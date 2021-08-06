Florida reports record high number new Covid-19 cases this week

A healthcare worker administers a Covid-19 swab test at a testing site at Tropical Park in Miami, Florida, on Friday, August 6. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Florida reported more Covid-19 cases over the past week than any other seven-day period during the pandemic.

Data published Friday by the state health department reported 134,506 new Covid-19 cases over the past week, for an average of 19,215 cases each day.

The previous record high was on Jan. 8, with 125,937 total cases reported over seven days, for an average of 17,991 cases each day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

This week’s total is about 22% higher than last week, when the state reported 110,477 total cases, for an average of about 15,782 new cases each day.

Over the past couple of weeks, about one in five new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Florida. But the state accounts for less than 7% of the US population overall, according data from the US Census Bureau.

With this latest update, Florida has the second highest rate of new cases per capita, with about 90 new cases per 100,000 people each day over the past week. The US overall is averaging about 30 new cases per 100,00 people each day.

Other states with the highest per capita case rates are Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama.

Over the past week, Florida reported 175 deaths and a new case positivity rate of 18.9%, according the state health department’s Covid-19 Weekly Situation Report.