and Drug Administration modifies its policies regarding the vaccines' authorization.

CNN has reached out to the CDC for more information.

At a previous meeting of the group – known as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP – experts discussed the types of people who might fall under this category, such as organ transplant recipients and people undergoing certain cancer treatments. It's estimated that around 3% of the adults in the US are immunosuppressed.

According to current CDC guidance, "data suggest immune response to COVID-19 vaccination might be reduced in some immunocompromised people." The agency recommends that they continue taking steps as though they were not vaccinated – such as wearing masks, physical distancing and avoiding crowds.

1 hr 41 min ago

Covid-19 vaccine booster might just be a one-time shot, not a yearly one, leading FDA researcher says

From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid

Syringes with doses of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine are readied at a vaccination clinic in Culver City, California, on August 5.
Syringes with doses of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine are readied at a vaccination clinic in Culver City, California, on August 5. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

A booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine might just be part of the completion of immunization, not an annual requirement to revaccinate, Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the US Food and Drug Administration, said Tuesday.

“I don't think that we want to think that these vaccines have somehow failed us,” Marks said at a discussion hosted by the Covid-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project. 

“It may simply be that to get the kind of really good immunity against Covid-19 that we get with some other vaccines, it may take a series of three vaccinations, much the same way that Hepatitis B for adults and multiple childhood vaccination primary series, you need to get a vaccination, you know, zero, one; or zero, two and four; or zero, two and six months," he said.

Marks also distinguished between two ways of considering third doses — one to aid people without an effective immune response, and one to address continuing circulation of the virus.

“There is the third dose of vaccine as part of the upfront series for people who don't make a good immune response – that's one type of third dosing. And then there may be a third dose, or a booster, depending on how you look at it, that will be given to make sure we have good immunity against the circulating strains of Covid-19,” Marks said. “I think we need to make sure we present this correctly.”

1 hr 58 min ago

More than 900 students in quarantine after second week of school in one Arkansas district

From CNN's Elizabeth Stuart

More than 900 students and 12 teachers are in quarantine as the second week of school comes to an end in Marion, Arkansas, as the district grapples with an outbreak of Covid-19 cases.

Forty-seven students and eight staff members tested positive for Covid-19 this week alone, causing the jump in students needing to be quarantined. An additional 54 students and five staff members were able to avoid quarantine because they are vaccinated.

The latest Covid numbers are being tracked on the district's online dashboard, which says the district is "committed to being transparent about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our school community."

CNN previously reported that the district has not been able to put a mask requirement in place due to the law signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in April. Hutchinson said earlier this week that he wished that had not become a law.

The district, which is just west of Memphis, Tennessee, said that if a mask mandate was in place, the number of students in quarantine would be drastically lower.

"Again, if all students and teachers had been wearing a mask appropriately — then [Thursday's] 9 positive cases would be isolated — but there would be no resulting quarantines for anyone else," the district's website said.