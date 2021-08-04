US
58 min ago

Brazil says 20% of its total population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19

From CNN's Juliana Kochs

A health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine dose in São Paulo, Brazil, on July 25, 2021.
A health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine dose in São Paulo, Brazil, on July 25, 2021. Rahel Patrasso/Xinhua/Getty Images

Brazil's Health Ministry says 20% of its total population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19. 

As of late Tuesday, at least 42,756,263 Brazilians were fully vaccinated against the virus, 20.34% of the country’s total population, according to the Ministry.

Currently, close to 103 million Brazilians (102,802,001) have been partially vaccinated – 48.91% of the country’s total population, the health ministry reports. 

The Brazilian Southern state of Mato Grosso do Sul reports the highest number of fully vaccinated people with 33% of the state’s population; while the neighboring state of Sao Paulo – the most populous state of the country – has 58% of the population partially vaccinated. 

Brazil has been vaccinating most of its population in partnership with Oxford’s AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine; accounting for 48.2% of the doses applied in the country, and followed by Coronavac with 37.1% of the total number of doses. 

The remaining 11.7% were vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine and 3% with Janssen’s.

1 hr 17 min ago

WHO calls for a moratorium on booster shots until at least the end of September 

From CNN’s Naomi Thomas

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, speaks at a briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, on August 4, 2021.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, speaks at a briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, on August 4, 2021. World Health Organization

The World Health Organization is calling for a moratorium on booster shots until at least the end of September, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a news briefing in Geneva on Wednesday. 

“WHO is calling for a moratorium on boosters until at least the end of September to enable at least 10% of the population of every country to be vaccinated. To make that happen, we need everyone’s cooperation, especially the handful of countries and companies that control the global supply of vaccines,” he said. 

“Even while hundreds of millions of people are still waiting for their first dose, some rich countries are moving towards booster doses,” added Tedros. “So far more than 4 billion vaccine doses have been administered globally. More than 80% have gone to high and upper middle income countries, even though they account for less than half of the world’s population.” 

Germany, the UK, and Israel have all announced plans to provide booster shots for certain vulnerable populations. 

While Tedros said he understood the concern of all governments to protect their people from the Delta variant, “we cannot and we should not accept countries that have already used most of the global supply of vaccines using even more of it while the world’s most vulnerable people remain unprotected.” 

Some background: In May, Tedros called for global support to enable countries to vaccinate at least 10% of their populations by September. He said that although it’s more than halfway to the target date, the world is not on track. 

When his challenge was issued, high income countries had administered around 50 doses for every 100 people, Tedros said. Since then, the number has doubled, with high income countries having now administered almost 100 doses for every 100 people, while low income countries have been able to administer 1.5 doses for every 100 people due to lack of supply. 

“We need an urgent reversal from the majority of vaccines going to high income countries to the majority going to low income countries,” Tedros said. 

Tedros called upon the G20 leaders to make concrete commitments to support WHO’s global vaccination targets, for vaccine producers to prioritize COVAX, and for everyone with influence to support the call for the moratorium on boosters. 

  

2 hr 46 min ago

Trump getting vaccinated on television could have helped, former Covid-19 testing czar says 

From CNN’s Naomi Thomas

Admiral Brett Giroir on August 4, 2021.
Admiral Brett Giroir on August 4, 2021. CNN

Admiral Brett Giroir, former coronavirus testing czar under President Trump, told CNN that former President Donald Trump getting vaccinated on television could have helped the vaccination effort. 

Trump has a “very large and loyal followership,” Giroir said on New Day Wednesday, adding that anything Trump did or can do, including getting vaccinated on television, could be important. 

“I get very nervous about, even a President, during medical procedures, doing that in public, I think we need to respect some of that privacy,” Giroir said. “But yes, I think President Trump has come out in favor of vaccines, anything he could do to support that would be very well received and important at this critical time.” 

Asked again by Berman whether Trump getting his Covid-19 shot on television could have made a difference, Giroir said “I think I answered the question and that is yes, anything President Trump could have done or can do could be important and I think it might have been helpful. But you know, these are personal medical decisions, and you remember the time, it was quite a divisive time, so it’s hard to go back and turn those pages.”  

Giroir said he believes “we did try to do everything we could on vaccine hesitancy, and we often did not get the cooperation of national media when we did that.” 

On Tuesday, Alex Azar, former US Secretary of Health and Human Services under Trump, penned an opinion essay in the New York Times, writing “I’m glad former President Trump got vaccinated, but it would have been even better for him to have done so on national television so that his supporters could see how much trust and confidence he has in what is arguably one of his greatest accomplishments.” 

In the interview on New Day, Giroir said all US presidents, current and former, need to set the best example they can when it comes to the coronavirus.

