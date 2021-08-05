US
The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 1:27 p.m. ET, August 5, 2021
34 min ago

Florida leads the nation in new Covid-19 adult and child hospital admissions

From CNN’s Rosa Flores in Fort Lauderdale

Nurses are seen at a treatment tent outside the emergency department at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Florida, on July 29.  The tent was set up to serve as an overflow area as the number of COVID-19 infections surges throughout Brevard County.
Nurses are seen at a treatment tent outside the emergency department at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Florida, on July 29.  The tent was set up to serve as an overflow area as the number of COVID-19 infections surges throughout Brevard County. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

The state of Florida leads the nation in the number of adults and children admitted into the hospital with confirmed cases of Covid-19, data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows.  

The latest CDC data, published Thursday, shows that at least 2,065 adults and 47 children were admitted with Covid-19 into Florida hospitals since the previous day. Texas trailed behind Florida with at least 1,318 adults and 40 pediatric Covid-19 hospitalization admissions. 

Florida also leads the nation in the total number of children hospitalized with confirmed Covid-19 cases. CDC data shows at least 143 children are hospitalized in Florida, with 140 children hospitalized in Texas. 

As for total adult Covid-19 hospitalizations, Florida leads the nation with 12,373 patients, followed by Texas with 7,727, according to the latest CDC data.

In recent weeks, Florida has led the nation in the number of new Covid-19 cases reported, accounting for about 1 in 5 new cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. 

3 hr 36 min ago

Travelers from these countries will no longer need to quarantine in the UK

From CNN's Sarah Dean and Lauren Kent

The UK government will update its "green" travel list on Thursday to add Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway to the list.

Travelers returning from green-listed countries do not need to quarantine unless their required PCR test result is positive. The travel list changes announced will come into effect on Aug. 8 in England.

Arrivals to England from France will also no longer need to quarantine beginning Aug. 8 if they are fully vaccinated, according to a Department for Transport statement released Wednesday.

The British government will also move India, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE from the "red" list to the "amber" list, meaning that travelers arriving from those countries will no longer need to quarantine if they test negative for Covid-19 and are fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the UK.

The UK considers travelers to be fully vaccinated two weeks after having received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine authorized by the UK government, the European Medicines Agency or the US Food and Drug Administration. Approved vaccines include the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the Moderna vaccine, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, or the Janssen vaccine (only one dose of Janssen is required).

Meanwhile, Georgia and Mexico will be added to the "red" list on Thursday, requiring travelers arriving from those countries to quarantine for 10 full days in a government-run hotel at a cost of about $3,200 per single adult.

The overseas French departments of La Reunion and Mayotte will also be put on the "red" list due to the prevalence of the Beta variant, according to the Department for Transport.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid added: "As well as moving more countries to the 'green' list, today's announcement also demonstrates the need for continued caution. Further countries have been added to the 'red' list to help protect the success of our vaccine roll out from the threat of new variants."
4 hr 47 min ago

Germany will donate 30 million vaccines to poorer countries to offset booster plans

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt

Germany will go ahead with coronavirus vaccine boosters from September, despite calls from the World Health Organization to delay booster shots until more people are vaccinated around the world. However it will also donate at least 30 million vaccine doses to poorer countries. 

''We want to provide the vulnerable groups in Germany with a precautionary third vaccination and at the same time support vaccination for as many people in the world as possible," Germany's health ministry told CNN in a written statement. 

German health minister Jens Spahn has approved a plan to begin administering Covid-19 booster shots to elderly and at-risk people from September.   

''The option of booster vaccination in September is intended to ensure that those who are particularly at risk are adequately protected: immunocompromised patients, the very elderly and nursing home residents,'' the health ministry said. 

''By the end of the year, Germany had given out at least 30 million vaccine doses to countries in which vaccination has hardly been possible so far,” the statement continued, adding that 80% percent will be made available to COVAX and 20% will be given away bilaterally. ''The first vaccination doses will be donated to the COVAX initiative this week.”

4 hr 51 min ago

China's capital quarantines people from medium- or high-risk areas as Delta variant spreads

From CNN’s Beijing bureau

China's capital Beijing has started imposing compulsory quarantine on people coming from medium- or high-risk Covid-19 areas.

“People who have entered Beijing from high-risk areas are subject to a 14-day centralized quarantine and a 7-day health observation; people who have entered Beijing from medium-risk areas are subject to a 14-day home quarantine and a 7-day health observation,” senior government official Wang Daguang said at a news conference on Thursday.

