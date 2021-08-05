Florida leads the nation in new Covid-19 adult and child hospital admissions

Nurses are seen at a treatment tent outside the emergency department at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Florida, on July 29. The tent was set up to serve as an overflow area as the number of COVID-19 infections surges throughout Brevard County. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

The state of Florida leads the nation in the number of adults and children admitted into the hospital with confirmed cases of Covid-19, data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

The latest CDC data, published Thursday, shows that at least 2,065 adults and 47 children were admitted with Covid-19 into Florida hospitals since the previous day. Texas trailed behind Florida with at least 1,318 adults and 40 pediatric Covid-19 hospitalization admissions.

Florida also leads the nation in the total number of children hospitalized with confirmed Covid-19 cases. CDC data shows at least 143 children are hospitalized in Florida, with 140 children hospitalized in Texas.

As for total adult Covid-19 hospitalizations, Florida leads the nation with 12,373 patients, followed by Texas with 7,727, according to the latest CDC data.

In recent weeks, Florida has led the nation in the number of new Covid-19 cases reported, accounting for about 1 in 5 new cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.