“Obviously, President Obama is an important national leader, and we really need all our presidents, current and former, to set as best of an example as possible,” Giroir said, when asked about former president Obama’s decision to scale back his birthday celebrations. “Our hospitalizations and cases are higher this year than they were last year at this time, which is almost hard to believe, but the Delta variant is serious. And if President Obama is scaling back, I think that’s an important message and very good leadership for the country.” 
3 hr 33 min ago

Florida Covid-19 hospitalizations up 13% from previous peak in July 2020

From CNN’s Gregory Lemos 

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations are up 13% from Florida’s previous peak on July 23, 2020, according to the Florida Hospital Association. FHA said they expect 60% of hospitals in the state to face a “critical staffing shortage” in the next 7 days.

According to a press release Tuesday, there are currently 11,515 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in the Sunshine State. FHA reports 84% of all in patients beds and 86.5% of ICU beds are currently occupied. 

According to FHA, of those hospitalized with Covid-19, 21% are in the ICU and 13% are on ventilators. 

“Current hospitalizations and the growth rate continue to be extremely troubling,” Mary C. Mayhew, president and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association, said in the statement. “But vaccines work! The fact that less than 3% of current hospitalizations arrived from nursing homes and long-term care facilities shows the state’s focus on vaccinating and protecting Florida’s seniors and most vulnerable has worked.”

Data released by FHA Tuesday is from a survey of hospitals completed August 2 and represents 82% of Florida’s acute care hospitals. Statewide data is taken from the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

3 hr 18 min ago

Delta variant now accounts for more than 93% of Covid-19 cases in the US

From CNN’s Michael Nedelman

A health care worker prepares a Covid-19 test in Los Angeles on July 29, 2021.
A health care worker prepares a Covid-19 test in Los Angeles on July 29, 2021. Eric Thayer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Delta variant now accounts for an estimated 93.4% of coronavirus circulating in the United States, according to figures published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This includes several sub-lineages of Delta, all of which are classified as variants of concern. Together, they made up about 93.4% of cases during the last two weeks of July.

This number is even higher in certain parts of the country, including the region that includes Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, where Delta accounts for more than 98% of circulating virus.

These figures have shown a rapid increase over the past two months. In the two weeks ending May 22, for example, Delta's prevalence was estimated around 3%.

At that same time in May, another variant first identified in the UK – Alpha, or B.1.1.7 – was the dominant one in the US, causing 69% of cases. Now, CDC's most recent estimates put that variant at just under 3%.

3 hr 31 min ago

Students are going back to school soon. Here's how campuses should respond to a possible Covid-19 outbreak.

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

An elementary school classroom is set up in Buxton, Maine, on June 4, 2021.
An elementary school classroom is set up in Buxton, Maine, on June 4, 2021. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald/Getty Images

Getting children back in classrooms has been a top priority for the United States – but if a coronavirus outbreak were to happen within a school, how should schools respond?

Institutions must respond quickly – with contact tracing, testing, the quarantining of people who were exposed to the virus and the isolation of people with infections, Dr. William Schaffner, a professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, told CNN.

“The first thing that would happen – or one of the very first things – is that you would notify the health department,” Schaffner, who is not associated with the Drew Charter School, said about a potential outbreak.

“They likely would do a fair amount of testing,” Schaffner said.

“The larger community would find out what was going on, and that there was a response to provide some reassurance in that regard,” he said. “And in this context, a local health department may actually get some help from the state health department – send in personnel and other health department folks who could help with the testing, or perform the testing.”

Overall, testing would play a big role in responding to an outbreak – as well as local health departments.

Some schools may turn to certain resources – such as the online tool whentotest.org, which is supported by the National Institutes of Health’s RADx Tech program – to help with implementing an effective Covid-19 testing program for their institution to either prevent or respond to an outbreak.

At Drew Charter School in Atlanta, five Covid-19 cases were detected before the start of the school year on Tuesday following the testing of about 1,900 students and staff, according to Peter McKnight, the head of the school. All staff and employees are tested weekly, and students are highly encouraged to also participate in weekly testing through the school.

“The best way to contain outbreaks that do occur in schools is to detect them early so that you can stop the outbreak before it becomes widespread. The goal is to prevent disease with the least disruption to education,” Dr. Andrew Pavia, chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Utah, wrote in an email to CNN.

If an outbreak is confined to a classroom or team, people who had “significant exposure” initially may quarantine but “that does not necessarily include everyone if masks are worn at all times and there is adequate distancing which limits exposure,” Pavia wrote.

Whether masks and other mitigation measures are required or enforced in schools varies across states and school districts. At Drew Charter in Atlanta, for instance, all staff and students are required to use their masks at all times, except when eating or drinking.

However, again, rules can vary across districts.

Read more about schools and what the CDC advises here.

3 hr 35 min ago

Covid-19 positivity rate in kids has risen "significantly" in 6 weeks, Louisiana doctor says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Dr. Katherine Baumgarten on August 4, 2021.
Dr. Katherine Baumgarten on August 4, 2021. CNN

Louisiana physician Dr. Katherine Baumgarten said the positivity rate of Covid-19 in kids has increased "significantly" in her community.

