US
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 8:43 a.m. ET, August 5, 2021
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
4 min ago

Germany will donate 30 million vaccines to poorer countries to offset booster plans

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt

Germany will go ahead with coronavirus vaccine boosters from September, despite calls from the World Health Organization to delay booster shots until more people are vaccinated around the world. However it will also donate at least 30 million vaccine doses to poorer countries. 

''We want to provide the vulnerable groups in Germany with a precautionary third vaccination and at the same time support vaccination for as many people in the world as possible," Germany's health ministry told CNN in a written statement. 

German health minister Jens Spahn has approved a plan to begin administering Covid-19 booster shots to elderly and at-risk people from September.   

''The option of booster vaccination in September is intended to ensure that those who are particularly at risk are adequately protected: immunocompromised patients, the very elderly and nursing home residents,'' the health ministry said. 

''By the end of the year, Germany had given out at least 30 million vaccine doses to countries in which vaccination has hardly been possible so far,” the statement continued, adding that 80% percent will be made available to COVAX and 20% will be given away bilaterally. ''The first vaccination doses will be donated to the COVAX initiative this week.”

8 min ago

China's capital quarantines people from medium- or high-risk areas as Delta variant spreads

From CNN’s Beijing bureau

China's capital Beijing has started imposing compulsory quarantine on people coming from medium- or high-risk Covid-19 areas.

“People who have entered Beijing from high-risk areas are subject to a 14-day centralized quarantine and a 7-day health observation; people who have entered Beijing from medium-risk areas are subject to a 14-day home quarantine and a 7-day health observation,” senior government official Wang Daguang said at a news conference on Thursday.

Wang added that the city also require people to present a negative test when they are entering Beijing from cities with active Covid-19 cases, and they are required to have a 14-day health observation reporting to their communities, working unions, or hotels.

According to National Health Commission's latest report, China now has 4 high-risk areas and 154 medium-risk areas, with different forms of epidemic control such as quarantine and travel restrictions implemented.

13 min ago

There could be another variant worse than Delta if Covid-19 continues to spread, Fauci says

 From CNN’s Naomi Thomas

If good control over community spread of the coronavirus isn’t achieved, and more people don’t get vaccinated, then it’s possible that there may be another variant that is worse than Delta, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America, Thursday. 

“That will happen, George, if we don’t get good control over the community spread,” Fauci said when asked if the US is facing a continuous cycle of seeing new variants. 

“And as long as the virus continues to spread, you give it ample opportunity to mutate, and when you give it ample opportunity to mutate, you may sooner or later get another variant, and it is possible that that variant might be in some respects worse than the already very difficult variant we’re dealing with now,” he said. “Which is a major reason why you want to completely suppress the circulation of the virus in the community.” 

This is why he and his colleagues keep saying how important it is to get as many people as possible vaccinated. 

“People who say, I don’t want to get vaccinated because it’s me and I’ll worry about me, I’m not having any impact on anybody else, that’s just not the case,” he said. “Because when people don’t get vaccinated, it allows the virus to circulate through the community, and when it does, even if it doesn’t make a particular individual ill, they may be asymptomatic, that person is still a vehicle for the spread to other people.”

21 min ago

WHO: Coronavirus-related deaths in Africa reach record peak

From CNN's Hannah Ritchie and Sharon Braithwaite

Coronavirus-related deaths in Africa reached a record peak in the week ending Aug. 1, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO). 

Over 64,00 deaths were recorded across Africa, a 2% rise compared with the previous week, the WHO said in a news release Thursday. South Africa and Tunisia accounted for over 55% of the fatalities, but death trends are now on the rise in 15 African nations, the WHO found.  

With over 172,000 deaths recorded, Africa now accounts for roughly 4% of all Covid-19 fatalities globally. 

“It’s a sad day for Africa. Our hearts go out to everyone who has lost friends and loved ones. Deaths have peaked week-on-week on the continent and after a slight dip, COVID-19 cases are surging again. The latest data tells us that Africa is still on the crest of the third wave,” Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, New Vaccines Introduction Officer at WHO Africa said in a statement.

At least 22 African countries have seen coronavirus cases rise for the last two weeks, according to the WHO, and continent-wide infections rose by 19% in the week ending Aug. 1, with 278,000 new cases recorded. 

Africa currently has the slowest vaccine rollout in the world, with less than 2% of people across the continent fully vaccinated. 

45 min ago

Moderna expects to complete submission for FDA full approval this month

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine shows 93% efficacy through six months, and the company expects to complete its application for full US Food and Drug Administration approval this month, it said in a news release Thursday.

 “In final analysis of Phase 3 COVE study data, the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine showed 93% efficacy, with the efficacy remaining durable through six months after administration of the second dose,” the news release said.

“Moderna has initiated the rolling submission process for a Biologics License Application (BLA) for our vaccine in the U.S. and expects to complete its submission in August.”

Moderna initiated its rolling submission for a BLA on June 1.

“I am proud of the progress our teams at Moderna have made in the past quarter in advancing our development pipeline while addressing a global pandemic and quickly establishing global manufacturing and commercial organizations,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in the news release. “We now have mRNA candidates in clinical trials across five therapeutic areas including infectious diseases, cardiovascular, oncology, rare disease and autoimmune disorders. We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93% through six months, but recognize that the Delta variant is a significant new threat so we must remain vigilant.”

 