The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 8:31 a.m. ET, August 5, 2021
9 min ago

WHO: Coronavirus-related deaths in Africa reach record peak

From CNN's Hannah Ritchie and Sharon Braithwaite

Coronavirus-related deaths in Africa reached a record peak in the week ending Aug. 1, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO). 

Over 64,00 deaths were recorded across Africa, a 2% rise compared with the previous week, the WHO said in a news release Thursday. South Africa and Tunisia accounted for over 55% of the fatalities, but death trends are now on the rise in 15 African nations, the WHO found.  

With over 172,000 deaths recorded, Africa now accounts for roughly 4% of all Covid-19 fatalities globally. 

“It’s a sad day for Africa. Our hearts go out to everyone who has lost friends and loved ones. Deaths have peaked week-on-week on the continent and after a slight dip, COVID-19 cases are surging again. The latest data tells us that Africa is still on the crest of the third wave,” Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, New Vaccines Introduction Officer at WHO Africa said in a statement.

At least 22 African countries have seen coronavirus cases rise for the last two weeks, according to the WHO, and continent-wide infections rose by 19% in the week ending Aug. 1, with 278,000 new cases recorded. 

Africa currently has the slowest vaccine rollout in the world, with less than 2% of people across the continent fully vaccinated. 

33 min ago

Moderna expects to complete submission for FDA full approval this month

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine shows 93% efficacy through six months, and the company expects to complete its application for full US Food and Drug Administration approval this month, it said in a news release Thursday.

 “In final analysis of Phase 3 COVE study data, the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine showed 93% efficacy, with the efficacy remaining durable through six months after administration of the second dose,” the news release said.

“Moderna has initiated the rolling submission process for a Biologics License Application (BLA) for our vaccine in the U.S. and expects to complete its submission in August.”

Moderna initiated its rolling submission for a BLA on June 1.

“I am proud of the progress our teams at Moderna have made in the past quarter in advancing our development pipeline while addressing a global pandemic and quickly establishing global manufacturing and commercial organizations,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in the news release. “We now have mRNA candidates in clinical trials across five therapeutic areas including infectious diseases, cardiovascular, oncology, rare disease and autoimmune disorders. We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93% through six months, but recognize that the Delta variant is a significant new threat so we must remain vigilant.”

 