"Our rates of positivity in our children has gone up significantly from less than 2% in our 0-to-19-year-olds about six weeks ago to now 23% positivity rate in our kids in the community in just six weeks time," Baumgarten, medical director of infection control and prevention at Ochsner Health, said on CNN's "New Day."

She said the state is seeing a rise in kids who are hospitalized.

"Our hospital has seen a slight increase in the number of kids in our units and in our hospitals, but across our state we are seeing increased numbers of children in the hospital. We had a 19-year-old that died here two weeks ago despite everything that we did. And that's disheartening. It's heartbreaking. No one should die from Covid at this point, especially not our kids," Baumgarten said.

Baumgarten also said the medical staff is feeling stretched due to the sharp increase in patients.

"We are filling wards. We've opened additional ICUs, additional hospital wards, over five over the past four weeks to take care of our Covid patients at this point. We went from less than 100 patients across our system about six weeks ago to now over 800 patients across our system that are sick with Covid," she said, with the vast majority being unvaccinated.

Watch:

3 hr 59 min ago

US Covid-19 cases in children and teens jumped 84% in a week, pediatrician group says

From CNN's Jen Christensen and Theresa Waldrop

Almost 72,000 children and teens caught Covid-19 last week – a “substantial” increase from a week earlier, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported Tuesday.

The group counted 71,726 new cases from July 22 to 29. That is a “substantial” increase from the nearly 39,000 cases reported a week before, and five times as many kids who were sick at the end of June. The definition of a child varies by state but generally includes those up to age 17 or 18.

After decreases in reported cases over the past couple of months, the July numbers started trending upward again as the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus became dominant in the country.

“That’s high and considering the fact that we are vaccinated now, what that’s telling us is that unvaccinated people are getting infected in higher numbers because the virus is more infectious with the Delta variant,” said Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, chief of the division of infectious diseases in the Department of Pediatrics at Stanford Medicine and chair of the AAP committee on infectious diseases.

Nearly 4.2 million kids have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. Children and teens represented 19% of reported cases in the latest weekly data.

The report comes as schools have just started or will soon start, with some requiring no masks or social distancing, and as cases in many parts of the country are surging and hospitalizations at levels not seen in months.

At one Georgia school, more than 100 students were in quarantine after nine students and five staff members tested positive for Covid-19 just days after the first day back.

Children under 12 years old are not eligible for any of the three vaccines currently used in the United States, and the fast-spreading Delta variant has put them especially at risk, health experts say.

Vaccines are being tested now in children as young as 6 months, but they probably won’t be available for children younger than 12 for several more months.

“Our sense is because kids can’t get vaccinated, parents should clearly be vaccinated themselves, and if their kids are 12 and older they should be vaccinated as well,” Maldonado said.

Leaders around the country are taking various approaches to keep children safe, from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox saying the state will give away KN-95 masks to children, to Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson calling on the state’s legislature to amend a law in order to give school districts the flexibility to require masks.

The academy, which represents pediatricians, pointed out that severe illness still appears to be rare among children. The number of hospitalizations has remained steady through much of the pandemic. Children accounted for 1.3%-3.5% of the hospitalizations, depending on the state.

Seven states have reported no child deaths from Covid-19 during the pandemic. As of Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 526 deaths among children ages 0 to 17.

Among the some 25 million US children between 12 and 17 years old, about 10.9 million have been vaccinated with at least one dose of vaccine, according to CDC data.

CNN’s Naomi Thomas contributed to this report.

4 hr 13 min ago

Global number of Covid-19 cases will exceed 200 million cases next week, WHO says

From CNN’s Naomi Thomas

New global Covid-19 cases have been increasing for more than a month and the world is on track to hit more than 200 million cases next week, according to the weekly epidemiological report published Wednesday by the World Health Organization.

More than 4 million cases were reported in the last week, and the increasing trend is largely attributed to substantial increases in the Eastern Mediterranean and Western Pacific regions, the WHO update says.  

The Eastern Mediterranean region reported a 37% increase compared with the week before, and the Western Pacific region at 33% increase. There was a 9% increase in the South-East Asia region and the three other WHO regions, the Americas, Africa and Europe, reported similar weekly case incidence or a slight decrease compared to the previous week.  

The cumulative number of globally reported cases is now nearly 197 million.

The highest numbers of new cases in the past week were reported by the US, India, Indonesia, Brazil and the Islamic Republic of Iran. 

The global number of deaths decreased by 8% compared with the previous week, with more than 64,000 deaths reported, however it differed between regions. 

The Western Pacific and Eastern Mediterranean regions both reported “a sharp increase” in new deaths compared to the week before, with 48% and 31% increases respectively. The region of the Americas, however, reported a 29% decrease.

Cumulative global deaths now reach 4.2 million. 

The Alpha variant has now been reported in 182 countries. The Beta variant has been reported in 132 countries, and the Gamma variant in 81 countries, both of these variants were reported in one new country in the past week. The Delta variant has now been reported in 135 countries, with three new countries reporting in the past week. 