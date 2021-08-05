Germany will go ahead with coronavirus vaccine boosters from September, despite calls from the World Health Organization to delay booster shots until more people are vaccinated around the world. However it will also donate at least 30 million vaccine doses to poorer countries.

''We want to provide the vulnerable groups in Germany with a precautionary third vaccination and at the same time support vaccination for as many people in the world as possible," Germany's health ministry told CNN in a written statement.

German health minister Jens Spahn has approved a plan to begin administering Covid-19 booster shots to elderly and at-risk people from September.

''The option of booster vaccination in September is intended to ensure that those who are particularly at risk are adequately protected: immunocompromised patients, the very elderly and nursing home residents,'' the health ministry said.

''By the end of the year, Germany had given out at least 30 million vaccine doses to countries in which vaccination has hardly been possible so far,” the statement continued, adding that 80% percent will be made available to COVAX and 20% will be given away bilaterally. ''The first vaccination doses will be donated to the COVAX initiative this week.”