Wang added that the city also require people to present a negative test when they are entering Beijing from cities with active Covid-19 cases, and they are required to have a 14-day health observation reporting to their communities, working unions, or hotels.

According to National Health Commission's latest report, China now has 4 high-risk areas and 154 medium-risk areas, with different forms of epidemic control such as quarantine and travel restrictions implemented.

3 hr 19 min ago

There could be another variant worse than Delta if Covid-19 continues to spread, Fauci says

 From CNN’s Naomi Thomas

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks at a hearing in Washington, DC, on May 11, 2021.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks at a hearing in Washington, DC, on May 11, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images

If good control over community spread of the coronavirus isn’t achieved, and more people don’t get vaccinated, then it’s possible that there may be another variant that is worse than Delta, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America, Thursday. 

“That will happen, George, if we don’t get good control over the community spread,” Fauci said when asked if the US is facing a continuous cycle of seeing new variants. 

“And as long as the virus continues to spread, you give it ample opportunity to mutate, and when you give it ample opportunity to mutate, you may sooner or later get another variant, and it is possible that that variant might be in some respects worse than the already very difficult variant we’re dealing with now,” he said. “Which is a major reason why you want to completely suppress the circulation of the virus in the community.” 

This is why he and his colleagues keep saying how important it is to get as many people as possible vaccinated. 

“People who say, I don’t want to get vaccinated because it’s me and I’ll worry about me, I’m not having any impact on anybody else, that’s just not the case,” he said. “Because when people don’t get vaccinated, it allows the virus to circulate through the community, and when it does, even if it doesn’t make a particular individual ill, they may be asymptomatic, that person is still a vehicle for the spread to other people.”

5 hr 5 min ago

WHO: Coronavirus-related deaths in Africa reach record peak

From CNN's Hannah Ritchie and Sharon Braithwaite

Coronavirus-related deaths in Africa reached a record peak in the week ending Aug. 1, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO). 

Over 64,00 deaths were recorded across Africa, a 2% rise compared with the previous week, the WHO said in a news release Thursday. South Africa and Tunisia accounted for over 55% of the fatalities, but death trends are now on the rise in 15 African nations, the WHO found.  

With over 172,000 deaths recorded, Africa now accounts for roughly 4% of all Covid-19 fatalities globally. 

“It’s a sad day for Africa. Our hearts go out to everyone who has lost friends and loved ones. Deaths have peaked week-on-week on the continent and after a slight dip, COVID-19 cases are surging again. The latest data tells us that Africa is still on the crest of the third wave,” Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, New Vaccines Introduction Officer at WHO Africa said in a statement.

At least 22 African countries have seen coronavirus cases rise for the last two weeks, according to the WHO, and continent-wide infections rose by 19% in the week ending Aug. 1, with 278,000 new cases recorded. 

Africa currently has the slowest vaccine rollout in the world, with less than 2% of people across the continent fully vaccinated. 

3 hr 8 min ago

Moderna expects to complete submission for FDA full approval this month

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

Vials of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are in Reading, Pennsylvania, on April 1, 2021.
Vials of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are in Reading, Pennsylvania, on April 1, 2021. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle/Getty Images

Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine shows 93% efficacy through six months, and the company expects to complete its application for full US Food and Drug Administration approval this month, it said in a news release Thursday.

 “In final analysis of Phase 3 COVE study data, the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine showed 93% efficacy, with the efficacy remaining durable through six months after administration of the second dose,” the news release said.

“Moderna has initiated the rolling submission process for a Biologics License Application (BLA) for our vaccine in the U.S. and expects to complete its submission in August.”

Moderna initiated its rolling submission for a BLA on June 1.

The data reflecting 93% efficacy reflected participants who had been fully vaccinated by Nov. 2020 and evaluated again four to six months later, prior to the current surge of Delta related cases in the US.

“I am proud of the progress our teams at Moderna have made in the past quarter in advancing our development pipeline while addressing a global pandemic and quickly establishing global manufacturing and commercial organizations,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in the news release. “We now have mRNA candidates in clinical trials across five therapeutic areas including infectious diseases, cardiovascular, oncology, rare disease and autoimmune disorders. We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93% through six months, but recognize that the Delta variant is a significant new threat so we must remain vigilant.”

 